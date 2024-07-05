All cookbook locations in Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for the Shadow Of The Erdtree cookbook locations? Just as with the base game, obtaining new cookbooks in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC will unlock new crafting recipes, such as a Hefty Fire Pot or some Drawstring Dragonbolt Grease. Allowing you to deal more damage, adding a certain damage type to your weapon, or improving your defense, these items can give you a huge advantage in battle. It's therefore a good idea to grab as many cookbooks as you can.

As finding all cookbooks by yourself would take an awful lot of time, this Elden Ring guide will show you where to look.

All Shadow Of The Erdtree cookbook locations

Cookbooks are found in every corner of the Shadow Realm; sometimes hidden away in a dark corner of a secret dungeon, sometimes in plain sight. Here's an overview of all cookbooks locations in Shadow Of The Erdtree:

Every cookbook location in Shadow Of The Erdtree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Check your inventory for the ones you're missing, and look for their detailed location guide below.

Ancient Dragon Knight's Cookbook [1] location

This Shadow Of The Erdtree cookbook is inside the Fog Rift Catacombs. You can reach this dungeon if you turn left after crossing the Ellac Greatbridge (before Castle Ensis). Follow the road north through the misty valley until you find the dungeon entrance on the other side. Follow the main road for a while, and watch out for the spiked platforms trying to squash you in the first large room. When the road splits in two, go right to pick up the cookbook. This cookbook unlocks Red Lightning Pot.

The Ancient Dragon Knight's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ancient Dragon Knight's Cookbook [2] location

It's inside the Scorpion River Catacombs dungeon. You must make your way to the Temple Town Ruins first, and then ride through the ravine (following the shallow river) to the end. The dungeon entrance will be on your left hand. Inside the dungeon, follow the main path for a while: shortly after taking the first lift down, you'll pass through a large room that leads onto a bridge with a frog-like basilisk statue on the other end. This statue will shoot Death Blight eyes towards you, so watch out! Once the eyes have passed, drop down this bridge onto another one below. Defeat the statue enemy here, then take the ladder up. See the treasure chest on the other end of the room? The cookbook, which unlocks Dragonbolt Grease and Drawstring Dragonbolt Grease, is inside.

The Ancient Dragon Knight's Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Antiquity Scholar's Cookbook [1] location

It's in the ravine north of the Temple Town Ruins. Ride towards the north and keep close to the wall on your right; after a while, you'll find a cave with a Pot Shadow enemy (ghost carrying a pot) inside. Kill this enemy and he'll drop the cookbook. Beware that he may run, so it's easier to use ranged attacks. This cookbook unlocks Fire Spritestone.

The Antiquity Scholar's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Antiquity Scholar's Cookbook [2] location

Starting from the Viaduct Minor Tower, take the road to the north. This leads to an old round temple-like building with a rather chunky pillar below you; the cookbook is on a corpse next to this pillar. It unlocks Spritestone.

The Antiquity Scholar's Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Battlefield Priest Cookbook [1] location

To obtain this cookbook, you must drain the water in the Shadow Keep. In short, follow the path across the rooftops from the Church District Entrance, then climb to a higher platform with a large lever, and use this to drain the area. Take a look at our Shadow Of The Erdtree Church District walkthrough for more details. Once the water is drained, follow the same road back for a bit. When you enter the round building with the massive statue, drop down and exit to the southeast. Immediately turn northeast and walk to the large balcony with the dual staircase; the cookbook is on this balcony. It unlocks the Golden Grease and Drawstring Golden Grease.

The Battlefield Priest Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Battlefield Priest Cookbook [2] location

On top of the highest tower in the Fort of Reprimand. You can find this Fort south of Shadow Of The Erdtree's Moorth Ruins. Beware that the tower is guarded by Black Knight Edredd (in the lower room). You may be able to dash past him and climb your way up without fighting. This cookbook unlocks Festive Grease.

The Battlefield Priest Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Battlefield Priest Cookbook [3] location

Inside a tent in front of the Shadow Keep. Some tents are round and some are square; the cookbook is in the square one closest to the castle gate. This cookbook unlocks the Golden Vow.

The Battlefield Priest Cookbook [3] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Battlefield Priest Cookbook [4] location

Inside the Shadow Keep. Go to the Storehouse First Floor Site of Grace and take the lift inside the room to the west. Upon reaching the lower floor level, turn right and follow the path until you see a seemingly dead end on the left, and a staircase leading downwards on the right. Go left and hit the wall as pointed out by the arrow below; this will reveal the cookbook, which unlocks the Sunwarmth Stone.

The Battlefield Priest Cookbook [4] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Finger-weaver's Cookbook [1] location

The nearest Site of Grace is the Finger Ruins of Rhia. Ride through the Cerulean Coast to the east to unlock this Site of Grace, then descend to the Finger Ruins below and ride west. See the path surrounded by deep-blue flowers ahead of you? Follow this path and stick to the left - it'll lead you to an old shack with a spirit and the cookbook inside. This cookbook unlocks Glinting Nail.

The Finger-weaver's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Finger-weaver's Cookbook [2] location

This Shadow Of The Erdtree cookbook is found in the Finger Ruins of Miyr, an area unlocked during Ymir's questline. In short, you must meet Ymir in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, complete two tasks for him, and use the ladder below his throne to reach the Finger Ruins of Miyr. Before moving on to the boss arena, look for a lower ledge on the left side of the path; there's a corpse with a cookbook here. This cookbook unlocks Fingerprint Nostrum.

The Finger-weaver's Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fire Knight's Cookbook [1] location

In one of the tents just west of the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace. The correct tent is the one in the southwestern corner of the encampment. This cookbook unlocks Messmerfire Grease and Drawstring Messmerfire Grease.

The Fire Knight's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fire Knight's Cookbook [2] location

In the encampment in front of Castle Ensis, northwest side of the road. It's the large tent in the middle, the one guarded by soldiers. This cookbook unlocks Fire Coil.

The Fire Knight's Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Forager Brood Cookbook [1] location

Southeast of Castle Ensis, just outside the castle walls. The fastest way to get there is to ride from the nearby Ruined Forge of Starfall Past Site of Grace. You must interact with the forager to obtain the cookbook. It unlocks the Spellproof Pickled Liver.

The Forager Brood Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Forager Brood Cookbook [2] location

From Cliffroad Terminus, ride south past Prospect Town. See the patch of bright-glowing spirit tombs on the first cliff to the right? There's an insect-like creature foraging next to these tombs; interact with it to obtain the Forager Brood Cookbook [2] and unlock the Fireproof Pickled Liver.

The Forager Brood Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Forager Brood Cookbook [3] location

Starting from the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace, ride directly north. Beware of the massive Torch Golem guarding this area. When you've gone as far north as possible, you can spot an insect-like forager near one of the translucent tombstones; interact with the forager to obtain this Shadow Of The Erdtree cookbook. This cookbook unlocks the Lightningproof Pickled Liver.

The Forager Brood Cookbook [3] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Forager Brood Cookbook [4] location

On the cliffs north of the Church of the Crusade (the plains south of the Shadow Keep), you'll find a wounded forager. Heal this forager (you can drop a Warming Stone next to it) and teleport to a nearby Site of Grace. When you return to the forager, they'll give you the cookbook. This unlocks the Holyproof Pickled Liver.

The Forager Brood Cookbook [4] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Forager Brood Cookbook [5] location

It's given to you by a forager in the poisonous area north of the Moorth Ruins. To reach this area, start from the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace and enter the cave system north of the shallow lake. When you come out on the other side, ride to the cliff's edge in the northeast to find the forager. This cookbook unlocks the Opaline Pickled Liver.

The Forager Brood Cookbook [5] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Forager Brood Cookbook [6] location

This Shadow Of The Erdtree cookbook is given to you by a forager, on the cliffs east of the Shadow Keep. To get there, ride northwest from the Church District Highroad (don't enter the Shadow Keep tunnel, keep going left). At the end of the cliff, close to the keep's wall, you'll see an insect-like creature turned upside-down; this is the forager you're looking for. Interact with it to get the cookbook and unlock the Well-Pickled Turtle Neck.

The Forager Brood Cookbook [6] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Forager Brood Cookbook [7] location

Next to the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace (northwestern part of the Gravesite Plain, a short ride from Three-Path Cross), you'll find an NPC named Moore. After you've collected all previous Forager Brood Cookbooks, exhaust Moore's dialogue and he'll give you the Forager Brood Cookbook [7]. This cookbook unlocks Spirit Raisin and Charming Branch.

The Forager Brood Cookbook [7] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Grave Keeper's Cookbook [1] location

At the edge of the Cerulean Coast region. It's on a cliff overlooking the island with the Southern Nameless Mausoleum, on a corpse in front of a large tree. This cookbook unlocks Piquebone Bolts, Piquebone Arrows, and Piquebone Arrows Fletched.

The Grave Keeper's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Grave Keeper's Cookbook [2] location

Follow the path southwest from the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion Site of Grace (you must clear the Dragon's Pit to reach this area in the DLC). When you leave the area with the red flowers and ride into the shallow lake, look for the cookbook behind the stack of rocks. This cookbook unlocks Polter Stone.

The Grave Keeper's Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [1] location

You'll find it in the middle of the Scorched Ruins, Gravesite Plains. It's on a corpse next to a broken staircase, on the east side of the road. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Fire Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [2] location

Ride through the Gravesite Plains towards the Ellac Greatbridge (northeast of the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace). Instead of crossing the bridge, however, ride down to the lower cliffs northwest of the bridge. You'll find an old shack with some items inside, one of which is the Greater Potentate's Cookbook [2]. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Furnace Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [3] location

West of the Fog Rift Fort, across a narrow wooden bridge. To reach Fog Rift Fort, start from the Scadu Altus West Site of Grace and carefully drop down using the narrow ledges in the west. Be prepared to fight some soldiers on the castle walls. To your right, you'll see the narrow bridge with the cookbook on the other side. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Oil Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [3] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [4] location

East of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, at the edge of the shallow lake. It's surrounded by minor enemies. This Shadow of the Erdtree cookbook unlocks the Hefty Magic Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [4] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [5] location

Ride south from Cliffroad Terminus, past Prospect Town, and into the lightning forest. On a flat stone near the path, surrounded by the golden rams, you'll find the cookbook on a corpse. It unlocks the Hefty Lightning Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [5] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [6] location

After conquering the Dragon's Pit dungeon in the Gravesite Plains, you'll unlock the Dragon's Pit Terminus Site of Grace. From there, follow the northern road towards the east. When you see the higher cliffs with the upward wind current in front of you, turn left. The cookbook is behind the undead apes, on a corpse at the edge of the cliff. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Red Lightning Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [6] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [7] location

In the lower area with the Miranda Flowers. You must follow the path to the Cerulean Coast to reach this area. You'll find this DLC cookbook in one of the shallow poison lakes next to a large Miranda Flower. It unlocks the Hefty Poison Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [7] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [8] location

Starting from the Temple Town Ruins, ride all the way west through the ravine (keep following the shallow river). Once you've reached the end, turn right and look for a big pile of greenish excrement; the cookbook is at the top. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Fetid Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [8] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [9] location

To reach this Shadow Of The Erdtree cookbook, you must make your way up the cliffs to the Church of the Bud first. From the Church of the Bud Site of Grace, double-jump to the roof of the small temple in the east, then ride to the edge of the cliffs in the northeast. Hit the small pile of glowing stones to unseal the wind current below you. Jump in the wind current to avoid fall damage, then jump again and land on the ruins in the north. The cookbook is on the rocks ahead of you, just outside the lava room. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Rot Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [9] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [10] location

Starting from the Greatbridge North Site of Grace (Gravesite Plain), ride north. Don't enter the Abandoned Ailing Village, but ride past it on the left side, across the slightly lower cliffs. This leads to an abandoned shack, where you'll find the cookbook. It unlocks the Hefty Fly Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [10] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [11] location

It's inside the Belurat Gaol dungeon. You'll find the entrance just outside the Belurat walls, in the northeast. Ride from Greatbridge North, look for a cave opening, and follow the main path through the dungeon for a while. Not long after dropping down the hanging pots, you will find yourself in a room full of large pots. Walk towards the southeastern exit, but turn right before leaving the room; use the ladder to climb the pots, then drop down again and take the path to the southwest, which leads to a corpse with a cookbook. This DLC cookbook unlocks the Hefty Freezing Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [11] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [12] location

Follow the road south from the Ellac Rive Cave Site of Grace (part of the path to the Cerulean Coast). You'll need to use Torrent to jump from pillar to pillar and reach the corpse with the cookbook. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Rock Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [12] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [13] location

Inside the Ruined Forge Lava Intake dungeon, which is accessible from the lower plains (on the road from Castle Ensis to the Cerulean Coast). Inside the dungeon, take the ladder down and follow the path to a second ladder, leading down into a larger room. Directly after descending the second ladder, take the stone stairs to the northwest and you'll find the corpse with the cookbook on your right. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Volcano Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [13] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greater Potentate's Cookbook [14] location

On one of the higher cliffs in the Cerulean Coast. Ride southwest from Charo's Hidden Grave. The cookbook is behind a large Miranda Flower. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Rancor Pot.

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook [14] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Igon's Cookbook [1] location

North of the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion Site of Grace, you'll see a small stone ruin. The cookbook is inside. To get to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion, you must clear the Dragon's Pit dungeon (where you may obtain the Dragon Hunter's Great Katana) and follow the path south from Dragon's Pit Terminus. This cookbook unlocks Dragon Communion Grease and the Dragon Communion Harpoon.

The Igon's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Igon's Cookbook [2] location

Starting from the Jagged Peak Mountainside Site of Grace, follow the rocky path northeast. At the edge of the cliff, you'll find the cookbook on a corpse. You must follow the path from the Dragon's Pit dungeon all the way east to the Jagged Peak to reach this area. This cookbook unlocks Dragon Communion Flesh.

The Igon's Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Loyal Knight's Cookbook [1] location

Inside a room in Castle Ensis. Starting from the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site of Grace, walk down the slope to the right. While walking down the slope, you'll see a stone building on your right; there's a chest with a cookbook inside. This cookbook unlocks Royal Magic Grease and Drawstring Royal Magic Grease.

The Loyal Knight's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Mad Craftsman's Cookbook [1] location

First, make sure you've unlocked the Shadow Of The Erdtree Abyssal Woods region. This cookbook is found in the northwestern corner of the Abyssal Woods, close to the Divided Falls Site of Grace. Take the slope upwards, where you'll find a corpse holding the cookbook in the middle of the path. This cookbook unlocks the Frenzied Flame Pot as well as the Roped Frenzied Flame Pot.

The Mad Craftsman's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Mad Craftsman's Cookbook [2] location

It's on a hill in the Abyssal Woods. From the Divided Falls Site of Grace, walk south towards Midra's Manse. Shortly before reaching the Manse, you'll see a slight drop-off ahead of you. Before dropping down, turn left and walk up the hill instead. You will see several inquisitor mages ahead of you; defeat them, then walk to the largest tree in the area (further southeast). The cookbook is behind that tree, on a corpse. This cookbook unlocks the Hefty Frenzied Flame Pot.

The Mad Craftsman's Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Mad Craftsman's Cookbook [3] location

It's on the second floor of Midra's Manse, in the southern part of the Abyssal Woods. To reach the mansion, go west from the Abyssal Woods Site of Grace to the Divided Falls. From there, go south until you reach the mansion. Inside the mansion, hit the painting in the first room to unveil a hidden path. At the end of the path, use a lever, then leave the room, make a U-turn to your right, and walk further northeast to find a ladder. Climb up, and use the ladder on the first floor too. When you see the broken floor ahead of you, with nothing but some beams remaining, take the first door on your right. This leads into a dark room full of rats; the cookbook is behind them. This cookbook unlocks the Surging Frenzied Flame.

The Mad Craftsman's Cookbook [3] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

St. Trina Disciple's Cookbook [1] location

Ride northwest from the Cerulean Coast Cross. Ride across the large stone ruins and jump onto the high cliff with the large tree from there. Next to the large tree, you'll find a corpse holding this DLC cookbook. It unlocks the Eternal Sleep Pot.

The St. Trina Disciple's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

St. Trina's Disciple Cookbook [2] location

In the southern part of the Cerulean Coast region. It's on a corpse, on the highest part of the cliff. This cookbook unlocks Eternal Sleep Grease and Drawstring Eternal Sleep Grease.

The St. Trina Disciple's Cookbook [2] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

St. Trina Disciple's Cookbook [3] location

In a small room just northwest of the Garden of Deep Purple Site of Grace. You must fight your way through the Fissure Depths and defeat the Putrescent Knight boss before you can grab it. This cookbook unlocks Lulling Branch.

The St. Trina Disciple's Cookbook [3] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Tibia's Cookbook [1] location

Dropped by the Tibia Mariner enemy; the purple translucent sailor on the shallow lake. You can easily reach this area if you follow the road southwest from the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. This cookbook unlocks the Call of Tibia.

Tibia's Cookbook [1] location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that concludes this Shadow Of The Erdtree cookbook guide.