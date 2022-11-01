Looking for the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? Like most LMGs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Sakin MG38 is a remarkable weapon. It's surprisingly accurate and can shred through the enemy team at incredible speed. With a few attachments to increase damage range, bullet velocity, and the ADS speed, the Sakin MG38 can drop enemies in just 3 shots, making it competitive with even the best assault rifles.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, covering the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need in your Sakin MG38 class setup.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best Sakin MG38 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This MW2 best Sakin MG38 loadout offers incredible damage and an excellent TTK at range, able to drop enemies in 3 shots from 50 metres away. It's also accurate and easy to control in bursts, and with a few attachments focused on speed, it's also snappy enough to deal with enemies in close quarters.

Here's the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Ammunition : 7.62 High Velocity

: 7.62 High Velocity Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV

: Schlager PEQ Box IV Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Rear Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Since we want to push the Sakin MG38 to become a 3-shot kill weapon, we recommend using the Polarfire-S suppressor and the 7.62 High Velocity ammo type to boost damage range and bullet velocity. Since the Polarfire-S has a negative effect on ADS speed, equip the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap and Schlager PEQ Box IV to boost it back up. With these attachments, your ADS speed should even become higher than the default Sakin.

Finally, to gain some extra aiming stability without any negative effects, we suggest using the FSS Sharkfin 90. It'll make you more accurate, and won't have any negative impacts on this MW2 Sakin MG38 loadout. A simple attachment, but it's certainly one of the best for this loadout.

You might notice the lack of an optic, which could concern some with an LMG. Fortunately, the Sakin MG38's default iron sights are good enough to warrant skipping an optic, so use that final attachment slot on the Sharkfin underbarrel mentioned above instead.

Best secondary weapon

Since the Sakin MG38 performs best at medium-long range, we recommend using a short-range weapon as your secondary. Our list of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2 includes some top-tier weapons that'll do the trick, including our best MP5 loadout, best FSS Hurricane loadout, and best VEL 46 loadout. Shotguns are also excellent for dropping enemies in a single shot, so you could also consider using a Lockwood 300 or Expedite 12.

Best perks and equipment

To equip the weapons mentioned above, you'll need to use the Overkill perk. It's generally regarded as one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, allowing you to equip a primary weapon in your secondary slot. Double Time is also ideal in this MW2 Sakin MG38 loadout, as it lets you use tactical sprint for longer. Fast Hands is the best bonus perk here, allowing you to swap between weapons faster. For your ultimate perk, use Ghost to remain hidden from enemy UAVs.

For your tactical equipment, the Stim Shot is an obvious pick, as it'll boost you back to full health in just two seconds. In your lethal slot, use the Thermite grenade, as it offers excellent AoE damage that will weaken groups of enemies considerably.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our best Sakin MG38 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. If you want to try another LMG setup, take a look at our 556 Icarus loadout. For other meta weapons, check out our best M4 loadout, best FTAC Recon loadout, and best SP-X 80 loadout. You can also stick around and learn more about Modern Warfare 2's upcoming hardcore mode, attachment tuning, and everything you need to know about Warzone 2.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.