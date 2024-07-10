Looking for a full rundown of Taylew's Ruined Forge in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Taylew's Ruined Forge is one of the shorter mini-dungeons in Elden Ring's DLC Shadow Of The Erdtree, but it's an important place to visit if you want to pick up the Smithscript Axe, Hammer, and Shield, three of the DLC's excellent new throwing weapons. While you're in the area, you can also unearth a handy golem Spirit Ash and pick up a vast array of Smithing Stones.

In this guide, we'll explain exactly what you need to do to clear Taylew's Ruined Forge in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.

Taylew's Ruined Forge walkthrough

Make it through Taylew's Ruined Forge, and the Smithscript Shield is just one of the many treasures that will be yours. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Taylew's Ruined Forge is located north of the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace, which is in the Rauh Base. Check out our guide to reaching the Temple Town Ruins for info on finding the Ancient Ruins Base, which are located along the way.

Once you've entered Taylew's Ruined Forge and activated the Site of Grace within, go along the path and you'll come to a balcony overlooking a very hot magma lake. Check out the dead body nearby for a Shadow Realm Rune [3]. You'll also see a message on the ground telling you to "hit them where they're weakest," which is a hint about the golems in this dungeon.

Keep following the path and watch out for the magma oozes that try to swipe at you. You'll soon encounter a ladder; climb it or jump down to reach a lower area, and pick up the Smithing Stone [1] along the way. You'll need to do some light platforming across an upcoming stretch of broken platforms. If you fall, pick up the Smithing Stone [4] that lies beneath you and climb back up.

After you make your jumps, turn left and you'll enter a room with a golem smith. These hulking stone giants are what the message on the ground warned you about. They have hefty resistance, but their weak point is an obvious gem located in their lower back. Take out the golem, grab the Gas Stone and Smithing Stone [1] on the ground and loot the corpse for the Smithscript Axe.

Go back the way you came, drop down in between those broken platforms you previously jumped over, and sidle up to the ledge that overlooks a giant pipe held in place by chains. Carefully hop onto the pipe and across to the other side. Kill the ooze, get the Smithing Stone [5], Smithing Stone [1] and Gas Stone on the ground, and check the corpse for the Smithscript Greathammer. Out of all the Smithscript weapons, this one arguably hits the hardest, and we have an entire guide detailing the Smithscript Greathammer's attributes and how to use it effectively.

You'll be running up and down this giant pipe several times over the course of this dungeon. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Go back onto the pipe and then run up as far as you can. There will be ledges you can jump to on your left and right. The left ledge has two golem smiths, a Smithing Stone [7], a Smithing Stone [1], 6 Smithing Stone [4], a Gas Stone, and a corpse with an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. From this ledge, you can drop down into an underlying ledge with multiple oozes and another Smithing Stone [2].

The right ledge, meanwhile, branches off into a path to your north and one to your east. Go to the east one first to pick up a Smithing Stone [4], a Smithing Stone [6] and a Somber Smithing Stone [8]. Then take the north path. You'll see a golem smith, an ooze, and a slightly elevated platform. Run up the platform, because there's a special golem smith lurking there who carries a bowl of magma on its head. This guy will dump oozes down on you continuously until you kill him. Once he's taken care of, pick up 2 Smithing Stone [6], a Smithing Stone [4], and the Smithscript Shield, which lies on a nearby body. Then kill the ooze and the other golem smith beneath you. A Gas Stone can be found near them, along with 2 Smithing Stone [5], a Smithing Stone [4], and a Smithing Stone [1]. Whew, that really is an awful lot of stones.

Be sure to take out this bowl-carrying golem first, as he'll fill the area with oozes quite quickly. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

When the room's empty, go back the way you came until you can see the pipe. Instead of crossing it, look to your right and you'll notice a platform beneath you. Jump down, kill the oozes, get the Smithing Stone [4], and proceed along the hallway. You'll see a corpse with a Smithing Stone [8] and a dead end. Before the dead end, there's a passageway with a ladder; climb it and you'll emerge on a ledge with two oozes who drop from the ceiling.

Looks like this smith is good buddies with this magma blob. This friendship cannot be allowed! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Beyond them is a ledge across a gap; you'll see a golem smith by an anvil who's petting an ooze who looks like his friend. A touching scene, but because this is Elden Ring, you're gonna have to jump over and kill 'em. A Smithing Stone [5], a Gas Stone, and a Somber Smithing Stone [3] can all be found here.

Jump back the way you came, go up the stairs, and go straight until you run into a Smithing Stone [6] and a lever. Pull the lever and the position of the giant pipe in the centre of this dungeon will change. From the lever area, veer to your right, jump down to the platform beneath you, and jump down one last time. Keep going until you're in a position where you can make the jump onto the reorientated pipe. Once you land, run up it and then jump to the ledge on its left side. Pick up the Gas Stone and Smithing Stone [6] and climb the ladder. You'll see an altar before you that contains the Taylew the Golem Smith Spirit Ash (guess that was the golem with the pet ooze; so sad), and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. A teleporter nearby will take you back to the entrance.

Congrats, you ransacked Taylew's forge and now you have his ashes and a whole bunch of his Smithscript weapons. You marauder, you. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Nice job making it through Taylew's Ruined Forge and picking up the Smithscript Hammer and Shield.