Looking for the best Kastov 545 loadout in Warzone 2? The Kastov 545 might not be the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, but a few attachments can convert it into a serious powerhouse. If you're here to test out this weapon, or just make it as good as possible for the gold camo grind, you might be surprised at just how strong it can feel with a few tweaks.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Kastov 545 loadout in Warzone 2. We'll include the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need to use in your Kastov 545 build, so you can transform this mediocre AR into a fantastic killing machine.

Best Kastov 545 loadout build in Warzone 2

The default Kastov 545 is built for short-range encounters, with high recoil and low accuracy making it hard to hit enemies at a distance. That isn't ideal for the open playground that is Al Mazrah, so we've focused on raising your control and accuracy. Combined with its increased damage range, this Kastov 545 build makes it much more competitive in the current meta.

Here are the best Kastov 545 loadout attachments in Warzone 2:

Barrel: IG-K30 406mm (Unlock at Kastov 545 lvl 5)

(Unlock at Kastov 545 lvl 5) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 6)

(Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 6) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (Unlock at EBR-14 lvl 10)

(Unlock at EBR-14 lvl 10) Magazine: 45 Round Mag (Unlock at M4 lvl 5)

(Unlock at M4 lvl 5) Optic: SZ Holotherm (Unlock at PDSW 528 lvl 12)

The best Kastov 545 attachment is the IG-K30 406mm, as it increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. As the only attachment that boosts all of those key stats at once, the IG-K30 is an obvious pick for your Kastov 545 loadout in Warzone 2. However, our aim for accuracy can't stop there, so we'd also recommend using the FTAC Ripper 56 and FSS OLE-V Laser. These both increase aiming stability, ensuring that you can easily line up your sights and let loose on your enemy.

Of course, you're unlikely to face just one enemy in most Warzone 2 modes, with enemies usually sculking around in squads. With that in mind, we'd suggest using the 45 Round Mag so that you have enough ammo to deal with all nearby baddies. With the SZ Holotherm, you should be able to pick those squads out from longer distances, helping you get the drop on your enemies and gain an easy advantage.

Best Kastov 545 loadout secondary weapon

We've adapted the Kastov 545 to work best at medium-range, but it's still capable of dealing with nearby enemies as well. You'll struggle to hit enemies with pinpoint precision from longer distances, though, so we'd suggest using a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle as your secondary in this build.

The MCPR-300 is an incredibly powerful Sniper that can easily deal with most enemies at range, but the SP-R 208 is a more lightweight rifle that feels a bit more snappy and forgiving. Your preference will likely settle on how much sniping experience you have, but these are the top long-range weapons in Warzone 2 right now.

Best Kastov 545 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Some of the most important features in this loadout don't come with the gun at all. Instead, you'll find them in the Specter perk package, which offers various perks to help you avoid enemy fire while stalking them across Al Mazrah. Belowe, we'll list the perks and equipment that we recommend for this Kastov 545 loadout:

Perk Package: Specter

Specter Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: C4

C4 Tactical Equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

We'd recommend the Specter perk package on almost any Warzone 2 loadout, as it includes Ghost and Tracker. Ghost helps you avoid enemy detection when UAVs pass over, while Tracker highlights enemy footprints on the ground so that you can find them easily.

Double Time is less essential, but the increased crouch movement speed and extended tactical sprint are sure to help when sneaking up on or sprinting away from enemies. That's also where Spotter will come in handy, as it highlights enemy equipment so that you don't run into a pesky claymore by mistake.

For your own equipment, enemies will find C4 a lot harder to avoid, as you can simply toss it into a room and detonate before they can even react. If you want to use your explosives at the best possible moment, use a Heartbeat Sensor to scan for nearby enemies. If you spot a cluster of baddies in a room, throw in your explosives and bag an easy squad wipe.

That wraps up our guide on the best Kastov 545 loadout in Warzone 2. If you want to see how it stacks up against other weapons, take a look at our list of the best guns in Warzone 2. For more granular details on how the Kastov 545 compares with other ARs and every other weapon, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats page.

