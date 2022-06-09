Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's gameplay trailer makes my eyes water

After last night's official teaser trailer showing, the 2022 edition of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got its first gameplay reveal this evening as part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest extravaganza. Taken from a very watery mission during the campaign, the trailer showed Task Force 141's Captain Price, Gaz, Soap et al skulking through an oil rig before raiding a fleeing boat during a storm. I guess there was a reason why Activision Blizzard unveiled the game on a boat deck after all... Get a load of all its fancy new water tech below.

The gameplay trailer opens with a team of boats racing toward an oil rig. A missle is about to be set off, which is almost certainly bad news for you and your crew. Weirdly, the bod playing the demo didn't really seem to have much to do, instead letting their AI buddies do most of the heavy-lifting as their picked through echoey corridors and moved up the oil rig.

Just look at that rain, though. Dripping all over the camera. Misting up in the waves. Lovely stuff. If only those snipers on the roof would stop shooting for a bit so we could all enjoy it a bit more.

One thing I particularly enjoyed were all the decoy helmets and paint cans littered about on deck, making it tricky to see who or what was an actual target. More of that, please, Infinity Ward. Also more slippy sliding shipping containers rolling about on deck, potentially squishing everyone in an enormous metal crush. I'm all for that. Perhaps we could get a similar boat sorted out for Call Of Duty publishers Activision Blizzard, perhaps, who continue to face allegations that they have a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming out on October 28th, returning to Steam as well as Activision's Battle Net.

