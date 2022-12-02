Here are all the RPS supporter articles available to both Standard and Premium subscribers

Here are all the RPS supporter articles available to both Standard and Premium subscribersNow visible to all subscribers
At the beginning of November, we announced we were going to write a bumper crop of supporter articles for the month to celebrate the launch of our new introductory offer on our monthly Standard subscriptions. Normally, these exclusive supporter articles are reserved for our Premium subscription tier, but because we wanted to give those Standard introductory folks a taste of what Premium has to offer as well, we decided to make a bunch of them visible to all subscribers.
About a week into November, we realised that we didn't have a very good way of flagging which of those articles Standard subscribers could actually read (our bad), and due to a combination of holidays, illness and general busy-ness, we completely failed to come up with a solution. Apologies! To remedy that, I've now listed all of them below. Enjoy!
To reiterate, every article listed below can be read by both Standard and Premium supporters. If you're not a supporter, but would also like to get a flavour of the kinds of articles we write for the supporter program, have a glance through our From The Archive tag, where we've made a bunch of previously supporter-only articles public for everyone to see.
(Side note: we do intend to get back on track with making supporter articles fully public. We've just been bad at remembering. Apologies again!)
For now, though, here's every supporter article that Standard subscribers might have missed from last month. Enjoy.
Paradise Marsh’s lo-fi landscapes will transport you to a new level of relaxation
Rachel dives into a bog full of curiosities with some hands-on impressions of LazyEti's chill bug catching game.
How will Soulslikes evolve now that Elden Ring has set the standard?
Ed doesn't think he could handle an Elden Ring 2...
Triangle Strategy is more cutscene than combat, but it modernises Tactics Ogre in all the right ways
Ahead of reviewing Tactics Ogre: Reborn, Katharine muses how Triangle Strategy might actually be the better Square Enix tactics RPG.
Here's a bunch of small details you may have missed from the recent Resident Evil 4 remake showcase
Liam goes nuts for Resi 4 Remake Easter eggs, hints, references and many other things!
Why BIG PIGs are the best kind of boss fight
Ed goes whole hog on the BIG PIGs in Koei Tecmo's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Team Ninja's Wild Hearts.
Citizen Sleeper made me realise that I don't really need Starfield
Hayden reflects on his time with Citizen Sleeper and how it helped him process some of his anxiety.
Everything bad that’s happened to me while testing PC hardware
James laments the trials and tribulations of testing PC kit for a living.
I'm playing God Of War Ragnarök and I need Atreus to shut up, just shut up, please stop talking
Alice Bee requests a gagging order on God Of War's noisy boy.
I will miss the good Twitter bots after Twitter bursts
Alice0 chats about some of her favourite artistic and silly bots.
Twenty years later, I have completed the first level of Chasm: The Rift
Ed revisits Chasm: The Rift as it re-releases on Steam and finds his childhood nemesis in surprisingly good shape.
Thanks to A Little To The Left, I can pretend I'm creative rather than messy
Alice Bee talks about her love for Max Inferno's cosy organising game (but she still won't tidy up, though).
Vampire Survivors-likes need to cut through the clutter
The recent Steam Next Fest was awash with Survivors-likes, and Ed played a bunch of 'em to see how they compare to the OG.
2022 has been a fantastic year for mystery games
Rachel loves a good sleuthing, and rounds up her favourite detective games of the year.
I've spent two weeks trying to download a 3-year-old Nancy Drew game
Alice Bee is also desperate for more mystery games, but her efforts to get this Nancy Drew game working have been fraught, to say the least...
World Of Warcraft's past magic lies buried in YouTube comments
As part of his deep-dive back into the World of WOW, Ed finds solace in the YouTube comments of ambient music channels.
Prior to this, we also made a bunch of Sin Vega's Scout Report indie recommendation columns available to all subscibers as well, which I've listed below:
- Frantic possession puzzler Demons Happened deserves more attention
- Blossom Tales II gives the Zelda formula a cute meta-narrative touch
- Neodash levels are races through chaotic ether realms
- Northern Journey's surreal world deserves to be experienced, not merely described
- Tyrant's Blessing's low pressure tactical puzzles let it punch above its weight
- Oddball derby racer Trail Out is crash happy in the best way
- Low-intensity action platformer Itorah is hard to put down
- Spiderheck is ludicrously fun even without other players
- Archtower is good, and therefore not a roguelike
- You're probably better than me at One Many Nobody
- Contemplated the value of (condensed) historical research in Blackhaven
- Become a traffic dork in All Quiet Roads
If you recently signed up as a monthly Standard supporter, we hope you enjoyed this glimpse into what our Premium tier offers on a weekly basis. We aim to publish three exclusive supporter articles a week for Premium supporters, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
