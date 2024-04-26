How to get Leather in Manor Lords

Want to know how to make Leather in Manor Lords? Slavic Magic's new city-builder Manor Lords forces players to juggle a great many different resources if they are to create a town worthy of a true lord. Leather is just one of these commodities, but it's an important one - and it's not always clear how you can make Leather yourself.

In this guide, we'll clear up matters by explaining exactly how to make Leather in Manor Lords, as well as how to import Leather if needed from the Trading Post.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to make Leather in Manor Lords

In Manor Lords, you can make Leather from Hides in a Tannery building. The Tannery can be found in the "Industry" tab of the build menu, and costs 4x Timber to build. Once built, add at least one family to work in the Tannery and they will convert Hides into Leather for your settlement.

There are four ways to get Hides for your Leather:

Create a Hunting Camp near a source of Wild Animals.

near a source of Wild Animals. Create a Goat Shed Backyard Extension in a Burgage Plot.

Backyard Extension in a Burgage Plot. Research Trapping and Pelt Extraction .

and . Import Hides at a Trading Post.

Behold, the fastest way to get Leather or Hides: the Trading Post. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

The earliest way to get Hides is to create a Hunting Camp, which is likely one of the earliest buildings you'll create in any Manor Lords playthrough. You can increase the yield of Hides (and Meat) over time by researching first Trapping and then Pelt Extraction in the Development tech tree. These Development Upgrades will give you a passive yield of Meat and Hides over time as long as there's a family working in one of your Hunting Camps.

Another passive source of Hides is the Goat Shed, a Backyard Extension that can be built in the backyard of a Burgage Plot. Unlike the Backyard Extensions required to create Clothes or weapons for your army, the Goat Shed only requires a basic Level 1 Burgage Plot. You can build the Goat Shed extension for 25 Regional Wealth.

The Hunting Camp gets you Hides earlier on, but to get a strong passive income of Hides for your Leather, you'll need to get Goat Sheds and Pelt Extraction up and running quickly. Of course, if you need Hides (or for that matter, Leather) even quicker, then you can always import them from the Trading Post, provided you have the Regional Wealth to do so!

Now that you're all set up with all your leathery needs, you can move onto other key resources. Why not check out our guides on how to make Ale, or how to get Sheep, and Herbs? Alternatively, if your funds are running short, check out our guide on how to increase your Treasury.