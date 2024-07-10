All Ruined Forge Locations in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Are you hoping to find all of the Ruined Forges in Shadow of the Erdtree? When it comes to dungeons, there's no shortage of them in Elden Ring. In the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC, there's even more to explore, including mini dungeons called Ruined Forges. There are only three to find in the Realm of Shadow - Ruined Forge Lava Intake, Ruined Forge of Starfall Past, and Taylew's Ruined Forge - but each offers its own unique challenges for you to overcome, with some excellent rewards at the end.

In this guide, we'll show you where to find each Ruined Forge in Shadow of the Erdtree. Alongside their location and how to reach them, we'll also tell you a little bit about what surprises await you at the very end of them. Trust us, they're worth exploring.

Elden Ring Ruined Forge locations

We've plotted the location of the three Ruined Forges on the map below. The Ruined Forge Lava Intake can be found very early on in Gravesite Plain near the Castle Front Site of Grace, the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past can be found in Scadu Altus near Moorth Ruins, and Taylew's Ruined Forge can be found near the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace in Rauh Base.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ruined Forge Lava Intake

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This Ruined Forge is located southeast of the Castle Front Site of Grace in Gravesite Plain. To reach it, head southeast from the Site of Grace and down the hill past the Bloodfiends duking it out with the Messmer Soldiers. This path will lead you straight to the Ruined Forge Lava Intake entrance.

For a full walkthrough of this location, make sure to check out our Ruined Forge Lava Intake walkthrough. The journey through will net you plenty of rewards, including a variety of Smithing Stones, the Smithscript Dagger, the Greater Potentate's Cookbook [13], and most importantly, the Anvil Hammer and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. The latter two are found at the very end of the Forge, and are absolutely worth the battles you must fight to reach them.

Ruined Forge of Starfall Past

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Ruined Forge of Starfall Past is located in Scadu Altus. From the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace, head directly southwest and you'll soon reach the ruins for the Forge on your left.

Much like the previous Ruined Forge, this one is also chock-full of Smithing Stones and goodies to find - including the Smithscript Spear, the Smithscript Cirque, and the Smithing Talisman - but at the altar at the end you'll find the grand prize of an Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Taylew's Ruined Forge

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Taylew's Ruined Forge can be reached by following the path north from the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace. To reach this Site of Grace, you'll need to head through the caves in the lake just north of Moorth Ruins. Keep going through the caves and the following area until you reach Rauh Base. The Site of Grace will be directly ahead of you; activate it and then continue your journey along the northward path to reach the Forge.

This Ruined Forge has quite a few exciting finds within it. Alongside the usual variety of Smithing Stones, including two Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones, it also has the Smithscript Axe, the Smithscript Greathammer, the Smithscript Shield, and the Spirit Ashes of Taylew the Golem Smith at the very end. If you're looking for a tanky summon for battle, Taylew's Spirit Ash is absolutely worth investing in.

This Ruined Forge has quite a few exciting finds within it. Alongside the usual variety of Smithing Stones, including two Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones, it also has the Smithscript Axe, the Smithscript Greathammer, the Smithscript Shield, and the Spirit Ashes of Taylew the Golem Smith at the very end. If you're looking for a tanky summon for battle, Taylew's Spirit Ash is absolutely worth investing in.