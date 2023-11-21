Best MW3 Minibak loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Minibak loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Although the Minibak doesn't rank too highly on our list of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3, it does have some redeemable features that can be elevated once paired with the right attachments and equipment.

Despite its lacklustre rate of fire, the Minibak has excellent recoil control and accuracy which can be further fine-tuned. Read here for the best Minibak loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Why use the Minibak in MW3?

As discussed above, the Minibak hasn't had a great reception from the fanbase so far. However, as far as SMGs go, it does offer great recoil control, and can excel when paired with the right secondary weapons.

Best Minibak loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

For this build, we've chosen attachments to increase the Minibak's rate of fire and try and bring it in line with proper SMG standards. Since there is little we can do to improve its standing at close range, we've opted for attachments that will increase the gun's damage at longer ranges so it can function as a solid mid-range gun option.

Crucial to this build is the BAK-9 279mm Barrel and Singuard MKV muzzle which will increase the Minibak's range and bullet velocity. The drawback to these attachments is the dip in ADS speed. As such, consider using the True-Tac Grip and FSS OLE-V Laser to bring these stats back up and make the Minibak better to handle.

Lastly, choose a good optic to help with accuracy now that the Minibak has been optimised for an increased range. Any optic will do, but if you don't already have a favourite then the Cronen Mini Pro is a solid choice.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best Minibak class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium, Lockwood 300.

As the Miniback has been optimised for mid-range combat, we suggest picking up a second weapon that either performs well in close or long-ranged combat. If sniping is your thing, the FJX Imperium is performing incredibly well currently, with all-around fantastic stats which make it a great quickscoping sniper, capable of one-shot kills without any handling issues.

Alternatrively, if you prefer to get up-close-and-personal with your opponents, a good shotgun like the Lockwood 300 could be the way to go. The Lockwood 300 is one of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 currently, mostly due to the accompanying Maelstrom Dual Trigger which allows you to shoot both shells at once for double impact and damage.

Best Minibak class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Stalker Boots, Mag Holster, EMD Grenade, Semtex.

As this build relies somewhat on a second weapon to pick up the slack, we recommend using either the Gunner Vest or Overkill Vest. Although it has higher unlock requirements, we think the Overkill Vest is perfect for this loadout, as it also gives you the fast hands perk and the ability to reload whilst sprinting. When paired with a good set of gloves, such as the Marksman Gloves which give a reduction of sway while ADS, you have a solid loadout.

For your boots of choice, the Stalker Boots will provide an increase to strafe and ADS movement speed, which you'll need to make up for the gun's lower rate of fire, trading firepower for accuracy. When choosing Gear, we think the Mag Holster is the best option for this build as it will improve your reload speed, limiting the time you're left open to attacks.

Lastly, you'll need to pick a Lethal and Tactical option to deploy with. We've chosen the EMD Grenade which should relieve some of the pressure if you can't secure a one-shot kill. The grenade essentially applies a tracking device to hit enemies, meaning your teammates can mop them up at a later time. Along with this, consider choosing the Semtex, a timed sticky grenade that you can attach to enemies or vehicles, then watch from a safe distance as they're blown to smithereens.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best Minibak alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Striker, Lachmann Sub.

If the Minibak isn't packing quite the punch for you, there are many SMG options ripe for the picking. The Striker and Lachmann Sub both make our list of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 currently, with the Striker offering the golden combination of both damage output and range.

The Lachmann Sub is also a worthy alternative, boasting a fantastic rate of fire that leaves the Minibak in the dust. With all-around great stats, the Lachmann Sub is well-suited to run-and-gun combat, which has earned it a high place in Modern Warfare 3's gun roster.

That rounds off our guide to the best Minibak build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.