If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Biomutant DLC: will there be post-launch content in Biomutant?

Everything we know about future Biomutant DLC and post-launch content
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
A Biomutant screenshot of the main character atop a mechanical steed on a cliff edge, looking down at the landscape below.

Biomutant seems like the perfect sort of game for DLC and post-launch content. But developers Experiment 101 have been fairly tight-lipped on the topic so far. Below I'll walk you through everything we know so far on the topic of Biomutant DLC, including the Mercenary pre-order bonus and post-release content situation.

On this page:

Will Biomutant have DLC?

We don't yet know for sure if Biomutant will have proper DLC releases after launch. Here's what Experiment 101 Studio Head Stefan Lungqvist had to say in on the topic in an interview with WellPlayed:

"Our focus is to finish the main game and realise our vision to the quality we want first and foremost – then we hopefully reserve the right to add more content."

No details have yet been given on what the devs are thinking about adding to Biomutant after launch, but as a great big open world RPG there's lots of scope for expansion. New map areas, new quests, new characters, new enemies, new classes, new gear... The list goes on.

However, we do know that there is a "sort-of" DLC already prepare: the Mercenary pre-order bonus.

A Biomutant screenshot of the main character looking up at a tall structure atop a mountain.

Mercenary pre-order bonus and DLC explained

The Mercenary is a character class that will join the other 5 Biomutant classes if you pre-order the game. From what we've seen, the Mercenary is a dual-wielder much like the Saboteur, but with more of a samurai or rōnin feel to them. As with all classes, the Mercenary will enjoy a unique set of perks that can be unlocked over the course of a playthrough.

But if you don't pre-order Biomutant, then the Mercenary class DLC will be released later on down the line, so you'll still get to play as them if you wish - just not as early as those who pre-order.

Other than the Mercenary content, we've heard no further details on post launch content and DLC in Biomutant. But we'll update this page when we hear more, so check back soon! In the meantime why not consult our page on the Biomutant tribes and their unique weapons?

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Guides

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch