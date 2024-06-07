All Legendary Spell locations in Elden Ring

Looking for all of the Legendary Spell locations in Elden Ring? There are a total of 7 Legendary spells in Elden Ring and you must collect them all to achieve the optional achievement 'Legendary Sorceries and Incantations'.

As the name would suggest, these are potent spells that, depending on your stats, can elevate any Sorcerer or Incantation build. Join us as we go through each Legendary Spell and where to get them in the game.

All Legendary Spells

The following list are all of the Legendary Spells in Elden Ring. We've organised this list in the recommended order to pick them up based on region and quest requirements but feel free to scroll ahead if you've already collected a few of them.

Flame of the Fell God location

Spell type: Fire Giant Incantation.

Faith 41. Spell effect: Summon a fireball that explodes in an AOE.

The Flame of the Fell God is an Incantation that can only be acquired from defeating Adan, Thief of Fire within the Malefactor's Evergaol in southern Liurnia of the Lakes.

This is an optional field boss that is particularly strong against fire (unsurprisingly) standard, slash and pierce damage. He is weaker against Lightning effects, so bear that in mind when taking this boss on.

To find him, travel to the Scenic Isle Site Of Grace and move southeast to the cliff face overlooking the Liurnia Lake Shore Site Of Grace. You'll see the usual telltale signs of an Evergaol, namely the gravitational spheres and stone sigil on the ground. Interact with this to be transported to the fight.

Greyoll's Roar location

Spell type: Dragon Communion Incantation.

Faith 28, Arcane 17. Spell effect: A Spectral dragon head is summoned that emits a roar attack that deals physical and stance damage.

Greyoll's Roar is a Dragon Communion Incantation, meaning it can be purchased at the Dragon Communion Altar in Caelid in return for three dragon hearts. The church is located in southwestern Caelid, southwest of the Caelid Highway South Site Of Grace and west of the Caelid Catacombs.

To purchase the Incantation you need three dragon hearts and must first defeat Elder Dragon Greyoll, located in the Dragonbarrow region in Caelid (directly west of the Fort Faroth Site Of Grace).

To succeed in this boss fight you must kill at least five of the younger dragons surrounding Greyoll. These dragons are weak to pierce damage and strong against most elemental effects. Greyoll will turn to dust once five of the dragon offspring are defeated.

Comet Azur location

Spell type: Primeval Sorcery.

Intelligence 60. Spell effect: Charges up a large comet which blasts foes in a long torrent.

The Comet Azur Sorcery is pretty easy to pick up but will require you to invest some time in the Sorceress Sellen's questline. Essentially, you can pick the Incantation up from Primeval Sorcerer Azur, who sits stationary by the cliffside north of the Hermit Village in Mt Gelmir (east of Volcano Manor).

You'll get the option to take the Sorcery from him after completing the following steps in Sellen's questline:

Defeat the Mad Pumpkin Head boss by the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave and speak to Sellen below. You can purchase Glintstone Sorceries from her if you wish. Get far enough into the story to beat the bosses barring the way to the Altus Plateau (namely, Margit, Godrick and Rennala). Travel to Primeval Sorcerer Azur near the Hermit Village. You can get to the village by travelling through the canyon north of the Seethewater River Site Of Grace. Return to Sellen to continue her questline. (You'll need to do so if you want to pick up the next Legendary Spell on this list).

Stars of Ruin location

Spell type: Primeval Sorcery.

Intelligence 43. Spell effect: This Sorcery summons 12 spectral stars that can target enemies and strike them even if they dodge.

The Stars of Ruin is another spell on this list that requires some investment into Sellen's sidequest. If you have completed the above steps in Sellen's questline for the Comet Azur spell, you can then return to her at the Waypoint Ruins for the next step.

Sellen will give you the Sellian Sealbreaker key and task you with finding her mentor, Master Lusat, who happens to hold the next Legendary spell. He is located within the Sellia Hideaway cave, the entrance of which is hidden behind an illusory wall.

To gain access to the cave, travel to the Church of the Plague in central Caelid. Head north past the skeleton enemies and towards a large rock outcropping which you can hit to reveal a secret entrance.

Within the cave, follow the path forward and hit your way past several false walls blocking the way until you come across a chamber filled with large amethyst crystals over a pit. Walk across the crystals and look down until you spot a magic barrier below. Drop down and interact with the barrier to lift it and meet Master Lusat.

The next part of Sellen's questline involves travelling to Redmane Castle and defeating Starscourge Radahn. Coincidentally, this is also a crucial part of Ranni's questline which you'll need to progress through for Ranni's Dark Moon, as seen below.

Ranni's Dark Moon location

Spell type: Full Moon Sorcery.

Intelligence 68. Spell effect: Conjure a full moon and hurl it towards enemies for magic damage and Frost build-up.

As the name would suggest, Ranni's Dark Moon is given as a gift from Ranni upon completing most of her questline. We have a full rundown of Ranni's questline here that you can follow but essentially, you need to get far enough into it to defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

Once this cosmic terror is defeated, travel up the lift in the arena to reach the Moonlight Altar in Liurnia of the Lakes (an area only accessible via this quest and boss fight). From here, travel southwest to Chelona's Rise and loot the spell from a chest at the top of the tower.

To gain access to Chelona's Rise, you must solve the magic barrier riddle and 'seek three great wise beasts'. Essentially, you must kill three large spectral turtles in the area. The first is hanging off of a cliffedge directly west of the tower. The second is on a cliff outcropping far to the east of the tower (follow the eastern cliff edge around). The last is flying high in the air, southeast of the Ringleader's Evergaol, meaning you'll need to utilise the Spiritspring nearby and hit it off the back of Torrent.

Elden Stars location

Spell type: Erdtree Incantation.

Faith 50. Spell effect: Summons a barrage of golden shooting stars that inflict Holy damage and stance damage.

To get the Elden Stars will require a fair bit of progress through the main Elden Ring story as it is located within the Deeproot Depths. From the Great Waterfall Crest Site Of Grace, travel west across the underground lake and up the giant tree roots with Torrent.

Continue west, then north up the roots and through the mouth of a cave. Travel west, out of the cave past the spiders and loot the corpse hanging off the ledge, looking over the roots below.

To gain access to the Deeproot Depths region, you must have defeated Starscourge Radahn (as per Ranni's questline above) and gained access to Nokron, Eternal City. Then you must defeat the Valiant Gargoyles boss in the Siofra Aqueduct (accessible by travelling from the Mimic Tear Site Of Grace in Nokron to the Aquaduct-Facing Cliffs Site Of Grace). Once the Gargoyles are defeated, enter the coffin near the waterfall. This will take you to the Deeproot Depths region.

You can also access this area via the hidden passage near the Frenzied Flame Proscription Site Of Grace in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. Although, reaching this area will require you to defeat Mohg, the Omen so either path will require some graft.

Founding Rain of Stars location

Spell type: Primeval Sorcery.

Intelligence 52. Spell effect: Summon a spectral cloud that emits magical raindrops in an AOE that delivers magic damage.

The Founding Rain of Stars Sorcery spell is located within the Mountaintops of the Giants region of Elden Ring, meaning you'll need to defeat quite a few bosses to clear the way first.

We have a handy guide detailing how to access the Mountaintops of the Giants, but in short, you need to defeat Morgott, The Omen King in Leyndell first. Afterwards, rest at a Site Of Grace and speak with Melina who will guide you to the Mountaintops entrance.

The Founding Rain of Stars spell can be found within a chest at Heretical Rise, northeast in the main Mountaintops region and directly south of the Freezing Lake Site Of Grace.

Heretical Rise is somewhat elaborate to enter, however, as the pathway to the entrance is invisible. Starting at the southeastern side of the tower (west of the Freezing Lake Site Of Grace), you'll see a large bridge towards the tower that has been broken half-way. Head forwards regardless and it will actually continue past the break, with some kind of invisible platform.

As you use Torrent to travel across this invisible portion of the bridge, head left when you're about 8/10ths of the way across. Use the fog and player marks to show you the way, there will be a soft frost effect showing an 'invisible' staircase leading left (east) of the bridge.

From the stairs, follow the fog trail in a slight spiral to the right and toward a balcony. Once on the balcony you can head inside Heretical Rise and loot the chest containing the Legendary Spell (use the platform and stairs within to get to the room at the top of the tower containing the chest).

That rounds off our guide to all Legendary Spell locations in Elden Ring and where to get them. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks see our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.