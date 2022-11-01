Looking for the best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The default M16 might not be one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but we're here to make it a little better. If you're stuck using the M16 for the camo grind, or just want to perfect this triple-burst weapon, then we're here to help. Our best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 prioritises damage and range to make that 3-shot burst kill a bit more consistent, while also keeping it fast, snappy, and accurate so that you can keep up with those using meta guns.

In this guide, we'll break down the best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, explaining the attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need to succeed with this MW2 M16 class setup.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Our MW2 M16 loadout boosts the damage and range so that you can land a 3-shot burst kill from further away, while also raising accuracy and mobility. It sacrifices a sliver of recoil control, which we couldn't really notice in-game, and even manages to maintain the same handling stat so that you don't lose any ADS speed.

Here's the best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV

: Schlager PEQ Box IV Rear Grip : Xten Grip

: Xten Grip Stock : Ravage-8

: Ravage-8 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Range is the M16's biggest issue, with a sharp TTK drop off after 20 metres. Fortunately, the Harbinger D20 should make that a little better by increasing damage range, while also making your shots travel faster with higher bullet velocity. It does decrease ADS speed, though, so we recommend using the Schlager PEQ Box IV laser, Xten Grip, and Ravage-8 to bump it back up. The grip and stock will also raise your mobility, so that you can keep up in Modern Warfare 2's fast-paced multiplayer arenas.

Since the default M16 iron sights are good, we've opted for the FSS Sharkfin 90 in the final slot rather than an optic. The Sharkfin boosts aiming stability without any negatives, making it a great attachment to use when you have a spare slot. Some players might prefer a barrel, but since they all negatively impact the M16's damage range, we think the Sharkfin is the best option here.

Best secondary weapon

This M16 loadout is best at close-medium range. That does leave you lacking at a distance, though, so we'd suggest using a sniper rifle as your secondary. Our SP-X 80 loadout will net you plenty of one-shot kills from far away, but you can also try out our Signal 50 loadout and MCPR-300 loadout to see which sniper you prefer. Those who want something a little faster should check out the best battle rifles in Modern Warfare 2, such as our FTAC Recon loadout.

Best perks and equipment

Since you'll want to use a sniper or battle rifle as your secondary, you'll need to equip the Overkill perk. We'd also recommend Double Time, which we consider one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2 thanks to its tactical sprint duration increase. The Fast Hands bonus perk will let you swap between weapons faster, helping you adapt whenever it's needed. Finally, use Ghost as your ultimate perk to stay off enemy radars.

The M16 should drop nearby enemies in one hit, but dealing with a group might be a little tougher. When facing multiple enemies, toss a Thermite grenade in to thin the crowd, before popping out of cover to finish them off. If you get hit and could die, pop a Stim Shot to regenerate health and get back in the fight.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on the best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, but there are plenty of other weapons that you should try. Our best M4 loadout is excellent at medium-long range, for example. For close-range options, consider trying out our MP5 loadout, FSS Hurricane loadout, or VEL 46 loadout. It's important to find your favourite loadout early, so that you can practice before Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode arrives in the future. You'll also want to start leveling top weapons to prepare for the Warzone 2 release date.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.