Looking for the best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The 556 Icarus is one of the first LMGs you'll get in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but it's rather hard to control. With incredibly high vertical and horizontal recoil, the default 556 Icarus is almost unusable. However, pushing through to unlock attachments can make it much better, and we've got the best 556 Icarus loadout for you right here.

In this guide, we'll break down the best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 2, covering the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment for this class setup.

Best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This 556 Icarus loadout takes a slight hit to mobility, but it's far more controllable and retains the damage and bullet velocity that makes it such a strong LMG. That means your movement might be slightly slower, but you'll actually be able to hit your target and kill them quickly. That sounds like a win to us, and it's sure to help you score plenty of kills if you're on that camo grind.

Here's the best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV

: Schlager PEQ Box IV Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Stock : Corio Precio Factory

: Corio Precio Factory Underbarrel: Agent Grip

The key to this loadout is increasing the recoil control and accuracy, so we've opted for the Corio Precio Factory stock to boost both. We've then got attachments that push individual stats further, with the FTAC Castle Comp and Sakin ZX Grip increasing recoil control considerably, while the Agent Grip underbarrel increases aiming stability.

Of course, speed is the name of the game in Modern Warfare 2, and LMGs can feel rather clunky. To avoid making the 556 Icarus worse in this regard, we'd also recommend using the Schlager PEQ Box IV laser, which slightly boosts ADS speed without offering any negatives.

Best secondary weapon

The 556 Icarus is an excellent medium-range option, but it'll suffer while bolting around corners in close quarters. For rinsing enemies while you run around and reposition, we recommend using one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, such as our MP5 loadout, FSS Hurricane loadout, or VEL 46 loadout. If you prefer something that packs more of a punch, consider one of the best shotguns, such as the Lockwood 300 or Expedite 12.

Best perks and equipment

Overkill is often seen as one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, and it's key here if you want to use one of the weapons above as your secondary. Double Time is also excellent in this 556 Icarus loadout, as it keeps you moving around at full speed. Fast Hands is the perfect bonus perk, as it lets you rapidly swap between weapons, and Ghost is an obvious pick for your ultimate if you want to stay off enemy radars.

Stim Shots were a Modern Warfare 2019 classic, and they're certainly worth using in your tactical slot for Modern Warfare 2. In your lethal slot, consider a Thermite grenade to weaken groups of enemies before you unleash a torrent of bullets with your 556 Icarus.

That wraps up the best 556 Icarus loadout, but there are plenty of other top weapons to try. If you're after something a little more stable, our best M4 loadout should do the trick. For some long-range weapons, take a look at our Modern Warfare 2 SP-X 80 loadout, Signal 50 loadout, MCPR-300 loadout, and FTAC Recon loadout guides. If you're racking up plenty of kills and want to get even stronger, check out our list of the best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2.

