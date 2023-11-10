Best MW3 Fennec 45 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Fennec 45 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Fennec 45 is an SMG known for its high fire rate, enough to pack a punch at enemies in close range. Although there are better SMGs out there, the Fennec 45 isn't a bad choice if you can improve the hipfire accuracy and range with a few carefully chosen attachments.

As per the 'Carry Forward' system, the Fennec 45 can be used in Modern Warfare 3 if you unlock it at level 38 in MW2. For the best Fennec 45 loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and the best equipment and attachments to use with it, read here.

Why use the Fennec 45 in MW3?

As mentioned, the Fennec 45 isn't a bad choice, if you can boost the stats. We have opted for a build that caters to improving hipfire accuracy, handling speeds and range so that you can use it effectively against enemies around corners, emitting a spray of bullets before they even know what's happened.

Best Fennec 45 loadout in MW3

Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

First and foremost, you should pick the ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel, which is a substantially long barrel. Not only does it improve the gun's effective range, but it also compresses the recoil and improves hipfire accuracy.

With this renewed focus on hipfire effectiveness, we've opted for the Agent Grip, which also improves the gun's aiming stability. Combined, these attachments add weight to the SMG, which is why we've also added the Agile Assault-7 Stock to give us added ADS speed, sprint speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. This can offset the previously added weight to stay competitive at close ranges.

The Fennec 45 goes through its magazine so quickly, we've found it well worth the added weight to attach the extended Fennec Mag 45, giving you some extra time before you need to reload, leaving yourself open to enemy fire. Lastly, we've added the Cronen Mini Pro Optic - though you can of course choose any Optic you wish for your own Fennec 45 loadout.

Best Fennec 45 class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium.

With any close-range weapon like the Fennec 45, it's always a worthwhile idea to have a long-ranged weapon equipped. We strongly recommend the FJX Imperium, which is currently one of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3, capable of one-shot kills with high damage and incredibly smooth recoil and accuracy. As sniper rifles go, it's one of the most streamlined experiences on offer at the moment.

Best Fennec 45 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Overkill Vest, Ordnance Gloves, Frag Grenade, Battle Rage, Stalker Boots, EOD Padding.

As the optimal loadout for the Fennec 45 also includes an additional long-range weapon, we recommend using the Overkill Vest which allows you to equip two primary weapons. The Vest also allows reloading whilst sprinting and increased weapon swap speed, which is essentially the Fast Hands and Overkill perks from MW2 combined.

Because the Vest is so generous with perks that cannot stack, it does somewhat limit your choice of Gloves. For this reason, we recommend the Ordnance Gloves which increase the throwing range of equipment and allow you to reset the fuse on any thrown-back grenades. Because of this, we recommend pairing the Gloves with a good old fashioned Frag Grenade. You will be able to throw them over longer distances, making the enemy engage and move closer within your range, where you can finish them off with the Fennec 45.

As all Lethals need a Tactical to go with it, we've chosen the Battle Rage perk which goes hand in hand with any close combat build. It effectively gives you an adrenaline rush that stimulates health regeneration, refreshes Tactical Sprint and helps you resist enemy Tactical Equipment. This is great in a pinch when you're getting overwhelmed and need to get to cover safely.

Lastly, for your boot of choice, we've settled on the Stalker Boots to further increase strafe and ADS movement speed. Combined with the EOD Padding to reduce damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire, you have yourself a solid Fennec 45 build.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best Fennec 45 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Lachmann Sub, Striker.

As mentioned, there are quite a few SMGs that do the job more than the Fennec 45. Some of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 are the Lachmann Sub and Striker, previously known as the UMP45 in the franchise. These guns have some serious damage output, making them ideal in close quarters for running around corners and unleashing a bullet storm on enemies.

That rounds off our guide to the best Fennec 45 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.