Best MW3 Holger 556 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Holger 556 loadout in MW3? One of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's new Assault Rifles, the Holger 556 is a weapon to be reckoned with thanks to its all-around excellent stats. A portion of the playerbase has claimed the Holger 556 is currently a little too strong, which means that it's likely scheduled for some tweaks when MW3's next big update rolls through. Nevertheless, if you like Assault Rifles and want to get in on the action now, give this gun a go.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite Holger 556 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to dominate in every conceivable firefight.

Why use the Holger 556 in MW3?

Veterans of the original Modern Warfare trilogy might realise that the Holger 556 is essentially the G36C with a tweaked name. This classic Assault Rifle featured great accuracy that could rival an SMG in its original incarnation, and the same is true of its new veneer in Modern Warfare 3. The Holger 556 also features exceptional handling, making it both a worthy gun for beginners and a weapon to watch out for as MW3's meta changes. For more on monitoring Modern Warfare 3's most potent guns, be sure to take a gander at our weapon stats guide.

Best Holger 556 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

Optic: Slate Reflector

This loadout helps to boost the Holger 556's range and recoil control the most, since these are the two areas where the gun's starting stats don't stand out from the pack. Damage and accuracy will also get a slight increase, while the gun's already considerable fire rate and handling will stay the same. Overall, you'll enjoy a very smooth handling experience with this loadout, especially at close-medium range.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

The Monolithic Suppressor makes our gun undetectable by radar and helps with recoil control. ADS speed and aim walking speed take minor decreases, but our other attachments will balance these cons out.

Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

You'll get more recoil and gun kick control with the RB Addle Assault Stock to ensure that the Holger 556 doesn't slip around while firing. If you're willing to accept a small decrease to mobility in favour of an increase to accuracy, go with the Ascent Lord Stock instead.

Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

The SL Skeletal Vertical Grip helps to make up for some of the speed decreases we've introduced with our other attachments. ADS speed, vertical recoil, gun kick control, and sprint to fire speed all go up. Hipfire, tac stance spread and horizontal recoil go down, but only slightly.

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

Let's go with heavy-hitting ammo here to make the Holger 556's damage and range even better. Using 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds means there will be some recoil, but thanks to our muzzle, stock, and underbarrel options, it isn't as noticeable as it would be otherwise. If you prefer even more power, try the 5.56 Overpressured +P rounds instead.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Optics come down to personal preference. The Slate Reflector is our go-to in most situations, as its clean blue dot is easy to look at and helps with aiming. There are plenty of other usable option as well, though, like the Cronen Mini Pro.

Best Holger 556 class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti, WSP Swarm, KV Inhibitor, Crossbow.

An additional primary weapon with flexible range can serve as a supplement for the Holger 556 during instances when you're dealing with close-quarters combat or faraway shooting matches. The Renetti is an easy recommendation, and the WSP Swarm is an unorthodox but fun option for very close engagements.

Pairing the Holger 556 with a Sniper Rifle like the KV Inhibitor also works well. If you want a wild time, go with the Crossbow for a sweet Assault Rifle, bolt-shooting combo.

Best Holger 556 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Gunner Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Ghost T/V Camo, Stun Grenade, Frag Grenade, Munitions Box.

Select the Gunner Vest to always deploy with max ammo and for increased reload speed. You'll also be able to wield two primary weapons with this vest, so go with the Quick-Grip Gloves for those moments when you quickly need to perform a gun switch. To maintain a stealthy approach while moving, pick the Ghost T/V Camo. and for your tactical and lethal options, the combo of Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade won't let you down. Last but not least, the Munitions Box will be an asset in ensuring that you never run out of bullets even with the Holger 556's substantial fire rate.

Best Holger 556 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MCW, M4, or SVA 545.

The Holger 556 ranks very high on our list of the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 but doesn't quite claim the top spots, mostly because the gun is still so new and may drop in the meta especially after future updates to MW3's mutiplayer. If you want alternate choices that are unlikely to receive dramatic changes, you can go with the MCW and the M4. The SVA 545 is another heavy-hitter with a hyperburst spray that's perfect for dealing nasty damage.

Our rundown of the Holger 556 ends here. For a ranking of all the firearms in MW3, see our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. We've also got a list of the best loadout options in Modern Warfare 3, in case you've already got a weapon locked and loaded.