Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Well Depths Key location

Looking for the Well Depths Key in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Located in Belurat Tower, within the Gravesite Plains of Shadow Of The Erdtree, the Well Depths is a lower tower level that you can explore once you obtain the key and is filled with loot and an optional field boss.

You'll need to grab it, therefore, to get 100% out of your Elden Ring game and DLC experience. Below, we'll tell you exactly where to get the Well Depths Key and where to use it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Shadow Of The Erdtree Well Depths Key location

Much of the path to getting the Well Depths Key follows the same route as the Storeroom Key. Essentially, to get the key to the Well Depths within Belurat Tower, you must follow these steps:

Progress through the tower, turning left at the fountain, past the mages on the bridge and left at the archway to the Private Altar Site Of Grace. From the Site Of Grace, go through the archway on the right, looking out for the patrolling guard as you do. Turn left at the top of the stairs. When reaching the top of the first set of stairs, turn right down a little alley between the buildings. Follow the building around and watch for any jump attacks from enemies. Turn right at the waterfall, here there will be an archway leading into a room. Within the room, take the ladders up and loot the corpse in front of you for the Storeroom Key. Continue through the arch and take a left. Before walking down the stairs here, continue left around the wall and you'll see a slanting roof that you can walk along. Walk along this red roof. As you get to the end turn the camera left and you'll see a balcony. Jump to the balcony, using the hanging tapestry as a guide. Loot the corpse on this bridge and walk across to the room opposite (east). Defeat the enemies in this room and loot the corpse at the centre for the Well Depths Key.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You'll have to parkour a little across the rooftops in this area to get to the key. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Where to use the Well Depths Key

Once you have the key, travel back to the Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace. Continue past the fountain and this time head southwest. Here, there will be a well that you can climb down. After defeating the enemies in the sewer, use the Well Depths Key to unlock the door ahead.

This area is full of poisonous water, fly enemies and crucially, an Ulcerated Tree Spirit field boss. This boss has poison buildup attacks and a powerful mouth and tail attack. It is possible to summon a Spirit Ash in this area if you need help.

The real issue of this fight is the poison buildup which can come from both the boss and the surrounding waters. It may be best to stock up on Neutralizing Boluses to alleviate the build-up of this status effect.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Once defeated, the boss will drop 18,346 Runes and the Immunizing Horn Charm +2 which 'vastly raises immunity' (resistance to poison and rot).

That rounds off our guide to getting the Well Depths Key in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks, check out our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.