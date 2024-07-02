Looking for the Smithscript Greathammer in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Smithscript Greathammer hits like a tonne of bricks as one of the best throwing weapons in Elden Ring's expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree. If you're a fan of heavier melee strikes that pack a punch but also want to invoke a little Thor-esque hammer flinging, grabbing this hefty bludgeon comes highly recommended.

To pick up this hammer, you'll need to do a quick jaunt through Taylew's Ruined Forge, a dungeon in the north of the Shadow Realm. In this guide we'll outline everything you need to do to locate the Smithscript Greathammer in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, and we'll also give a rundown of the hammer's strengths.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get the Smithscript Greathammer in Shadow Of The Erdtree

Head to Taylew's Ruined Forge to find the Smithscript Greathammer. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Smithscript Greathammer lies in Taylew's Ruined Forge, a mini-dungeon located north of the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace, which is in the Rauh Base. If you're having trouble getting to the Ancient Ruins Base, venture through the cave to the north of the Moorth Ruins and follow the pathway. See our guide to reaching the Temple Town Ruins for more info, as the Ancient Ruins Base is on the way.

Once you enter Taylew's Ruined Forge and activate the Site of Grace inside, descend deeper until you reach a platform overlooking a swirling magma lake.

Head in this general direction to find your hammer. Get ready to do some jumping. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Veer to your left down the side passageway, watch out for the magma ooze, and keep hiking in that general direction. You're going to end up descending down a ladder and hopping across several platforms until you make it to a large fallen pipe that leads down into the magma. Carefully leap onto the pipe and across to the other side to find yourself in a new area with another magma ooze. Once you make short work of this blob, loot the corpse behind it to find the hammer.

The hammer's just located on the dead body beyond this fallen pipe. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Smithscript Greathammer description and stats

The Smithscript Greathammer technically belongs to Shadow Of The Erdtree's new Throwing Blades weapon type, even though it isn't a blade. Along with the Smithscript Axe, Cirque, Dagger, Shield, and Spear, the Smithscript Greathammer can be heaved around like a normal weapon and tossed via a heavy attack. A regular strike deals a nice 141 base damage, and the heavy attack causes your Tarnished to swing around in a circle to generate momentum before flinging the hammer outwards.

Overall, the Smithscript Greathammer's strong damage and slow attack style is reminiscent of a Greatsword, but you can expect to consume less stamina. Exchange 9 FP to use the hammer's default Skill, Endure, to buff yourself and increase your Poise, then unleash one well-timed strike or counter to decimate an enemy's Poise and send them staggering. The hammer toss is useful for poking foes from a distance or smashing flying creatures out of the sky. The range on the Smithscript Greathammer isn't the best, however, so be careful when countering foes with spears and other weapons with reach.

Use the Smithscript Hammer to poke foes and ruin the lives of flying nuisances. Just be wary of its limited range. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Compared to other Smithscript weapons, the Greathammer is certainly the most powerful, though some players may prefer the Smithscript Axe, which only deals 131 base damage but hits faster. Also like its brethren, the Smithscript Greathammer has Intelligence and Faith requirements of 11, making it well suited for Tarnished who can appreciate the excellent damage scaling that results from slapping Affinities like Flame Art or Sacred on this weapon. The Smithscript Greathammer also makes for a decent bleed build weapon if you'd rather cause persistent damage over time.

Smithscript Greathammer stats:

Type Great Hammer Weight 9.0 Scaling Str D, Dex E, Int E, Fai E Requires 20 Str, 10 Dex, 11 Int, 11 Fai Attack Type Strike Can Change Skill? Yes Upgrade Type Standard Attack (Standard): 141 Physical

That finishes our guide on the Smithscript Greathammer in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For a look at top gear in Elden Ring's base game, check out our guide to the 24 best weapons in Elden Ring and how to get them. We've also got tips on how to start Shadow Of The Erdtree, so you can dive right into the Shadow Realm and start collecting weapons of war as quickly as possible. For help on finding some of the new gear in the Lands of Shadow, see our guides on obtaining Light Greatswords, Martial Arts, and Perfume Bottles.