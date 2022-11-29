Looking for the best FTAC Recon loadout in Warzone 2? Battle Rifles on the whole aren't in the greatest of states right now in Warzone 2. Acting as a sort of mid-point between Assault Rifles and Marksman Rifles (which themselves are a hybrid of ARs and Snipers), a lot of Battle Rifles just don't seem to pack the kind of punch needed to down enemies at competitive times in Warzone 2.

The exception is the FTAC Recon, a punchy rifle which sacrifices magazine capacity in order to be the best-in-class for both damage and fire rate. With the right build, the FTAC Recon can eliminate squads with amazing efficiency.

Below we'll walk you through the very best FTAC Recon loadout we've found so far in Warzone 2.0. We'll go over the ideal attachments to use with the FTAC Recon, along with other recommendations for the best Perks, Equipment, and secondary weapons to use to round off your FTAC Recon class setup.

Watch on YouTube Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Best FTAC Recon loadout build in Warzone 2

Rather than bulking out the FTAC Recon too much for the maximum possible range and recoil control, we prefer a more balanced approach. Our best FTAC Recon loadout adds a fair bit of range and bullet velocity to the rifle, while also keeping it feeling as snappy and responsive as the best Battle Rifles in Warzone 2.

Here are the best FTAC Recon loadout attachments in Warzone 2:

Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5" (Unlock at FTAC Recon lvl 22)

(Unlock at FTAC Recon lvl 22) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (Unlock at EBR-14 lvl 10)

(Unlock at EBR-14 lvl 10) Ammunition: .458 High Velocity (Unlock at FTAC Recon lvl 13)

(Unlock at FTAC Recon lvl 13) Magazine: 15 Round Mag (Unlock at M16 lvl 7)

(Unlock at M16 lvl 7) Optic: SZ Holotherm (Unlock at PDSW 528 lvl 12)

Our FTAC Recon loadout adds greatly to the gun's performance at range, while barely sacrificing any mobility and handling at all.

The Bull Rider 16.5" Barrel blocks the Muzzle attachment slot, which means it doesn't give you quite as long an effective range as you could get; but it still adds to the FTAC Recon's overall range and bullet velocity in a big way without sacrificing too much mobility.

We've also added the 15 Round Mag to help make the FTAC Recon's capacity a little more competitive. In the world of Warzone 2.0, with its squads of armoured enemies, 10 bullets just doesn't cut it.

Those are two fairly weighty attachments we've added, so we've chosen to speed things back up again with the FSS OLE-V Laser. It may be a visible laser, but the boost it gives to ADS speed, Sprint-To-Fire Speed, and idle sway reduction is just too good to pass up.

To help land those shots at long range, we've added the .458 High Velocity Ammo attachment. Bullet Velocity is very important in the wide open areas of Al Mazrah, and with this attachment the FTAC Recon can reach Sniper Rifle levels of bullet velocity so you really don't have to lead your shots much at all over long distances.

Finally we've opted for the SZ Holotherm - a nice clean 2x Warzone 2 Optics choice. Of course, you can exchange this for whichever sight you prefer - but we'd advise you pick something other than the default ironsights, which really aren't good enough for the kind of long-ranged shooting you should be doing with the FTAC Recon.

Best FTAC Recon loadout secondary weapon

The FTAC Recon is an ideal choice if you want a long-ranged weapon that's nippier and faster-acting than even the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 - but it's still not recommended for use in close quarters.

For your secondary weapon choice, we'd recommend a top-tier SMG like the FSS Hurricane or the Lachmann Sub. The first choice gives you immense accuracy and low recoil that you can use at mid-range, while the other gives you increased mobility and a marginally faster time to kill up close.

Best FTAC Recon class setup: Perks and Equipment

You can purchase primary weapons from your loadouts at a Buy Station, but you'll need to know how to get a loadout drop in Warzone 2 if you want access to your Perks and Equipment. Here are our recommendations for the best Perks and Equipment to use with your FTAC Recon class:

Perk Package: Recon

Recon Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Focus

Focus Ultimate Perk: Birdseye

Birdseye Lethal Equipment: C4

C4 Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Rather fittingly, the Perk Package we'd recommend for your FTAC Recon loadout is Recon - a Package which contains the Perks Double Time, Tracker, Focus, and Birdseye.

Double Time is a much-needed mobility Perk which can keep you on the move despite the FTAC Recon's added bulk compared to, say, an Assault Rifle. Tracker is another useful Basic Perk which can give you situational awareness of enemy positions.

Focus is a useful Perk for any long-ranged weapon, including the FTAC Recon, for its ability to reduce flinch when hit while aiming down sights. And Birdseye is a great late-game Perk for supplementing your UAV pings with the enemy's direction. It may not sound like much, but it makes a lot of difference when you know so much information about enemies that aren't even on your screen.

Finally, for Equipment, we'd recommend the C4 for helping you deal with enemy vehicles (as well as providing a lot of close-range explosive potential for fighting indoors). And to further aid your abilities in close quarters fights, we'd also recommend picking up a Stun Grenade to immobilise enemies right before a push.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our walkthrough of how to make the best FTAC Recon loadout in Warzone 2 right now. If you want to see how the FTAC Recon compares to its brethren, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide. For a wider overview of the meta, consult our Warzone 2 best guns tier list.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.