This next one looks lovely. It's called Europa, and it's got big colourful Ghibli vibes and a Breath Of The Wild-style glider power. Not a new game - its Steam page has been up for a while - but always lovely to see it again. Should be out later this year.
Rolling news and highlights from Not E3 and SGF 2023Live
The E3 / NotE3 / Summer Game Fest news bonanza is upon us, and we'll be highlighting all the biggest and best announcements that catch our eye right here over the course of the coming week. We'll be keeping this liveblog up to date over the next few days with all the latest news, trailers, and links to our coverage from Summer Game Fest and the wider notE3 season, including the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, the PC Gaming Show, Wholesome Direct, Day Of The Devs and lots more. So make sure you check back regularly for everything Geoff Fest.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE (Wednesday June 7th):
It's coming in 2024, and everyone on the team is terrified of the hero's torso face.
Welcome to NotE3 season everyone! We'll be kicking off this liveblog soon with the first stream of the week, which is the Guerrilla Collective Showcase.