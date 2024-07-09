All Crystal Tear locations in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Do you want to find all of the Crystal Tears in Shadow of the Erdtree? The Elden Ring DLC, Shadow Of The Erdtree, has an abundance of new items to find, from brand new weapons to cookbooks to Spirit Ashes you can summon into battle. There's also a fresh set of Crystal Tears you can acquire for your Flask of Wondrous Physick. However, getting them is no easy feat thanks to the enemies holding onto them.

These new Crystal Tears are locked behind battles with the massive Furnace Golems that roam around the Realm of Shadow. Yep, the gigantic creatures that can burn you to a crisp with one of their many brutal attacks. Fighting them may not be ideal, but it's well worth it for the new Crystal Tears you can obtain. In this guide, you can find information on where these new Crystal Tears are located and what each of them can offer you.

Crystal Tear Locations

There are eight Crystal Tears in total to find while in the Realm of Shadow. Below, we've listed where each of the Golems that hold these Crystal Tears are located, alongside a helpful map if you'd prefer a visual. Check out our guide on all Furnace Golem locations for additional details on how to beat these big guys.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Gravesite Plain: This Golem is located in the center of Gravesite Plain, just north of the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace. It'll drop the Deflecting Hardtear once killed.

Ellac River: This Golem is located in Ellac River just before the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace. It drops the Viridian Hidden Tear.

Charo's Hidden Grave: To reach this Golem, head southwest from the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion Site of Grace and over the dragon wing to reach Charo's Hidden Grave. Continue heading west and you'll find it in the far west corner of Charo's Hidden Grave near a spiritspring. It drops the Glovewort Crystal Tear.

Scadu Altus: There are two Golems in the Scadu Altus region. The first one can be found right as you enter Scadu Altus, just north of the Highroad Cross Site of Grace. It drops the Crimsonburst Dried Tear.

Eastern Scadu Altus: The second Scadu Altus Golem can be found on the eastern side of Scadu Altus, northeast of the Bridge Leading to the Village Site of Grace. It drops the Cerulean-Sapping Cracked Tear.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh: This Golem is found west of the Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Site of Grace near the waterfalls. Killing it drops the Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear.

Ruins of Unte Furnace Golem #1: The Ruins of Unte has two Golems close by each other. This first one is lying in the water to the southeast of the Castle Watering Hole Site of Grace. It drops the Oil-Soaked Tear.

Ruins of Unte Furnace Golem #2: The second Golem can be found blocking the entrance to the Ruins of Unte, east of the Castle Watering Hole Site of Grace. Killing it drops the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear.

Deflecting Hardtear

Deflecting Hardtear | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Deflecting Hardtear can be obtained from the Gravesite Plain Furnace Golem and enhances your 'spontaneous guard' when mixed in your Physick – basically, the moment you pull up your weapon or shield to guard against an incoming blow, you'll get a short burst of enhanced defense. Once you're in a prolonged guard stance, the Tear boosts damage negation.

Viridian Hidden Tear

Viridian Hidden Tear | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Viridian Hidden Tear is dropped by the Golem in the Ellac River near the Cerulean Coast. Once mixed in your Physick, it eliminates all stamina consumption, allowing you to strike or dodge away with no limit. Unfortunately this effect doesn't last very long, but is an excellent addition to your build if you rely on quick movements in a fight.

Glovewort Crystal Tear

Glovewort Crystal Tear | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Located at the far western side of Charo's Hidden Grave, the Glovewort Crystal Tear can temporarily boost the attack power of your spirits. If you picked up any of the new Spirit Ashes in Shadow of the Erdtree, this is a great way to beef them up a bit. Make sure to have a look at our guide on all the new Elden Ring DLC Spirit Ashes and where to find them if you want to find more of them, too.

Crimsonburst Dried Tear

Crimsonburst Dried Tear | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Crimsonburst Dried Tear is within the first Golem you see as you enter Scadu Altus. When you mix it in your Physick, it'll restore the HP of your allies over time. If your Spirit Ashes are in need of a little extra health boost while in a boss fight, or if you're playing in co-op, this is a helpful Tear to have mixed in.

Cerulean-Sapping Cracked Tear

Cerulean-Sapping Cracked Tear | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Found in the eastern part of Scadu Altus, east of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, the Cerulean-Sapping Cracked Tear restores FP when you land attacks. If you're an intelligence build reliant on your FP, this is a fantastic Tear to have mixed into your Physick.

Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear

Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Located in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, the Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear temporarily restores your HP when you land attacks. It's similar to the Cerulean-Sapping Cracked Tear but for your health. This is a great Tear to have paired with something like the Deflecting Hardtear to help you regain HP from successful attacks.

Oil-Soaked Tear

Oil-Soaked Tear | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The first Furnace Golem in the Ruins of Unte, sleeping in the water, drops the Oil-Soaked Tear. This Crystal Tear, once consumed, causes you to break out in oil, allowing you to coat your enemies in it. With this, you can demolish them with fire-based spells, weapons, or whatever fire-based technique you choose to fight with.

Bloodsucking Cracked Tear

Bloodsucking Cracked Tear | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Bloodsucking Cracked Tear comes from the second Furnace Golem in Ruins of Unte, blocking the entrance to the Ruins. To awaken the Golem, you need to throw a Hefty Furnace Pot into its basket, after which, you must kill it to obtain the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear. Once mixed in your Physick, it temporarily increases your attack power but at the expense of your HP, which will slowly drain over time.

With some brand new Crystal Tears for your Flask of Wondrous Physick, hopefully you feel more prepared to tackle the enemies that await you in the Realm of Shadow. If you want to know the most ideal way to take on this DLC, make sure to check out our Shadow of the Erdtree progression route for the best possible approach. And if you want to see what enemies lie ahead for you, have a look at our guide on all 78 Elden Ring DLC boss locations.