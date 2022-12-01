Looking for the best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2? We're pretty hard on the MX9 in our list of the best SMGs in Warzone 2, as its small magazine, poor control, and low bullet velocity make it difficult to contend in the current meta. However, that doesn't mean it's impossible to use. With the right attachments, you can even turn the MX9 into a rather formidable weapon. Sure, it might not match the FSS Hurricane, but it'll at least feel better while grinding for gold camos.

In this guide, we'll break down the best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2. This includes the best attachments for your MX9 build, along with the secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you'll need.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Best MX9 loadout build in Warzone 2

Our MX9 build focuses on raising its accuracy and recoil control, turning it into a laser at medium-range. We do this with minimal negative effects, with the only knock being a slight decrease in mobility. While that may seem like an odd move with an SMG, we find that this MX9 loadout fairs much better when beaming enemies from a distance.

Here are the best MX9 loadout attachments in Warzone 2:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (Unlock at STB 556 lvl 5)

(Unlock at STB 556 lvl 5) Magazine: 32 Round Mag (Unlock at MX9 lvl 2)

(Unlock at MX9 lvl 2) Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock (Unlock at STB 556 lvl 19)

(Unlock at STB 556 lvl 19) Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb (Unlock at HCR 56 lvl 15)

(Unlock at HCR 56 lvl 15) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (Unlock at Expedite 12 lvl 7)

Since we're aiming for increased accuracy and control, the Bruen HCR 56 Stock and Bruen TS-30 Comb are both well worth using. They boost these stats considerably, with the main drawback being a large reduction to your movement speed and ADS speed. Keep that in mind when darting around Al Mazrah, as you'll need to adjust your playstyle slightly to avoid running into close-range combat with an enemy as you traditionally might with an SMG.

While it makes it you move even slower, the 32 Round Mag is also essential here. 25 rounds simply isn't enough, and the bump up to 32 should give you enough firepower to finish a squad before needing to reload. For some extra precision when trying to land those shots, we'd recommend the Cronen Mini Pro over the default iron sights, so that you don't miss in a crucial moment.

In your final slot, we'd suggest using the VLK LZR 7MW. This laser offers a substantial boost to ADS speed, negating any negatives from previous attachments, while boosting your accuracy even further.

Best MX9 loadout secondary weapon

This MX9 build is optimal at medium-range, but you're going to struggle when firing at enemies in the distance. For some long-range support, we'd recommend using the MCPR-300 as your secondary. This ranks as the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2, with high damage and accuracy making it eask to pick out enemies and split their skull across Al Mazrah. If you're new to sniping and need something a little more forgiving, the SP-R 208 is the best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2, and has a faster fire rate that makes it much more beginner friendly.

Best MX9 class setup: Perks and Equipment

If you're hoping to pick up a Warzone 2 loadout drop, you'll also get your hands on a perk package. While these aren't customisable, the Recon package offers plenty of useful perks that will up your game and help you compete in the current meta. Below, we'll list the perks included in the Recon perk package, along with the equipment that we'd recommend using in this MX9 build:

Perk Package: Recon

Recon Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Focus

Focus Ultimate Perk: Birdseye

Birdseye Lethal Equipment: C4

C4 Tactical Equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

Double Time and Tracker are the most important perks here, as they let you move faster and spot enemy footprints on the ground. This is ideal for our MX9 build, as combining these perks allows you to easily find and follow enemies, helping you get into the perfect position before unleashing a storm of bullets in their direction. The Birdseye perk is especially useful in this regard, letting you see an enemy's direction when they're pinged by a UAV so that you can get them from behind with minimal risk.

Focus is a versatile perk that'll help you with both the MX9 and your long-range secondary. It reduces flinch when aiming down sights, which will make you much more accurate while exchanging shots with an enemy. However, it also boosts the time for which you can hold your breath when aiming with a scope, making it easier to place shots at range while using a rifle.

For some extra help when you think enemies might be nearby, use a Heartbeat Sensor to quickly scan your surroundings. If it reveals a cluster of enemies nearby, we'd suggest using some C4 to quickly shred their armor and leave them low on health, making it easy to sweep up with your MX9.

That wraps up our guide on the best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2. If you want to see how the MX9 compares to other weapons, take a look at our list of the best guns in Warzone 2. For even more detail on the entire Warzone 2 arsenal, including info on TTK and DPS, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats page.

