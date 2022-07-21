FIFA 23 for PC will finally be brought in line with top-flight PS5/XBX version

EA have revealed that FIFA 23 on PC will feature the snazzy Hypermotion technology that current-gen console players have been able to enjoy for some time. The latest iteration of FIFA’s motion-capture tech, cunningly named Hypermotion2, uses machine learning to generate animations based on “millions of frames of Advanced 11v11 Match Capture”, EA say. You can check out what to expect yourself by watching the announcement trailer below.

Watch on YouTube FIFA 23 will launch on October 1st, and finally brings the PC version up to speed.

The inclusion of Hypermotion2 means that the PC version of FIFA 23 will be in line with what players experience on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Google Stadia. That’s good for more than one reason, because the new game will also allow crossplay between all current-gen platforms, PC and Stadia – just only in 1v1 mode. EA also confirmed that FIFA 23 would feature two officially licensed World Cups for the first time: World Cup Qatar 2022 and the Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023. They’re leaving out the Russian national team and Russian clubs in a move to support Ukraine, though.

As Craig noted when it was unveiled this time last year, the PC version of FIFA 22 was based on the last-gen console version. That seemed a bit odd due to the relative power of our favoured beige boxes compared to consoles, all things considered, but in previous years EA have said this was to keep the minimum specs low to encourage more people to play. This year's specs are a bit higher, as you can see in the image. FIFA 22's are above and FIFA 23's below.

EA faced some heavy criticism for the decision to leave out Hypermotion from PC players when FIFA 22 was announced. This year, players seem to be unhappy about EA not adding Transfer Market crossplay for PC instead:

Everything ok with the new FIFA 23, but, adding Crossplay between next gen consoles and PC and not adding Tranfer Market crossplay for PC which is one of the reasons many people don't play on PC, is just... #FIFA23 — JairS (@jr44cl) July 20, 2022

BRUH they've added full crossplay to fifa 23 and cross markets between every platform but PC, the worst part about fifa on pc is the fact the market sucks and has 4 players up — fronk (@Fronkstaa) July 20, 2022

FIFA 23 is scheduled to release on October 1st, and you can tackle it on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and the EA app for Windows for £60/$70/€70. It’s also coming to PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One and Google Stadia. Nintendo Switch players are getting a “legacy edition” – we feel for you, we’ve been there.