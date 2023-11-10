Best MW3 Carrack .300 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Carrack .300 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Although it is often overshadowed by the Longbow or FJX Imperium, the Carrack .300 is a substantial sniper rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, capable of a high fire rate and surprisingly excellent handling stats.

This can be increased even further with the right attachments. Join us as we explore the best Carrack .300 loadout in Modern Warfare 3, equipped with the best attachments and gear choices available in the new franchise instalment.

Why use the Carrack .300 in MW3?

In a lot of ways, the Carrack .300 is something of a spiritual successor to the WA 2000 from the original Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops. As such, it is often dismissed in favour of other sniper rifles. However, the Carrack .300 is a solid choice and is capable of those sought-after kills when kitted out with the right attachments. For this build, we've prioritised making it a better, less clunky-feeling experience and looked into improving ADS to make the sniper build feel more speedy, sleek and accurate.

Best Carrack .300 loadout in MW3

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: LEX V14 Stock

Magazine: 15 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Carrack Palm

Optic: Schlager 3.4x

For this loadout, we've prioritised ADS and sprint-to-fire speed to make the sniper feel more responsive and excel in the run-and-gun theme of the build. We recommend the following attachments to make the Carrack .300 excel.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

The VLK LZR 7MW Laser crucially improves both the ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds of the Carrack .300 as well as generally improving handling stats, making the Carrack .300 experience more of a stream-lined sniper experience. When combined with other attachments in this guide, you'll notice the rifle feeling significantly less slow.

Stock: LEX V14 Stock

Although we've already seen an increase in ADS, we could always use more! The LEX V14 Stock provides more ADS whilst simultaneously adding a bonus to crouch movement. Meaning, that you'll be both speeding and accurate as you aim down on your enemies from a distance.

Magazine: 15 Round Mag

Whilst there are perhaps, more exciting attachments choices out there, you can't go too wrong with an extended mag, and the 15 Round Mag will ensure you are less likely to be caught out whilst reloading and will save yourself time if you get caught up in closer ranged combat.

Rear Grip: Carrack Palm

For the Rear Grip, we've opted for the Carrack Palm which will give you a nifty little boost to aiming stability and flinch resistance. Although you'll take a slight decrease to ADS, with the boosts we've already been given it's a worthy trade. After all, you won’t be able to take full advantage of ADS speeds if you're flinching regularly.

Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Last but certainly not least, we've decided to finish this build with the Schlager 3.4x optic. This will simultaneously give you an increase in ADS speed and will magnify your scope. With this, you can be the designated Hawkeye, scoping out enemies from the optimal hideout points.

Best Carrack .300 class setup: Secondary weapon

FSS Hurricane.

As with any sniper rifle build, we recommend pairing it with a close-range weapon like an SMG or Shotgun, for those instances where a sniper isn't going to cut it. One of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 currently is the FSS Hurricane, an iconic, highly damaging gun with a substantial 50-round mag and impressive recoil control when built correctly with the right attachments. With this, you can snipe with the Carrack .300 and then finish off any enemies with the FSS Hurricane if the sniper doesn’t down them or if enemies are foolish enough to advance towards you.

Best Carrack .300 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Covert Sneakers, Marksman Gloves, Threat Identification System, Scatter Mine, Tear Gas.

When picking out a vest for a sniper build, the Overkill Vest is an absolute must due to the fact you can equip two primary weapons. This means you can comfortably kit yourself out with a sniper with an additional shotgun or SMG to cover all ranges. The Overkill Vest additionally gives the ability to reload whilst sprinting and swap between weapons faster, which is essentially the Fast Hands perk from Modern Warfare 2.

We've chosen to pair this with the Covert Sneakers. While speed is always of the essence, a sniper build will benefit from the Covert Sneakers as they eliminate the sound of footsteps, making you a silent killing machine. Along with this Boot choice, we've chosen the Marksman Gloves which will further reduce sway and flinch while ADS, something that rounds off the build we've already chosen attachments for.

For your choice of Gear, we think the Threat Identification System is a no-brainer for any sniper build. It allows players the ability to pin enemy locations whilst ADS, this kind of supporting team role can be maximised with the sniper who will be in ADS mode most of the time.

Lastly, when choosing your Tactical and Lethal options, consider the Scatter Mine. This is a mine that can be placed and detonates when enemies get within range, giving you an early trap/warning system if your cover has been blown. Also, the Tear Gas is a solid option as it will explode in a cloud of gas that leaves enemies coughing with blurred vision and slower movement, making them ripe for the picking.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best Carrack .300 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

FJX Imperium.

If you're looking for one of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3, it will be of no surprise that we're mentioning the FJX Imperium. The FJX Imperium is as fast as it is damaging. Built for quickscoping, it has fantastic mobility and handling stats, offering a smooth and consistent experience that often will result in one-shot kills if you're skilled enough.

That rounds off our guide to the best Carrack .300 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.