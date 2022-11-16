Looking for the best M16 loadout in Warzone 2? It's no secret that the M16 hasn't had a great time of things in the Call of Duty landscape this year. Its signature three-shot burst isn't quite as powerful as one might hope, and as a result you're forced to work extra hard to score a victory royale in Warzone 2 using the M16. It's far from impossible though, particularly if you follow the advice in this guide.

Below we'll explain how to turn this burst rifle into an almost unrecognisably strong primary weapon option with our best M16 loadout in Warzone 2 right now. We'll explain each attachment choice in detail, before delving into the ideal secondary weapons to use alongside the M16 to create a well-rounded, well-balanced loadout setup.

Best M16 loadout in Warzone 2

The M16 by default needs a fair bit of work before it becomes truly effective, and the bulk of that work centres around its recoil control. If you can control that three-shot burst well enough, the M16 can become a deadly laser capable of bursting down enemies' health with surprising speed.

That's where our M16 loadout shines, extending the gun's range and stabilising the recoil as much as possible so you can inflict maximum damage at mid-range.

Here's the best M16 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Ammunition : 5.56 High Velocity

: 5.56 High Velocity Stock : Corio Precio Factory

: Corio Precio Factory Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Optic: SZ Holotherm

The Harbinger D20 is the heaviest attachment you need to add on the M16, but it's worth the weight for the added boost to range and recoil control. We've supplemented this attachment with the highly effective 5.56 High Velocity rounds, which dramatically boost bullet velocity and make it much easier to land triple-headshots with the M16.

The Corio Precio Factory Stock adds a bit of extra weight in order to reduce the recoil and idle sway further, and the Sakin ZX Grip adds even more recoil control on top of that. The idea is to make the gun as precise as humanly possible so that those vital three shots in each burst go exactly where they need to go.

To that end, we've saved the final attachment slot to ameliorate the M16's poor ironsights. We've chosen to add the SZ Holotherm, a nice clean 2x scope that is perfect for mid-range encounters; but feel free to substitute this sight for any of your preferred Warzone 2 Optics.

While these attachments together slow down the handling and mobility of the M16 by a fair bit, the added precision and effective range you gain is the most valuable thing that you can give this burst rifle. If you're convinced that the M16 is the worst gun in the game, then give this loadout a try and you might realise that it does at least do the job well under the right circumstances.

Best M16 loadout secondary weapon

To say the M16 excels at mid-range is perhaps putting it a little too strongly, but that's certainly the range at which you'll feel most comfortable handling this weapon. At close range, the M16 suffers. So your secondary weapon should focus on close-quarters combat to provide a well-rounded build for any situation in Warzone 2.

We'd recommend picking up the FSS Hurricane alongside the M16. It's the best SMG in Warzone 2 right now in our opinion; not only is it much more effective at close-range than the M16, but it's also incredibly accurate, allowing you to use it at times when your M16 fails to completely secure the kill.

Another option is to opt for full damage and take the Expedite 12 into battle alongside the M16. This punchy Shotgun is the best Shotgun in Warzone 2 right now, and more than capable of deleting an enemy in a single shot if they get too close.

Warzone 2 M16 alternatives

The above guide turns the M16 into a far more effective weapon, but we understand if you find the three-shot-burst to be a little awkward for your tastes. If you want a similar weapon that fits much more comfortably into the current meta, then check out the STB 556 - a laser-precise rifle that's our pick for the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, full stop.

You can also choose to sacrifice a little bit of mobility in order to upgrade the damage and range from AR to Battle Rifle levels. The FTAC Recon is a great Battle Rifle to choose, with high stopping power and accuracy that can cause enemies a lot of problems at similar ranges to the M16.

That's just about everything we have to share on the subject of creating the best M16 loadout in Warzone 2.0 right now. If you want to gain a greater understanding of the current gun meta and the M16's (rather unfortunate) place within it, then look no further than our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also dive into damage values and ADS speeds with our dedicated Warzone 2 weapon stats guide.

