Cyberpunk 2077 walkthrough hub: all of our guides in one handy place
Helping you survive in Night City.
Cyberpunk 2077 is a sprawling open world RPG that’s well, shall we say unique. The world of Night City functions unlike any other I’ve ever experienced in a game, and systems that may seem simple at first are often strange and unintuitive. This all makes for a fairly confusing experience at first but worry not! We’re here to help. In this Cyberpunk 2077 walkthrough hub we’ll group together every guide we publish related to the game. Let’s get going, Samurai.
Cyberpunk 2077 walkthrough hub
Below you’ll find all of our Cyberpunk 2077 guides, broken up into helpful categories. We’ve barely scratched the surface yet, but rest assured we’ll be adding guides in the coming weeks and months. Here are the categories:
Bugs and fixes
There are plenty of bugs and glitches currently plaguing Night City. Here’s what we’ve covered so far.
Night City
There’s plenty to see and do as you explore the winding towering streets of Night City. Here’s some guides to help you on your way:
- Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack: artists and song list revealed
- Cyberpunk 2077 gangs & corporations: all factions explored
- Cyberpunk 2077 map: every location in Night City explored
- Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer: release date, microtransactions, and more
- How many main quests/chapters list
- Best ways to make money in Cyberpunk 2077
Choices
While playing through Cyberpunk 2077 you’ll occasionally be offered choices. Here’s how they play out.
- Cyberpunk 2077 romance: how relationships work, and who can be romanced
- Cyberpunk 2077 classes: every Lifepath explained
- Angel or Skye: what’s the difference?
Character
You can customise your character a fair bit in Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s what you need to know.
- Cyberpunk 2077 character creation: all customisation options and attributes revealed
- Double Jump: how to unlock it
- Transmog: is there transmog in Cyberpunk 2077?
Weapons and builds
You’ll get into a lot of combat in Cyberpunk 2077, so will need to carry the right weapons, and spec the right builds.
- Cyberpunk 2077 weapons: Power, Tech, and Smart weapons explained
- How to holster your weapon
- Cyberpunk 2077 builds guide: the best builds and perks to choose
Hacking
Hacking is a great way to gain the upper hand over enemies. Here’s how to do it.
Specs and settings
Here’s how to get the most out of your time playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PC:
- Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements: minimum and recommended PC specs revealed
- Third person mode
- How to disable nudity
- How to disable double-tap to dodge
Stay tuned for more Cyberpunk 2077 guides as we publish them. If there’s anything you’d like us to cover in particular, let us know in the comments.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement