Looking for the best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The SA-B 50 might not rank high on our list of the best marksman rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but those on the gold camo grind will need to use it at some point. If that's you, or you just want to give it the benefit of the doubt, then you're in the right place!

Marksman rifles in general are very powerful in Modern Warfare 2, and with a few attachments to make it feel incredibly lightweight, the SA-B 50 can become a quickscoping menace in multiplayer. If you've yet to get it, take a look at our guide on how to unlock the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2.

In this guide, we'll break down the best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need in your MW2 SA-B 50 class setup.

Best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This SA-B 50 loadout is all about ADS speed, making it a quickscoping monster that can drop enemies from afar in a single shot. The accuracy and recoil control dip a little, but it's negligible when you're in a flurry of close-range one-shot kills.

Here's the best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Bolt : FSS ST87 Bolt

: FSS ST87 Bolt Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Stock : XRK Specter Mod

: XRK Specter Mod Optic: FTAC Charlie7

Since we're almost entirely focusing on ADS speed, this MW2 SA-B 50 loadout is rather simple. All you need to do is whack on the XRK Specter Mod, Schlager Match Grip, FSS OLE-V Laser, and FSS ST87 Bolt. All of these improve the ADS speed, allowing you to zoom in and snap to heads at breakneck pace. This SA-B 50 loadout is ideal for Modern Warfare 2's fast-paced multiplayer.

For the final attachment, we've opted for the FTAC Charlie7 optic. It's a 7.5x scope, perfect for quickly setting your aim on an enemy's head before pulling the trigger.

Best secondary weapon

Since our SA-B 50 loadout excels at dropping enemies at any range with a single shot, you should use one of the best SMGs as your secondary to rinse enemies as you sprint around. Our guides on the best MP5 loadout and best FSS Hurricane loadout are ideal, and will help you kit out some of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2.

Best perks and equipment

To equip two primaries, you'll need to use the Overkill perk. For your second basic slot, equip Double Time so that you can tactical sprint for longer. Fast Hands is a great bonus perk, as it lets you rapidly swap between weapons on the fly. For your ultimate, take Ghost, as it allows you to hide from enemy UAVs and Portable Radars. All of these are considered some of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, and will pop up in many class setups.

If you get shot while running around with your SA-B 50 or SMG, pop a Stim Shot to quickly recover back to full health. To deal with a group of enemies or clear a busy objective, toss in a Thermite grenade and then sit back and crack skulls from a distance as your opponents scatter.

