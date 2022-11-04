Looking for the best MX9 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The MX9 ranks bottom on our list of the best SMGs in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but don't dismiss it straight away. The MX9 has best in class damage, and very high accuracy and handling stats. The main drawback is its 25 Round Mag, which we can only marginally improve with this loadout. However, with increases to damage range, accuracy, mobility, and handling, our MW2 MX9 loadout makes every shot count.

In this guide, we'll break down the best MX9 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, covering the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need in your MW2 MX9 class setup.

If you want to use this gun but don't have it available, take a look at our guide on how to unlock the MX9 in Modern Warfare 2.

Best MX9 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Our MW2 MX9 loadout improves almost every stat, with boosts to damage range, bullet velocity, accuracy, mobility, and handling. That makes the MX9 feel more powerful in close-medium range encounters, while also helping it feel lighter and better suited to running and gunning.

Here's the best MX9 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : 16.5" Bruen S901

: 16.5" Bruen S901 Comb : FTAC C11 Riser

: FTAC C11 Riser Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Magazine : 32 Round Mag

: 32 Round Mag Muzzle: Singuard MKV

The Singuard MKV muzzle is the most important attachment here, as it suppresses your shots while adding bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. What's not to love? The 16.5" Bruen S901 takes this even further, improving bullet velocity and damage range alongside movement speed. These attachments do make the MX9 feel a little more sluggish, but we can easily get it feeling snappy again with the VLK LZR 7MW and the FTAC C11 Riser, which both increase ADS speed and sprint to fire speed.

The final slot is best reserved for the 32 Round Mag, which is a decent improvement on the default 25 rounds for the MX9. Seven extra bullets might not sound huge, but it could be the difference between snagging an extra kill, or getting gunned down while you reload.

Best secondary weapon

Since our MW2 MX9 loadout performs best at short-medium range, we'd suggest using a long-range weapon as your secondary. I'm a huge fan of the best marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 2, with our Lockwood Mk2 loadout and SP-R 208 loadout being particular favourites. However, you should also check out our list of the best sniper rifles if you want something more powerful. Our guides on the best SP-X 80 loadout and the best Signal 50 loadout should serve you well for scoring headshots across the map.

Best perks and equipment

Overkill is an obvious pick for this loadout, with its ability to let you wield two primary weapons making it one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2. In your second basic slot, take Double Time to extend your tactical sprint duration. Fast Hands is the best bonus perk, allowing you to quickly swap between weapons to help you adapt to any situation. For your ultimate perk, use Ghost to stay off enemy radars when there's a UAV or Portable Radar active.

For your equipment, use the Stim Shot as your tactical for a quick health boost to get you back in the fight. If you're stuck exchanging fire with a group of enemies, toss in a Thermite grenade to thin the crowd before popping out to finish them off with your MX9.

That wraps up our guide on the best MX9 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, but there's plenty more to see. We've got guides on the best MP5 loadout and best FSS Hurricane loadout, which currently rank as some of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2. Whichever gun you prefer, make sure to practice now to prepare for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode.

