Best MW3 PDSW 528 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Whilst the PDSW 528 certainly isn't the best SMG in Modern Warfare 3, it does have some redeemable features that can be built upon with the right attachments and equipment choices.

Despite its somewhat middling damage output and slow reload speed, the PDSW 528 makes up for it with its fantastic rate of fire, spreading bullets across multiple enemies and making it a good finisher at close range. Read on for the best PDSW 528 loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Why use the PDSW 528 in MW3?

As discussed, the PDSW 528 isn't too powerful but is capable of emitting a large spray of bullets at close range. As such, for this build we've focused on nourishing the gun's speed, keeping it feeling responsive and lightweight without worrying too much about expanding the range, as this can be picked up with a secondary weapon.

Best PDSW 528 loadout in MW3

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Barrel: FTAC Defense 14.5"

Laser: LK LZR 7MW

Stock: CQB Stock

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

First and foremost, we recommend choosing the FTAC Defense 14.5" barrel which will improve the gun's recoil control, effective range, and bullet velocity. Although there are other options which would certainly extend the PDSW 528's range, we prefer utilising it as a close-combat weapon to avoid slowing it down.

To further increase your mobility with the PDSW 528, pick the CQB Stock and Bruen Q900 Grip. These attachments effectively increase movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed, which helps to make the PDSW 528 feel incredibly snappy in your hands. This does come at a cost to recoil control, but with the barrel attachment giving us a boost there, we think it is well worth the trade-off.

Additionally, the VLK LZR 7MW laser will contribute even more boosts to ADS and sprint-to-fire as well as aiming stability, useful for recoil control. Of course, this will add visibility to your build, so consider something else if you're hell-bent on a sneakier loadout.

Finally, we think a good optic is always a helpful addition if you have the attachment space. We've chosen the Cronen Mini Pro but any of your favourite compatible optics will do the job.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best PDSW 528 class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium.

As this build calls for close combat, we suggest equipping a long-ranged weapon to cover all bases. One of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3 currently is the FJX Imperium. This is thanks to its all-around excellent stats, quickscoping potential and ability to inflict one-shot kills without sacrificing its mobility and handling stats. This sniper is a fantastic addition to any PDSW 528 loadout, allowing you to scope enemies from afar and spray them with a quickfire of bullets when they get within the PDSW 528's range.

Best PDSW 528 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Stalker Boots, Mag Holster, Tear Gas, Semtex.

As this build calls for a second primary weapon, you'll need to equip either the Overkill or Gunner Vest. If you have both unlocked, the Overkill Vest is by far the superior vest choice. Not only does it give you a second weapon, but it also increases your weapon swap speed and allows you to reload while sprinting, effectively giving you the Overkill and Fast Hands perks from MW2.

When choosing between Gloves, it can be trickier than you may initially think. Perks do not stack so certain options will be unavailable. As such, we recommend equipping the Marksman Gloves which will give you a reduction in flinch and sway while ADS, further increasing the smooth mobility of the PDSW 528. ADS can be boosted even more if you also use the Stalker Boots, which will increase strafe and ADS movement speed.

For Gear, we think the Mag Holster is crucial to improve that pesky reload speed. Thankfully with the PDSW 528's 50-round mag, the slow reload won't cause too much trouble, but it's worth boosting where you can to avoid getting stuck within enemy fire when reloading.

Additionally, when choosing a Tactical we think the Tear Gas is especially a good option for close combat players as it can be used in situations where you get overwhelmed to stun enemies, slow them down and buy yourself time for a tactical retreat or follow-up attack. Round the build off with a Semtex and you have a timed sticky grenade to use against enemies and vehicles for high-impact damage.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best PDSW 528 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

FSS Hurricane, Striker, Lachmann Sub.

If you're looking for an SMG that has the great fire rate of the PDSW 528, but a better damage output, consider the FSS Hurricane, a fan-favourite of the franchise that is capable of high damage, mobility and time-to-kill stats. Other well-rounded SMGs that are great choices are the Striker and Lachmann Sub, both of which have extensive loadout guides themselves.

That rounds off our guide to the best PDSW 528 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.