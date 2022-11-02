Looking for the best Raal MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Raal MG is one of the best LMGs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 right now, but we're here to make it even stronger. Our MW2 Raal MG loadout adds range and velocity to make this 2-shot kill weapon more efficient at range, giving it one of the fastest times to kill in Modern Warfare 2. With other attachments to increase its accuracy and recoil control, it's easy to see why the Raal is so strong in the current meta.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Raal MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need to make the best MW2 Raal MG class setup.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best Raal MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best MW2 Raal MG loadout focuses on raising accuracy and recoil control, while also pushing it from a 3-shot to a 2-shot kill at longer distances. It won't feel as snappy as the best SMGs or best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2, of course, but it's an excellent medium-long range weapon that can drop enemies with very little effort.

Here's the best Raal MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle : FTAC Reaper

: FTAC Reaper Stock : FSS Riot Stock

: FSS Riot Stock Underbarrel : Demo Narrow Grip

: Demo Narrow Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The most important aspect of this Raal MG loadout is increasing the range at which it is a 2-shot kill, so you'll need to use the FTAC Reaper suppressor to increase damage range and bullet velocity. This does make the Raal a bit clunkier, though, so we'd also recommend using the FSS Riot Stock and the FFS OLE-V Laser to gain some ADS speed back. To then smooth out some of the recoil and make it easier to land those two shots, equip the Demo Narrow Grip to increase your aiming stability and recoil stabilisation.

Those attachments are enough to turn the Raal MG into an unstoppable beast, so consider chucking on an optic in your final slot. This is mostly down to personal preference, but we like the Cronen Mini Pro. If there's another sight that you prefer more, pop that on instead.

Best secondary weapon

The Raal MG has an incredibly fast time to kill that doesn't drop drastically at range, making it a strong medium-long range weapon. That means your secondary should ideally be something snappier, able to rinse enemies as you dart around corners and move around the map at breakneck pace. Consider using our Modern Warfare 2 MP5 loadout, FSS Hurricane loadout, or VEL 46 loadout to add that speed to your arsenal.

Best perks and equipment

To equip an SMG in your secondary slot, make sure to use the Overkill perk. Double Time is also key here, as it'll keep you moving around the map at full speed with increased tactical sprint duration. Fast Hands is the best bonus perk, as it'll help you quickly swap between your weapons. In the ultimate slot, Ghost is considered one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, as it allows you to hide from enemy UAVs and Portable Radars.

If you find a group of enemies while dashing around the map and need a distraction before pulling out your Raal MG, consider chucking in a Thermite grenade. If you take a hit or two as you fall back, pop a Stim Shot to regenerate back to full health, and then send your enemies running with the Raal.

That wraps up the best Raal MG loadout, but there are plenty of other long-range weapons to try. For some one-shot kills, check out our list of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2, and then take a look at our SP-X 80 loadout, Signal 50 loadout, and MCPR-300 loadout. All of our loadouts will help you succeed when Modern Warfare 2's hardcore mode arrives, and unlocking attachments for meta weapons is crucial if you're counting down the days until the Warzone 2 release date.

