Looking for the Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora release time? Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is geared up to release globally on December 7th as an early Christmas treat for those of us wishing to explore the lush environments of Pandora.

With that in mind, it's worth knowing exactly what time it will release in your time zone as well as the relevant preload information to make sure you can access it as soon as possible. So, if you're planning an intensive Na'vi weekend, stick around for all Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora release times.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora release time

For console players, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will release globally at 12AM (midnight) on Thursday 7th December.

Note that the below release times are for PC players accessing the game via Ubisoft Connect. PC players using Luna or Epic will get access at 5AM UTC on December 7th.

Los Angeles: 9PM PST (December 6)

9PM PST (December 6) Mexico City: 11PM CST (December 6)

11PM CST (December 6) New York: 12AM EST (December 7)

12AM EST (December 7) Montreal: 12AM EST (December 7)

12AM EST (December 7) Sao Paulo: 2AM BRT (December 7)

2AM BRT (December 7) London: 11PM GMT (December 6)

11PM GMT (December 6) Paris and Malmo: 12AM CET (December 7)

12AM CET (December 7) Abu Dhabi: 3AM GST (December 7)

3AM GST (December 7) Johannesburg: 1AM SAST (December 7)

1AM SAST (December 7) Seoul: 10PM KST (December 6)

10PM KST (December 6) Tokyo: 10PM JST (December 6)

10PM JST (December 6) Australian East Coast: 12AM AEDT (December 7)

12AM AEDT (December 7) Shanghai: 9PM CST (December 6)

9PM CST (December 6) Kyiv: 1AM EET (December 7)

Image credit: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora preload times

If you want to preload the game ahead of release, you can do so from December 5. This is worth doing if you already have the game preordered and wish to launch straight into it upon release.

Playstation: 12AM local time

12AM local time Xbox: 7AM UTC

7AM UTC PC: 1PM UTC

Image credit: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora download size

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will require a hefty 90GB, so you'll need to make sure you prioritise enough space before launch. For current-gen AAA releases, this is to be expected and may grow as new DLC becomes available post-launch.

That rounds off our guide on the Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora release times and preload information. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our first impressions of the ambitious, open-world game here.