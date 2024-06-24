Need some help with the Elden Ring Sellen quest? Unfortunately, Sorceress Sellen's questline is very long and often confusing. If you're looking for Sellen's location, the entrance to the Sellia Hideaway, or Primeval Sorcerer Azur's hiding spot, we'll gladly give you a hand.

From the Waypoint Ruins Cellar to the 'final choice' at Raya Lucaria's library, here's a full Elden Ring Sellen quest walkthrough.

How to start the Sellen quest

The Elden Ring Sellen quest starts upon meeting the Sorceress Sellen for the first time. She's hidden in the Waypoint Ruins Cellar in Limgrave, the first region in Elden Ring's progression order. As shown in the picture below, the cellar is located between the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in the southwest and the Mistwood Ruins in the northeast.

Enter the Waypoint Ruins Cellar to meet Sorceress Sellen. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The entrance to the Waypoint Ruins Cellar is between some old stone buildings, next to a large, poisonous Miranda flower. Once you enter the cellar, be prepared to fight a Mad Pumpkin Head. Defeating this mini-boss will clear the way to Sorceress Sellen, who's waiting in the next room. When Sellen asks you to become her apprentice, accept the offer to start the quest.

Sorceress Sellen quest walkthrough

Like most Elden Ring side quests, the Sellen questline will take you to many different places. As it's easy to miss some of the steps involved, here's a list of everything you'll need to do:

Meet Sorceress Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins Cellar Retrieve the Comet Azur sorcery at the Hermit Village, Mt. Gelmir. Return to Sorceress Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins Cellar Find Lusat in the Sellia Hideaway Return to Sorceress Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins Cellar again Defeat Starscourge Radahn in Redmane Castle Find Sellen at the Witchbane Ruins on the Weeping Peninsula Speak with Jerren in Redmane Castle Return to the Witchbane Ruins Find the hidden cellar at the Three Sisters Visit Raya Lucaria Grand Library and make the final choice

Sounds rather complex, doesn't it? Don't worry, we'll explain every step of the Elden Ring Sellen quest below.

Retrieve the Comet Azur sorcery

Your first task is to find the Comet Azur sorcery, which is in the possession of the Primeval Sorcerer Azur. To find him, you must enter the Altus Plateau and make your way west to Mt. Gelmir, where you'll find the sorcerer just north of the Hermit Village and next to the 'Primeval Sorcerer Azur's Site of Grace. All you need to do is interact with Primeval Sorcerer Azur to obtain the sorcery.

Interact with Primeval Sorcerer Azur to obtain the Comet Azur sorcery. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

If you're having trouble finding the Hermit Village, the location map below may help you out. It's easiest to start from the Grand Lift of Dectus, where you first entered the Altus Plateau, and ride north towards the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace. Take the narrow slope leading northeast, then cross the Wyndham Ruins towards the west, and enter the large ravine. Keep following this path around Mt. Gelmir, past Fort Laiedd, past the large lava lake, and past the Craftman's Shack. Ride straight through the Hermit Village and rest at the Site of Grace behind it; Primeval Sorcerer Azur is next to this Site of Grace.

You'll find Primeval Sorcerer Azur north of Mt. Gelmir's Hermit Village. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Find Lusat in the Sellia Hideaway

Return to the Waypoint Ruins Cellar and show the Comet Azur sorcery to Sellen. Ask her to tell you more, and when she asks you to help her find someone named Lusat, say 'let us journey together'. Sorceress Sellen will then give you the Sellian Sealbreaker, which you must use to break a seal inside the Sellia Hideaway dungeon.

Find the entrance to Sellia Hideaway near Sellia Town. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Sellia Hideaway is a dungeon located northeast of Sellia, Town of Sorcery, in the middle of the Caelid region. Starting from the northern part of Sellia (the 'Sellia Backstreets' Site of Grace), take the winding road leading to the higher cliffs. When you see the Church of the Plague ahead of you, ride to the north and look for the large tombstone shown in the picture below. If you hit the wall directly behind this stone, the entrance to the Sellia Hideaway tunnels will appear.

Hit the rocks to reveal the hidden tunnel. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

When you seemingly hit a dead end in the Sellia Hideaway, hit the wall to reveal the next part of the tunnel. Repeat this process once more. When you see the chasm with the large purple crystals in the next room, carefully drop down from crystal to crystal until you reach the bottom. See the blue sealed door shown in the picture? Use the Sellian Sealbreaker to remove the seal and find Lusat. Interact with Lusat to obtain the Stars of Ruin.

Break the seal to find Lusat. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Defeat Starscourge Radahn

Return to Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins Cellar and tell her about Lusat. To thank you, she'll give you some Starlight Shards.

Next, you must defeat Starscourge Radahn, the Redmane Castle boss. You'll find this castle in the southernmost part of Caelid, but beware that you'll need to start the Radahn festival before you can fight him. If you rested at a Site of Grace in Altus Plateau (on the way to Mt. Gelmir), the Radahn festival should already be active.

To start the Radahn boss fight, speak to Jerren, who's standing on a wooden platform overlooking the Redmane Castle courtyard. Beware that Radahn is very strong against Holy damage and that Spirit Ashes aren't allowed during this boss fight. It's best to rely on physical damage, especially pierce damage, and Scarlet Rot. Luckily, you can also summon a bunch of helpful NPCs by interacting with the yellow summoning signs on the ground.

Talk to Jerren to start the Radahn boss fight. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Find Sellen at the Witchbane Ruins

After the fight, return to the Waypoint Ruins Cellar once more and speak with Sellen, who will ask you to find her body in the Witchbane Ruins. The ruins are located on the west side of the Weeping Peninsula; if you walk south from the 'Fourth Church of Marika' Site of Grace, you'll see the ruins ahead of you.

Go to the Witchbane Ruins to find Sellen. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You'll find Sellen's body chained to the wall. Speak with her to obtain Sellen's Primal Glintstone, then return to Redmane Castle's throne room and speak with Jerren - this will end the Radahn festival and return the castle to its normal state. Go back to the Witchbane Ruins, where you found the imprisoned Sellen, and talk to Jerren there.

Find Sellen at the Three Sisters

Next, fast-travel to the Three Sisters area in northwestern Liurnia (the 'Ranni's Rise' Site of Grace) if you already unlocked it. If not, you must clear Caria Manor before you can access this location; in short, you must follow the road northwest through the manor, take the path across the castle walls, take the elevator to the castle courtyard, and defeat Royal Knight Loretta in the large boss arena at the end. This opens the way to the Three Sisters area.

Hit the floor to reveal Sellen's hidden cellar. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ride to the ruins northeast of the Ranni's Rise Site of Grace. Look for the ruin with the double arches pictured above and hit the floor to unveil a secret cellar. At the end of the room below, hit the wall to find Sellen's body. Exhaust all dialogue.

Make the final choice

Sellen will once again become available as a merchant of sorceries, but to proceed Sellen's questline, you must defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, at the Academy of Raya Lucaria. If you need any help with that, take a look at our Elden Ring Rennala boss guide.

Once that's done, you must go to the entrance to the Grand Library at Raya Lucaria and make an important choice: summon Sellen to defeat Jerren, or summon Jerren to defeat Sellen.

Choose the red sign to challenge Sellen (team up with Jerren).

Choose the yellow sign to challenge Jerren (team up with Sellen).

Choose one of these signs to complete Sellen's quest. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You might be wondering whether you should choose Sellen or Jerren. If you side with Sellen, you'll receive Jerren's armor, a Glintstone Kris, and both Primeval Sorcerer Azur's and Lusat's armor sets (if you visit their bodies again). If you side with Jerren, you'll receive the Witch's Glintstone Crown, an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, and Sellen's Bell Bearing.

You might be wondering whether you should choose Sellen or Jerren. If you side with Sellen, you'll receive Jerren's armor, a Glintstone Kris, and both Primeval Sorcerer Azur's and Lusat's armor sets (if you visit their bodies again). If you side with Jerren, you'll receive the Witch's Glintstone Crown, an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, and Sellen's Bell Bearing.

And that concludes this Elden Ring Sellen quest walkthrough.