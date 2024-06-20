Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Imbued Sword Key location
Here's where to get the Imbued Sword Key in Castle Ensis, and where to use it!
Looking for an Imbued Sword Key in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? As you may remember from earlier on in Elden Ring, Imbued Sword Keys can be used to activate portals that can transport you to specific points in the world. You may remember several such portals hanging around the Four Belfries in Liurnia. Well, there's another one in Shadow Of The Erdtree, and both the Imbued Sword Key and the portal itself are located around Castle Ensis.
In this guide, we'll walk you through exactly where to get the Imbued Sword Key in Shadow Of The Erdtree, where to use it, and where it'll transport you within the Land Of Shadow.
Shadow Of The Erdtree Imbued Sword Key location
The Imbued Sword Key in Shadow Of The Erdtree is found in Castle Ensis, the legacy dungeon across the Ensis Greatbridge to the north of where you begin the DLC. Starting from the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site Of Grace, head up the nearby stairs and defeat the four guards on the bridge. Follow the path right, and head up the next set of stairs. Turn left, and you'll see an entrance guarded by Carian Knight Moonrithyll.
Defeat Moonrithyll, head into the main altar room and take the right-hand exit. Follow the main path out of the building, then keep following the main path along the castle ramparts until you reach some curving wooden stairs around a tower. The stairs are guarded by a spear-wielding soldier, so be careful you don't get knocked off.
After dispatching the spear soldier, head to the top of the stairs and immediately turn left. Through the doorway is a chest containing the Imbued Sword Key.
Where to use the Imbued Sword Key
All Imbued Sword Keys are used to open portals elsewhere in the world. Fortunately, this Imbued Sword Key's portal is found just after Castle Ensis.
Technically this portal is found inside the next region, Scadu Altus, which you can enter after defeating the main boss of Castle Ensis. There is another way into Scadu Altus which involves taking a convoluted path via the Fort of Reprimand to the east, so if you're hard-stuck on the Castle Ensis boss then you might want to opt for this route. Honestly though, it's probably best to just forge ahead through Castle Ensis.
Once you reach the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace just beyond Castle Ensis, turn left and follow the edge of the river around until you can dive into the river itself. From there, you can jump up the rocks to the tall white stone structure. The Imbued Sword Key portal sits at the base of this structure.
To activate the portal, interact with the imp statue next to it. This will use up your Imbued Sword Key, and allow you to teleport through the portal into a new region known as the Ancient Ruins Of Rauh. This area is only a closed off portion of the entire region, but it does contain a powerful Crucible Knight-esque miniboss and the Verdigris Discus Talisman, which raises defence with higher equip load.
That wraps up this quick guide on how to get the Imbued Sword Key in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.