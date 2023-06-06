Diablo 4 is barely out, but Blizzard already have two expansions in the works

This year's prettiest RSI machine Diablo 4 arrives on PC in full today, having spent the few couple of days in early access. But even though it's barely out the gates of Hell, Blizzard are already thinking about the future of their mega RPG, confirming not one, but two expansions are already in the works.

Watch on YouTube What is the best class in Diablo 4? Watch this video to find out.

Speaking with Kinda Funny Games, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson said, "As I sit here we're about to launch the main game, we're finishing up season one, we're working on season two, we're working on expansion one, we're kicking off expansion two. We're working on that now and we haven't even launched the game."

Of course, expansions are pretty par for course with big RPGs like this, but it's interesting to note the existence of that second confirmed expansion, as even Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 only received a single major expansion during the course of their lifetime. Will these two expansions be just as big Diablo 3's solo expansion? It's too early to say just yet, but if you've already whipped through the end-game and hit max level, I guess you can rest easy knowing there will be lots more Diablo clicking to come.

It's also worth pointing out that these expansions will be on top of the already confirmed seasons for Diablo 4, the first of which is due to start around mid to late July. You'll need to complete the campaign before you're able to start Season 1, but you won't need to buy a battle pass for it unless you want the absolutely top tier premium rewards from it.

Diablo 4 has had a surprisingly smooth launch on PC so far, at least while it's been in early access. That may change with today's full release of the game, but we'll be keeping an eye on any rogue server and licensing errors as the day goes on.

Alice called the game a "beautiful, frictionless grey toybox" in her Diablo 4 review, warning that it "puts nothing in the way of you playing it for hours and wondering what you've done with your life." At least hardware editor James has something to show for his efforts, though, as he's been putting the game through its paces over in our hardware labs to bring you his best performance and settings guide to get you up and running.

The RPS guides crew has also been hard at work figuring out the very best character builds for budding Rogues, Necormancers, Druids, Barbarians and Sorcerors.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.