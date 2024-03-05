Want to learn how to cast spells in Elden Ring? Spells aren't for everyone in FromSoftware games, but they can get pretty insanely powerful - particularly in Elden Ring. And with the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC adding even more powerful spells into the mix, it's a good time to learn how to cast spells if you don't already know.

Spells in Elden Ring are divided into Sorceries and Incantations, which we'll talk about more below. And crucially, each spell type requires a different weapon in order to cast it. In this guide we'll walk you through everything you need in order to cast spells in Elden Ring, along with tips on where to find early spellcasting weapons, how to get more spells, and which school of magic to focus on.

How to cast spells in Elden Ring

Here's what you need to do to cast a spell in Elden Ring:

Equip a Staff (for sorceries) or a Sacred Seal (for incantations). Memorise your spells at a Site Of Grace. Select your spell with D-PAD UP . Cast your spell with LB or RB .

There are two spellcasting weapon types in Elden Ring: Staffs, which cast Sorceries; and Sacred Seals, which cast Incantations. You need to have the right spellcasting weapon actually in your hands before you can cast any spells. It's often a good idea to equip them in your offhand slot, so that you can also wield a melee weapon at the same time in your main hand.

You also need to equip the specific spells you want to cast. To do this, rest at a Site Of Grace and then select the Memorize Spell option to open up the spell selection screen. Here, you can equip as many spells as you can fit into your spell slots. You can equip both sorceries and incantations at the same time if you wish.

After that, you should equip your Staff or Seal, then hit D-PAD UP to switch between the different spells you've memorised. With the right spell selected, you can then cast the spell by hitting LB or RB (depending on which hand your spellcasting weapon is in).

Why can't I cast spells?

If you can't cast a spell in Elden Ring, it's generally for one of two reasons:

You don't meet the required stats to cast the spell.

You don't have enough Focus Points (FP).

All spells have certain stat requirements to cast them. Most sorceries require a certain Intelligence stat, while most incantations require a certain Faith stat. Occasionally, a spell might also require a certain amount in a different stat, like Arcane. Regardless, if you can't cast a spell, you should first look at the spell's stat requirements in your equipment and see if your character is able to cast them yet. If not, you should focus on leveling up your character so you meet the requirements.

Casting spells also consumes Focus Points (FP), which are displayed in the blue bar below your health. Different spells require different amounts of FP to cast, and if you don't have enough FP, you won't be able to cast it until you replenish your FP by drinking a Flask Of Cerulean Tears or resting at a Site Of Grace.

The Meteorite Staff can be found fairly early on in the Caelid Wilds (don't worry, you don't have to stay there long!). | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to get a Staff

If you pick the Astrologer or Prisoner class during character creation, you'll begin Elden Ring with a Staff. Otherwise, you can quickly procure a staff by heading to the Demi-Human Forest Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula south of Limgrave and defeating the Queen there.

Alternatively, follow our guide on where to find a staff in Elden Ring early on to get your hands on an even more powerful early-game staff which has S-Tier scaling with your Intelligence stat.

How to get a Sacred Seal

The Confessor or Prophet classes will give you access to a Sacred Seal from the very beginning of Elden Ring. But if you picked another class, you can still find a Sacred Seal fairly early on by purchasing one from the Twin Maiden Husks merchant at the Roundtable Hold.

How to get new spells

Spells are generally unlocked by purchasing them from teachers. To purchase Sorceries early on you should speak to Sorceress Sellen, who can be found beneath the Waypoint Ruins in central Limgrave. For early access to new Incantations, speak to Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold.

Of course, the really powerful spells are further afield. To know which ones to watch out for, check out our list of the best spells in Elden Ring.

To increase your spell slots you need Memory Stones, like the one found at the top of Oridys's Rise. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to get more spell slots

To get more spells slots, you need to find Memory Stones. Each Memory Stone unlocks a new spell slot, and you can find up to 8 of them in the Lands Between.

The easiest place to find a Memory Stone early on is to travel to the east coast of the Weeping Peninsula south of Limgrave, and complete the puzzle at Oridys's Rise. Ascend the tower and open the treasure chest at the top to find a Memory Stone.

To find the rest, check out our Memory Stone locations guide!

Sorceries vs Incantations

Sorceries generally focus on dealing damage in a variety of ways, and as such they have the most powerful damage-dealing spells. Their power scales with your Intelligence stat. Meanwhile, Incantations are more versatile in their use, with many of them designed to enhance your character or your weapon in different ways. Their power scales with the Faith stat.

Both schools of magic have extremely powerful spells, so it's down to personal preference whether you pick one or the other, or a bit of both. Just be aware that if you want to use both sorceries and incantations frequently, you'll need to put a lot of skill points into both Intelligence and Faith, which may come at the cost of your more physical stats.

That's all you need to know in order to start slinging spells left and right in Elden Ring. If you want to balance out your newfound magical skills with some extraordinary melee prowess, check out our guides on the best weapons and best armor sets in Elden Ring. Or to find the perfect combination of melee and magic, consult our best Elden Ring builds guide.