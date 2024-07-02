How to kill Winter Lanterns in Elden Ring

Are you struggling against the Elden Ring Winter Lantern enemies? Winter Lanterns, also known as Aging Untouchables, are perhaps the most frustrating enemy in the Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion. Why? Because you can't defeat these yellow-growth creatures unless you know their specific weakness.

Luckily, this Elden Ring guide will tell you all about the Winter Lantern's Achilles heel. With the right equipment, you'll clear the Abyssal Woods of every Aging Untouchable. Read on to find out how to permanently kill Winter Lanterns in the Elden Ring DLC.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Winter Lantern location

Winter Lanterns are found in the Abyssal Woods region of the Shadow Realm in the Shadow of The Erdtree DLC. You can reach the Abyssal Woods by passing through the Shadow Keep and following a hidden path to the Darklight Catacombs. Once you've cleared this dungeon, you can explore the Abyssal Woods and test your skills against the Winter Lanterns. They're especially common just west of the Abyssal Woods Site of Grace (center of the region).

Winter Lanterns live in the Abyssal Woods. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to defeat Winter Lanterns

You can try to swing your sword or sling spells at a Winter Lantern, but this won't result in any hits. Before you know it, the invulnerable Winter Lantern will have teleported behind you and inlicted you with madness buildup, ultimately leading to defeat.

At the start of the fight, Winter Lanterns are invulnerable. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To defeat a Winter Lantern, you must parry their attacks. Just one successful parry is enough to remove the invulnerability, after which you can quickly finish them. There are several different ways to parry in Elden Ring, including sword and dagger parries, but the easiest way is to use a shield with a parry skill.

The Golden Parry (an Ashes of War skill) is the best parrying skill available. You can find it in the Capital Outskirts region, which is east of the Altus Plateau and just in front of Leyndell.

To get it, teleport to the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace and ride south, towards the square with the Finger Reader and small golden tree. Turn left, but instead of taking the stairs, use Torrent to jump up the walls on the left side of the path. You'll see a golden scarab on your right hand; this scarab will drop the Golden Parry.

Slay the scarab to obtain Golden Parry. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Another way to parry a Winter Lantern is to use the Buckler shield (no upgrades required). This early-game shield comes with a default parry ability, so there's no need to hunt for scarabs. It's also fairly easy to obtain, as you can buy it from Gostoc, the NPC found in the first chamber in Stormveil Castle.

If you killed Gostoc, you can offer his Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold and buy the Buckler there. If you never killed Gostoc but already defeated Godrick, you can find Gostoc at the Godrick the Grafted Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle and buy it there.

The Buckler is sold by Gostoc. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Equipped with a parrying skill, head back to the Abyssal Woods to defeat your first Winter Lantern. Wait for it to teleport behind you, immediately dodge away, turn around, and wait for the Winter Lantern to point its wand-like arm at you. As soon as it initiates an attack like that, use the parry skill. Unleash your normal attacks on the Winter Lantern once it's stance-broken, and rejoice in your victory.

Not so dangerous now. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that concludes this Elden Ring Winter Lanterns, a.k.a. Aging Untouchables guide. When you've got your fill of the Abyssal Woods, take a look at our full Elden Ring walkthrough to find your next destination. We can also point you to the Shadow of the Erdtree boss locations, explain the boss order, and equip you with some of the best builds and best armor sets in Elden Ring.