Not E3 2023 and Summer Game Fest liveblog

Rolling news and highlights from Not E3 and SGF 2023

Artwork for Starfield, Alan Wake 2 and Armoured Core 6 for our E3 2023 liveblog
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
The E3 / NotE3 / Summer Game Fest news bonanza is upon us, and we'll be highlighting all the biggest and best announcements that catch our eye right here over the course of the coming week. We'll be keeping this liveblog up to date over the next few days with all the latest news, trailers, and links to our coverage from Summer Game Fest and the wider notE3 season, including the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, the PC Gaming Show, Wholesome Direct, Day Of The Devs and lots more. So make sure you check back regularly for everything Geoff Fest.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE (Wednesday June 7th):

  • Guerrilla Collective Showcase - 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT (YouTube, Twitch)
This next one looks lovely. It's called Europa, and it's got big colourful Ghibli vibes and a Breath Of The Wild-style glider power. Not a new game - its Steam page has been up for a while - but always lovely to see it again. Should be out later this year.

A boy glides through a watery scene in Europa

Katharine Castle

It's coming in 2024, and everyone on the team is terrified of the hero's torso face.

A character whose face is actually their torso in Forgotlings

Katharine Castle

The first world premiere of the Guerrilla Collective stream is Forgotlings, a new Metroidvania from the makers of Forgotton Anne. As luck would have it, we have a whole news post on it right here!

Katharine Castle

Welcome to NotE3 season everyone! We'll be kicking off this liveblog soon with the first stream of the week, which is the Guerrilla Collective Showcase.

Katharine Castle

