Looking for the best Sten loadout in Warzone Pacific? The Sten is a snappy SMG that you can use to sprint around Caldera at breakneck pace. However, if you've mostly been playing with guns like the M1928 and MP40, then you might not know how to make a powerful Sten loadout. Fortunately, that's why we're here.

This guide covers everything you need to know to make the best Sten loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can run and gun around Caldera.

Best Sten loadout in Warzone Pacific

This Sten loadout lets you run extremely fast, making it easy to approach enemy squads and deal some damage before they can react. We also increase the fire rate so that you can rinse enemies at incredible speed.

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : SA 65mm Rapid

: SA 65mm Rapid Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Magazine : 9mm 50 Round Drums

: 9mm 50 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Hockenson S33S Padded

: Hockenson S33S Padded Proficiency : Sleight Of Hand

: Sleight Of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

The high fire rate is the main attraction for this Sten loadout. Combine the Recoil Booster and SA 65mm Rapid to increase your rate of fire, allowing you to melt enemies at lightning speed. This does make the Sten a little harder to control, so balance out the recoil with the Carver Foregrip, Pine Tar Grip and Hockenson S33S Padded stock. The G16 2.5X scope also increases control and accuracy, providing another small boost. The Sten will still bounce around, but these attachments make it much more viable.

With such a high fire rate, you'll realise how quick you burn through magazines. Use the 9mm 50 Round Drums to get some more ammo in each clip, making it easier to deal with enemy squads. If you do reach the end of a clip, Sleight Of Hand allows you to quickly reload and jump back into the fight. There's no need to worry about running out of ammo entirely, as Fully Loaded gives you max ammo when you equip your loadout.

When dealing with enemy squads, Lengthened bullets will increase your bullet velocity and make your shots travel much faster. This allows you to easily land the first shot and tear through enemies without breaking a sweat.

Secondary Weapon

The Sten is best at short-range, so we recommend using it as a Sniper support. You can sit back and crack skulls across Caldera with a long-range weapon and then use your Sten if enemies get too close. Sniper Rifles such as the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and 3-Line Rifle are very powerful and can crack armour at extremely long ranges. If you'd prefer something snappier, Marksman Rifles like the G43 and SVT-40 balance similar power to Snipers with faster handling speeds. If automatic weapons are your thing, we recommend trying out the BAR, as it is an excellent long-range Assault Rifle.

That's everything you need to know to make the best Sten loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to try out a different weapon and understand the current meta, check out our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone. If the new Warzone map has you confused, take a look at our Caldera guide to get up to speed with some of the most important information you need to know.