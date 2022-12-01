Looking for the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2? The Lachmann-762 is one of the best Battle Rifles in Warzone 2, offering high damage that can drop enemies in just a few shots. It's the ideal weapon if you're new to Al Mazrah and struggling to land shots from longer distances, as the higher fire rate compared to other long-range rifles makes the Lachmann-762 much more forgiving.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2. That includes not only the best attachments, but also the secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need in your Lachmann-762 build.

Best Lachmann-762 loadout build in Warzone 2

Our Lachmann-762 build makes it even stronger in long-range encounters, significantly increasing the damage range, accuracy, and recoil control. This'll make it much easier to land those crisp headshots from afar, so that you can sit back and relax while picking enemies off across Al Mazrah.

Here are the best Lachmann-762 loadout attachments in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (Unlock at TAQ-M lvl 22)

(Unlock at TAQ-M lvl 22) Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 3)

(Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 3) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 12)

(Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 12) Magazine: 30 Round Mag (Unlock at TAQ-V lvl 15)

(Unlock at TAQ-V lvl 15) Optic: SZ Holotherm (Unlock at PDSW 528 lvl 12)

The ZLR Talon 5 is the best attachment for the Lachmann-762, as it adds bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. The only negatives here are slight dips in both ADS and aim walking speed, but that shouldn't be a problem as you'll be stopping to focus your sights on enemies in the distance before firing anyway. When combined with the 7.62 High Velocity rounds, which boosts bullet velocity, and the 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel, which also raises bullet velocity, range, and control, the Lachmann-762 becomes a sharpshooting menace that's perfect for popping heads.

Since most Warzone 2 battles will involve a few enemies at once, we'd recommend using the 30 Round Mag to fend them off. This should give you more than enough ammo to drop an entire squad with the Lachmann-762 without reloading, even if they're fully armored. To get the advantage in every fight, use the SZ Holotherm to make your targets clearly visible, and easy to pick off as you roam around Al Mazrah.

Best Lachmann-762 loadout secondary weapon

Since the Lachmann-762 excels at medium-long range, you should use a secondary that performs best in close-quarters fights. The FSS Hurricane is the best SMG in Warzone 2, offering snappy handling and a fast fire rate that will rip enemy squads to pieces in seconds. However, you could also try out the Kastov-74U, which is an AR/SMG hybrid that ranks very high on our list of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann-762 class setup: Perks and Equipment

The Specter perk package is undoubtedly one of the best offerings when it comes to perks, boosting both your survivability and your offensive capabilities and helping you find enemies before they spot you.

Below, you can see which perks are included in this perk package, along with the equipment that we'd recommend for this Lachmann-762 build:

Perk Package: Specter

Specter Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: C4

C4 Tactical Equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

Tracker is one of the most useful perks in the Specter package, as it highlights enemy footprints on the ground, giving you a clear trail to follow towards some baddies. Double Time's increased crouch movement speed and extended tactical sprint will help you easily catch them, regardless of whether you're approaching stealtily or guns blazing. As you move towards enemies, keep your eyes peeled for any explosives highlighted with Spotter, which reveals enemy equipment through walls as you approach.

For those who prefer stealth, Ghost keeps you hidden from enemy UAVs, preventing you from appearing on the enemy minimap when their surveillance flies overhead. That means you can easily get the drop on enemies, and whoever lands the first shot is likely to bag the kill in Warzone 2's incredibly fast-paced meta.

While Spotter helps you avoid enemy equipment, that doesn't mean you can't add some explosions into the mix yourself. If you're approaching a group of enemies, consider throwing in your C4 before firing any shots, as it will deal huge damage and potentially make them much easier to finish with your Lachmann-762. To know how many enemies are lurking nearby, simply scan your surroundings with the Heartbeat Sensor tactical, giving you crucial information that's sure to give you the advantage.

