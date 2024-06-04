Looking for the best light weapons in Elden Ring? Light weapons in Elden Ring are a fantastic option if you're looking to keep light rolls and carve out a dual-wield or Dexterity build.

The lightest weapons are usually Daggers, Whips, Fists and Claws followed by Light Thrusting Swords and Light Bows. There are also various lightweight Katanas in the game, if you're looking for the Bleed build-up capabilities of daggers but with further reach.

Join us as we go through a selection of the best light weapons you can pick up both early and late-game in Elden Ring.

Reduvia

The Reduvia is one of the best Daggers in Elden Ring, with Bleed damage capabilities. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 2.5

2.5 Damage Type: Slash, Pierce.

Slash, Pierce. Requirements: Strength 5, Dexterity 13, Arcane 13.

Strength 5, Dexterity 13, Arcane 13. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity D, Arcane D.

Strength E, Dexterity D, Arcane D. Weapon Skill: Reduvia Blood Blade.

Reduvia Blood Blade. Attack Power: Physical 79, Critical 110.

Physical 79, Critical 110. Passives: Causes blood loss buildup (50).

The Reduvia is one of the best early weapons to pick up in Elden Ring. With a passive Blood Loss build-up of 50, it can take huge chunks out of enemy lifebars with the right moveset.

Its special Weapon Skill, the Reduvia Blood Blade fires rapid slashes of cursed blood at enemies, causing additional Blood Loss build-up. The projectiles cannot be parried (if used with sufficient FP) and also deal 6 stance damage per slash.

This Skill was further buffed via the 1.07 patch which increased the attack power and damage detection of the blade. This Skill allows you to perform attacks at some distance, which was also increased with the 1.08 patch along with the speed and recovery time of the blade.

We recommend pairing the Reduvia with something that will boost your Arcane stat, as this will determine the Blood Loss build-up rate of the blade. Unfortunately, there isn't an Heirloom Talisman that raises Arcane, but there is the Marika's Scarseal and Marika's Soreseal Talismans that raise Mind, Intelligence, Faith and Arcane stats across the board.

How to get the Reduvia

To get the Reduvia you must defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus, outside of Murkwater Cave in Limgrave. We have a handy guide to the Bloody Finger Nerijus fight, but essentially, we recommend using the spawn point to summon Yura who will assist in the combat.

Wing of Astel

The Nebula Weapon Skill can also be found on the Bastard's Stars Flail. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 2.5

2.5 Damage Type: Slash.

Slash. Requirements: Strength 7, Dexterity 17, Intelligence 20.

Strength 7, Dexterity 17, Intelligence 20. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity D, Intelligence D.

Strength E, Dexterity D, Intelligence D. Weapon Skill: Nebula.

Nebula. Attack Power: Physical 65, Magic 78, Critical 100.

Although the Wing of Astel is classed as a Curved Sword in Elden Ring, it is exceptionally light and only weighs 2.5. This is similar to most Daggers and also comes with added reach and Intelligence scaling, used to fuel up the exceptional Nebula Weapon Skill.

This Skill essentially allows the Tarnished to summon an astral cloud of stars, which explode in a powerful AOE, delivering an additional 20% damage to gravity-type enemies. Upon detonation, these stars deliver 13 stance damage each and cannot be parried.

Additionally, the attack power of Nebula was further increased via the 1.07 Elden Ring patch. As an Intelligence/Dexterity-based weapon, it is a great companion piece for sorcerers. We recommend using the Stargazer Heirloom for a +5 to Intelligence or something to keep your FP pool bolstered like the Carian Filigreed Crest, which lowers the FP consumed by performing Skills.

How to get the Wing of Astel

The Wing Of Astel is located within Nokstella, Eternal City above the Uhl Palace Ruins. Loot the chest on top of the wall guarded by a large bug with gravity attacks.

Black Knife

The leap attack of the Black Knife is a powerful strike against opponents. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Weight: 2.0

2.0 Damage Type: Slash/Pierce.

Slash/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 8, Dexterity 12, Faith 18.

Strength 8, Dexterity 12, Faith 18. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity D, Faith D.

Strength E, Dexterity D, Faith D. Weapon Skill: Blade of Death.

Blade of Death. Attack Power: Physical 66, Holy 65, Critical 110.

Securing a place on our best weapons list, the Black Knife is a solid choice of Dagger in Elden Ring, especially if you want to sprinkle some Faith power into your build. Like the Reduvia, this Dagger is capable of firing projectiles via its Weapon Skill, the Blade of Death.

Instead of Bleed, these projectiles deliver Holy damage and scale with Faith. The real power of this attack comes with its ability to reduce your enemy's max HP bar by 10% for 15 seconds (increased via the 1.07 patch). Simultaneously, it delivers 10-stance damage and cannot be parried.

We recommend buffing this Skill further by equipping the Sacred Scorpion Charm, which increases Holy damage by 12% and physical damage by 10%.

How to get the Black Knife

The Black Knife is an item drop from defeating the Black Knife Assassin, located by the Sainted Hero's Grave in Altus Plateau.

Glintstone Kris

The Glintstone Kris is a good companion weapon to an Intelligence-based Sorcerer build. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Weight: 1.5

1.5 Damage Type: Slash/Pierce.

Slash/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 5, Dexterity 12, Intelligence 16.

Strength 5, Dexterity 12, Intelligence 16. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity D, Intelligence D.

Strength E, Dexterity D, Intelligence D. Weapon Skill: Glintstone Dart.

Glintstone Dart. Attack Power: Physical 57, Magic 68, Critical 110.

The Glintstone Kris is a Dagger in Elden Ring that scales with Dexterity and Intelligence, specialising in Glintstone Sorcery. Its Weapon Skill, the Glintstone Dart summons a projectile that has surprising reach and deals Magic damage. This can be followed up with a lunge attack forward, allowing players to bridge the distance between foes and hit for both physical and Magic damage.

The FP cost is relatively low (10), meaning it can be cast multiple times. The range, speed and attack power of the Skill were increased via the 1.07 Elden Ring patch, then additionally bumped with the 1.08 patch, making it a worthy Dagger option.

You can increase the Magic damage values of the Dagger by equipping the Magic Scorpion Charm or by wearing Rogier's Spellblade Set, which gives you a +2% Magic damage increase per item. This only applies to Ashes Of War, not Sorceries

How to get the Glintstone Kris

The Glintstone Kris Dagger is a possible missable weapon in Elden Ring as it requires you to complete Sellen's questline, siding with her in the fight against Witch-Hunter Jerren.

We have a rundown of Sellen's quest but essentially, after finding Sellen's new body underneath Ranni's Rise and travelling to Raya Lucaria Grand Library, choose the 'help Sellen' golden summon sign. After defeating Jerren, exhaust Sellen's dialogue to retrieve the Glintstone Kris Dagger.

Raptor Talons

The Raptor Talons are the best Claw weapon option in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Weight: 1.5

1.5 Damage Type: Slash /Pierce.

Slash /Pierce. Requirements: Strength 6, Dexterity 14.

Strength 6, Dexterity 14. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity C.

Strength E, Dexterity C. Weapon Skill: Quickstep.

Quickstep. Attack Power: Physical 86, Critical 110.

Physical 86, Critical 110. Passives: Causes blood loss buildup (60).

If you want a light weapon but want to try something other than Daggers, the Raptor Talons are a fantastic Claw option in Elden Ring. These Wolverine-esque blades have an impressive passive Bleed build-up value of 60 which can be increased further when infused with a Blood Affinity Ashes of War via the Black Whetblade.

The Skill it comes equipped with, the Quickstep, allows the Tarnished to quickly dodge around enemies and evade incoming attacks. The main draw of this Skill is the invulnerability frames it provides at an incredibly low FP cost (3 FP).

The moveset of the Raptor Talons are built for speed. It has a unique heavy attack which allows players to leap into the air and strike, with a subsequent move backwards.

The talons were buffed in the 1.08 Elden Ring patch for improved attack speed, and recovery time in-between actions. Due to the Critical damage potential of the Claws, we recommend pairing them with the Assassin's Crimson Dagger Talisman. This grants a HP restoration (10% + 85) per critical attack.

How to get the Raptor Talons

The Raptor Talons can be looted from Sage's Cave, below the Hermit Village and Wyndham Ruins in western Altus Plateau. The entrance to the cave can be somewhat elusive. To find it we recommend following the base of the cliff around the body of water filled with Miranda Sprout flowers (this is located directly south of the Volcano Manor region on the map).

Once inside, the Raptor Talons are located within a chest inside the cave, behind several illusory walls. Follow the cave pathway until you come to a ledge with an enemy, overlooking a waterfall. Defeat them and reveal the hidden passage behind them. Continue down through the passage and reveal a second hidden wall between the two braziers to the left.

Back on the main path, continue forward past the fire and weapon racks towards the cave opening ahead. Before going through, unveil the false wall to the left of the opening. Continue forwards and loot the chests in this larger room for the Raptor Talons. You can proceed on the path forward and take a left at the waterfall for more chests and two optional bosses.

Frozen Needle

The Frozen Needle only deals physical damage and does not have magic-based scaling despite its appearance. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Weight: 2.5

2.5 Damage Type: Standard/Pierce.

Standard/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 11, Dexterity 18.

Strength 11, Dexterity 18. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity D.

Strength E, Dexterity D. Weapon Skill: Impaling Thrust.

Impaling Thrust. Attack Power: Physical 99, Critical 100.

Physical 99, Critical 100. Passives: Frost build-up (60).

The Frozen Needle is a light Thrusting Sword in Elden Ring, made entirely out of ice. As such it offers a passive Frost build-up of 60 and can perform a unique heavy attack that emits an ice projectile at no FP cost.

Its Weapon Skill Impaling Thrust, allows the Tarnished to lunge forward with an attack that can deal up to 33 stance damage. The combination of both of these attacks means the player has a wide range and can zip in and out of close combat where needed.

When foes are afflicted with Frostbite, they get damaged and have an increase in damage taken by 20% for 30 seconds. This all contributes to a mix of moves that can be particularly effective for Dexterity builds where patience is key.

To take advantage of the lower equip load you'll have with this weapon, we recommend pairing it with the Blue Dancer Charm which raises physical damage output the lower your weight is.

How to get the Frozen Needle

The Frozen Needle is located within a chest inside the Kingsrealm Ruins, in western Liurnia. From the Road to the Manor Site of Grace and War Councilor Iji, travel south through the archway, into the ruins and past the Noble Sorcerer enemies. The ruin's entrance is hidden by a false wall on the ground. This space is south within the ruins and is outlined with bricks in a big square.

Once inside, you'll need to defeat the Royal Revenant boss to open the door and access the room the chest is in.

That rounds off our guide to the best light weapons in Elden Ring and where to get them. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks see our best armor, builds or boss locations guides.