Best MW3 FTAC Recon loadout and class setup

Looking for the best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The FTAC Recon is a Battle Rifle which can be unlocked in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 along with many other MW2 guns due to the 'carry forward' system. As one of the best battle rifles in Modern Warfare 3 currently, the FTAC Recon boasts sheer power.

The FTAC Recon is both punchy and capable of medium-range combat, making it a good all-rounder weapon. For the best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare, complete with attachments and equipment choices, see below.

Why use the FTAC Recon in MW3?

The FTAC Recon has solid damage output and mobility, making it a capable choice of battle rifle with the only real downside being its limited magazine capacity. With this build, we've aimed to capitalise on that mobility and further increase the damage at increasing distances, making the rifle capable of those golden one-shot kills across further ranges without worrying too much about sacrificing damage in the process.

Best FTAC Recon loadout in MW3

Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5"

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Ammunition: .458 High Velocity

Magazine: 15 Round Mag

Optic: SZ Holotherm

The Bull Rider 16.5" barrel is the key attachment here, boosting bullet velocity and damage range so that you can drop enemies in 1-2 shots, depending on where you hit them. Although this attachment does slow down the gun considerably, if you pair it with the FSS OLE-V Laser, this will increase your ADS speed and movement speed back to respectable levels whilst reducing idle sway, making it well worth using despite it being a visible attachment.

As mentioned, the FTAC Recon suffers from a lacklustre 10-round mag. As such, we've swapped this out for a 15 Round Mag to reduce the time in between reloads and overall make the gun's capacity a little more competitive. Combined with the .458 High Velocity ammunition, you'll reach optimal bullet velocity across further ranges, further cementing the FTAC Recon as an excellent all-rounder.

Lastly, whilst optics are a little more down to personal preference, we've opted for the SZ Holotherm, as it helps distinguish targets within Modern Warfare 3's maps, establishing the FTAC Recon as a mid to long range option.

Best FTAC Recon class setup: Secondary weapon

FSS Hurricane, Lachmann Sub.

Whilst the FTAC Recon is great for speedy combat at medium and long ranges, you'll want something snappy for close combat too. We recommend one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 currently, the FSS Hurricane or the Lachmann Sub. Both have earned their stripes in previous Call of Duty titles, and for good reason. The FSS Hurricane has surprisingly excellent accuracy and recoil control for an SMG and the Lachmann Sub has increased mobility with both having devastating damage potential.

Best FTAC Recon class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Scavenger Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Throwing Knife, Scatter Mine, Mag Holster.

To get the most out of your FTAC Recon build, we recommend the Overkill Vest which will allow you to equip a second primary weapon like the FSS Hurricane or Lachmann Sub. As well as allowing reloading whilst sprinting, the vest essentially gives you the Overkill and Fast Hands perk, meaning you'll also get increase weapon swap speeds. Pair this with the Scavenger Gloves which will resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players, keeping that ammo count in stock and taking advantage of the increased mag capacity.

For boots, we've opted for the Covert Sneakers which will eliminate your footsteps and allow you to swap between close and mid to long-range combat seamlessly, dropping into that sneakier build and be less likely to be detected by enemies. Additionally, if you choose the Throwing Knife Lethal option, you can capitalise on your previous glove choice which will allow you to resupply your knives more regularly. They will also offer a nice buffer if enemies get too close to you before you have the chance to swap weapons for something closer-ranged.

For the Tactical slot, we've chosen the Scatter Mine. The reason is, that you can set it up as an early detection system to warn if any enemies are getting close within range. This is particularly effective if you've chosen to capitalise on te FTAC Recon's mid to long-range capabilities. Lastly, for Gear we have opted for the Mag Holster which will further improve the reload speed of the FTAC Recon, making combat more speedy and smooth for when that 15 Round Mag eventually runs out.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best FTAC Recon alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

BAS-B, Sidewinder.

If you're looking for a worthy alternative to the FTAC Recon, our top pick for battle rifle currently is the BAS-B. The BAS-B is a reliable staple in Modern Warfare 3, with a high damage output that isn't offset by a terrible recoil, making it an excellent all-rounder option.

The Sidewinder is also a viable choice due to its versatility. Unlike many battle rifles, it is capable of high damage and handling at close ranges as well as medium ranges. This is particularly useful if you do not have the Gunner or Overkill vest equipped and cannot afford anything other than a handgun in your secondary slot.

That rounds off our guide to the best FTAC Recon build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.