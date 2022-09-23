If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MultiVersus' next fighter is unveiled today, and it sounds like it's Rick

It could still be Stripe, Black Adam or a wildcard
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
MultiVersus is a licensed brawler based on Warner Bros. intellectual properties. Rick And Morty's Rick Sanchez will be one of its fighters.

There’s a new fighter announcement incoming from Warner Bros. licensed brawler MultiVersus today, with three already revealed characters yet to release in season one. My money’s on Rick And Morty’s Rick Sanchez, but Stripe from Gremlins and the DC Universe’s Black Adam are still set to arrive too. You’ll have to wait until 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PST to find out who the next fighter is, according to a tweet from the MultiVersus team.

Watch on YouTube
Listen to some of the RPS Treehouse talk about who their favourite MultiVersus fighters are.

Rick, Stripe, and Black Adam are all due to turn up at some point during MultiVersus season one, which ends on November 15th. Game director Tony Huynh tweeted yesterday that “Rick is cool”, so I’m anticipating we’ll get to see more of the weird scientist pretty soon. The competitive MultiVersus account also tweeted this week that "the smartest man in the universe is coming very soon". Nonetheless, it could still be Stripe or Black Adam, or even a totally out of the blue fighter who’s not been revealed at all yet.

If Rick does arrive in MultiVersus soon then he’ll join his grandson Morty, who rocked up in the brawler back in August. Both Rick and Morty were originally announced for the game in July. Stripe and Black Adam were revealed in August after players spotted them appearing on adverts for the game on console dashboards. The Black Adam movie starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson lands in cinemas on October 31st, so it’s likely that the character will show up in MultiVersus sometime around then too.

We named MultiVersus among our picks for the best multiplayer games on PC this year, and Ed thought the roster was thoughtfully designed when he dived into the open beta. “Each fits – sometimes loosely – into an archetype, like Taz who's a bruiser, or Wonder Woman who's a tank, or Lebron who's in the "experimental" camp,” he said. “Arya Stark is an assassin, which means she's lightning fast and tricksy, able to backstab enemies for extra damage and dash to knives she's embedded in opponents. Yet she's hampered by squishiness.”

MultiVersus is free to play on Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also on the many PlayStations and Xboxes. Keep an eye on Ollie’s tier list of the best MultiVersus characters for 1v1 and 2v2 matches for regular updates.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Weekly newsletter

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch