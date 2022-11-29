Looking for the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Warzone 2? There are more than a few familiar faces hiding behind the unfamiliar weapon names of Warzone 2. The Lachmann-556 may not seem particularly special at first, but when you realise that it is Warzone 2's version of the Grau - one of the most infamously powerful rifles from the original Warzone - you might want to pay a bit more attention to its capabilities.

Below we'll explore the attachments you need to put together the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Warzone 2 right now. We'll go over the reasoning behind why these attachments make the Lachmann-556 one of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2; and we'll also delve into some recommendations for secondary weapons, Perks, and Equipment to help round off your class setup.

Watch on YouTube Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Best Lachmann-556 loadout build in Warzone 2

Our Lachmann-556 loadout looks to recapture the magic of the Grau from Warzone Caldera. Thanks to the gun's excellent ironsights we can dispense with the need for an Optic attachment, and use all five attachment slots to drastically improve the Lachmann-556's range, recoil control, and bullet velocity.

Here are the best Lachmann-556 loadout attachments in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (Unlock at STB 556 lvl 18)

(Unlock at STB 556 lvl 18) Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 3)

(Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 3) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 6)

(Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 6) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (Unlock at STB 556 lvl 7)

(Unlock at STB 556 lvl 7) Magazine: 40 Round Mag (Unlock at TAQ-56 lvl 7)

This Lachmann-556 loadout adds a fair bit of weight, but leaves you with an incredibly accurate and dependable Assault Rifle.

The Harbinger D20 is the longest, heaviest silencer on offer for the Lachmann-556, and goes a long way to making the rifle more reliable at longer ranges. Its major boost to range and bullet velocity more than makes up for the minor handling penalties.

The 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel, similarly, is the heaviest Barrel attachment you can use on the Lachmann-556. It adds a lot of weight, but together with the Harbinger D20 this Barrel will drastically improve the Lachmann-556's range and recoil control, turning it into an extremely accurate mid-range weapon.

The FTAC Ripper 56 pushed the recoil control even further, and also tames a lot of the rifle's idle sway while aiming, which we find is very useful particularly since we're using ironsights instead of a scope to line up our shots.

The 5.56 High Velocity attachment is a game-changer, pushing the Lachmann-556's bullet velocity to near the levels of the best Warzone 2 Sniper Rifles. The penalty to effective range is extremely minor - together with the D20 and 15.9" Barrel our Lachmann-556 loadout's range will still be considerably farther than the base gun's - and the extra bullet velocity makes a world of difference when landing shots at the edge of the AR's range.

Finally we've used up a little bit of extra mobility in order to increase the Lachmann-556's magazine capacity by 10 with the 40 Round Mag attachment. The Lachmann-556's damage profile isn't bad by any means, but against multiple armoured enemies it's always a good idea to have more than just the default 30 round magazines for most Assault Rifles.

Best Lachmann-556 loadout secondary weapon

The Lachmann-556 is startlingly effective at range, so we'd recommend picking a secondary weapon that can serve you well in close-quarters combat. The Lachmann Sub is one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 at the moment, and its high mobility will allow you to stay on the move in ways that the Lachmann-556 won't allow.

If you want to push mobility even harder, the Fennec 45 is an extremely lightweight and fast-firing SMG that can rip enemies apart in no time if you land your shots.

Best Lachmann-556 class setup: Perks and Equipment

To complete your Warzone 2 Lachmann-556 class setup, you'll need to pick the right Perk Package and Equipment, so that if you know how to get a loadout drop in Warzone 2, you can gain even more of an advantage in battle than just bringing in your ideal weapons.

Here are the Perks and Equipment we'd recommend you use alongside the Lachmann-556:

Perk Package: Specter

Specter Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: C4

C4 Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

The Perk Package we'd recommend is Specter, which contains the excellent selection of Perks: Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost.

Double Time is an excellent choice for nearly any loadout in Warzone 2, giving you extra mobility which you might need with our bulkier Lachmann-556 build. Ghost is the other extremely useful Perk here, rendering you invisible to the UAVs that litter the endgame of every Warzone 2 match.

The other two Perks, Tracker and Spotter, are more situational, but still useful to have if you want a good idea of enemy players' whereabouts and actions nearby.

As for Equipment, we'd recommend some C4 for dealing with vehicles or trapping indoor areas; and a good old-fashioned Stun Grenade to help keep you safe when you're fighting inside buildings or around corners.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's just about everything you need to create the very best possible Lachmann-556 loadout build and class setup in Warzone 2.0. To see how the Lachmann-556 compares to every other primary weapon in the game, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list - or for a more data-based look at the meta, consult our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.