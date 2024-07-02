All painting locations in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Searching for paintings in Shadow of the Erdtree? The gloomy Elden Ring DLC Shadow Of The Erdtree is home to three lovely paintings, but they're very well hidden. If you manage to find a painting, you must take a good look at the depicted landscape and try to find that exact spot. Once you've located the place, you'll find an artist's spirit and receive a valuable reward.

This Elden Ring guide will point you to every painting location in the Shadow Realm and show you where to find the artist's spirit.

In this guide:

Incursion painting location

The first painting in Shadow of the Erdtree is found in an artist's shack on a high rock in the northwestern part of Gravesite Plain. To reach this location, you must first travel north to the Three-Path Cross, then go left through the large gateway, and then follow the road along the cliffs to the south. After passing Cliffroad Terminus, go up the rocky path to the highest cliff, where you'll find the Incursion painting.

The Incursion painting is found in an old shack. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Incursion painting solution

To find the Incursion painting's artist, fast-travel to Greatbridge North or (if you haven't unlocked it yet) go back to the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace and ride north from there. A bit further west of Greatbridge North, on the other side of the lake, you'll find the Incursion spirit resting on a small hill. The reward for solving this painting puzzle is the Serpent Crest Shield.

The Incursion spirit is close to Greatbridge North. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Sacred Tower painting location

The second painting location is also in the Gravesite Plains. Starting from the Scorched Ruins in the center of the Plains, ride east towards the cliff wall. You'll see a cave opening ahead of you; The Sacred Tower painting is inside.

The Sacred Tower is found in a Gravesite Plains cave. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Sacred Tower painting solution

Spoiler ahead; beware that The Sacred Tree's artist only appears after you've reached a certain cut-off point in the game, which locks you out of any remaining side quests. This cut-off point is the burning of the sealing tree. If you've done that already, you're free to solve The Sacred Tower puzzle.

To find The Sacred Tower's spirit location, you must first reach the Moorth Ruins east of Castle Ensis. From there, you must ride through the tunnel in the northeast, which leads to the Ancient Ruins Base. Continue southwest until you see the Temple Town Ruins ahead of you. Beware of the giant golems guarding this area; if you stick to the wall on the left and don't stop riding, you should be able to pass them unscathed.

While standing in front of the Temple Town, you can spot an upward wind current on your left; you must use it to reach the spirit on the higher cliff. As the current is sealed, ride to the end of the slope on your left and look for a tiny stack of rocks. Hit the rocks to unlock the seal and jump to the highest point of the cliffs. Ride past the Northern Nameless Mausoleum to the lower ledge in the south to find the spirit. You'll be rewarded with the Spiraltree Seal.

The Sacred Tree spirit is at the top of the cliffs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Domain of Dragons painting location

The final Shadow of the Erdtree painting, Domain of Dragons, is found in a room below the Shadow Keep. Starting from the Main Gate Plaza, head northwest, go upstairs, and exit the dining room to the east. Run towards the southeast, passing the large staircase, and look for a ladder on your left hand.

Descend to the lower ledge and carefully go around the corner (don't fall in the water). Use a second ladder inside the building and enter the room in the southeast, where the Domain of Dragons painting awaits.

The Domain of Dragons painting is inside the Shadow Keep. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Domain of Dragons painting solution

The Domain of the Dragons' artist is found in the Foot of the Jagged Peak area, southeast of the Gravesite Plains. To get there, you must defeat the Ancient Dragon-Man invader and clear the Dragon's Pit dungeon behind him (south of the Pillar Path Site of Grace, eastern side of the Gravesite Plains). Instead of leaving the dungeon's boss arena, open the large doors and follow the path to Jagged Peak.

Take the northernmost road to the east. When you see the wind current ahead of you, use it to reach the higher cliffs. Cross the drawbridge and unlock the Foot of the Jagged Peak Site of Grace. Ride past the battling dragons (no need to fight them) and use two more wind currents. Upon reaching the reddish rocky area, watch out for falling boulders. When you see a large, sleeping dragon ahead of you, ignore him and take the steep slope on the left side of the boss arena, leading to the Jagged Peak Mountainside Site of Grace.

Continue southwest. Shortly after taking another wind current upwards, drop down to your right, onto a lower ledge. You'll find the Domain of Dragons artist sitting at the edge of the cliffs. Solving this puzzle is rewarded with a Rock Heart.

The Domain of Dragon's spirit is on the Jagged Peak. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that concludes this list of all painting locations in Shadow of the Erdtree.