Looking for the best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2? The Chimera is the latest gun to arrive in Warzone 2, and as you can see in our guide on the best Assault Rifles, it certainly isn't meta. That doesn't mean that it's completely useless, though, and we're here to show you how to create the perfect Chimera setup.

Below, we'll break down the best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need to make the best Chimera class setup.

Watch on YouTube Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2

Here's the best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2:

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip (Unlock at BAS-P lvl 8)

(Unlock at BAS-P lvl 8) Rear Grip: D37 Grip (Unlock at BAS-P lvl 12)

(Unlock at BAS-P lvl 12) Stock: Ravage-8 (Unlock at FTAC Recon lvl 8)

(Unlock at FTAC Recon lvl 8) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (Unlock at STB 556 lvl 5)

(Unlock at STB 556 lvl 5) Optic: SZ Holotherm (Unlock at PDSW 528 lvl 12)

The Chimera is an odd weapon, as it comes with an integrated suppressor and subsonic ammo. That changes how we've approached our Warzone 2 Chimera build drastically, as it frees up an attachment slot that would otherwise go towards the suppressor and gives us more freedom to build for optimal accuracy and control.

To start, we'd recommend using the Commando Foregrip, which boosts aiming stability and recoil control. The only negative here is a slight decrease in ADS speed, but we can gain that back with the VLK LZR 7MW. This also increases aiming stability even further, which starts to push the Chimera towards becoming an absolute laser at medium-range.

Of course, we want to push the Chimera's accuracy and control even further so that we can beam enemies across the open expanses of Al Mazrah, but speed is also important. With that in mind, we'd suggest using the Ravage-8, which pushes aiming ADS, crouch, and sprint speed higher. This does come with a slight dip to control, but the boosts on offer here are more than worth it.

Fortunately, your recoil control won't suffer for long. The D37 Grip can give you even more control, making it incredibly easy to beam opponents from a distance with our Chimera build.

For your final attachment, we'd recommend using an optic to make picking out enemies a little easier. There are plenty of options available for the Chimera, but we've opted for the SZ Holotherm to replace the standard ironsights. It offers an excellent mid-range sight with thermals, making it easy to spot enemies in Al Mazrah and land that first shot. Of course, feel free to swap this out with a different optic if you have a personal preference, as the SZ Holotherm doesn't come with additional benefits to any weapon stats.

Best Chimera loadout secondary weapon

Since the Chimera is best at medium-range, we'd recommend using a long-range rifle to drop enemies from afar. The Victus XMR is another recent weapon that arrived in Season 1, and it currently tops our list of the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 thanks to its high damage and accuracy. However, the SP-R 208 is also exceptional, sitting at the top on our list of the best Marksman Rifles in Warzone 2, and its lighter nature makes it more forgiving for those new to sharpshooting.

Best Chimera class setup: Perks and Equipment

If you plan on tackling a Stronghold to get a loadout drop in Warzone 2, then you'll need to know which perks and equipment to use. Below, we'll break down the best perk package and equipment to use in our Warzone 2 Chimera build:

Perk Package: Specter

Specter Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: C4

C4 Tactical Equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

You can't customise your own perk package in Warzone 2, but Specter offers plenty of perks that you'd want to pick anyway. The most important is Ghost, which keeps you hidden from enemy UAVs. That'll really come in handy towards the end of a match, when the circle shrinks and enemies start popping UAVs to track any remaining players who might block their way to the win.

However, staying hidden on the enemy radar doesn't mean you also need to hide in a corner. With Double Time and Tracker, you can hunt enemies with ferocious speed. Simply look around on the ground for red footprints, as they'll lead you directly to a nearby enemy. With Double Time's extended tactical sprint speed, you should have no trouble catching your opponent so that you can fill them with lead from behind.

Spotter is perhaps the least useful perk in this package, but it'll still be handy in specific situations. Spotter highlights enemy equipment through walls and doors, so you can spot Claymores and other pesky explosives that might be lying in wait as you sprint around Al Mazrah. This is another perk that'll prove more useful towards the end of a game, as the tighter circles might force you towards enemy equipment as the remaining players are pushed closer together.

Of course, you can also put equipment to good use in Al Mazrah. We'd recommend using the Heartbeat Sensor tactical, as it'll ping any nearby enemies so that you can keep an eye on potential threats lurking in the surrounding area. If you spot a few enemies bunched together and don't think your Chimera can cut them all down, consider tossing in a C4 charge to rip them apart with a fiery explosion.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on the best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2. If you want to see how the Chimera compares to other weapons, take a look at our guide on the best guns in Warzone 2. For more in-depth info, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats page.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.