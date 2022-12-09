Oh look, it’s the end of the year. I’m very much not looking forward to those first few months where I must train myself to write out the year with a 3 at the end, but thanks to tonight’s much-awaited The Game Awards 2022, I’m left feeling about 33% more hyped for all the games we’re gonna get to play next year.

On the off-chance that you missed the live show, fear not. We’ve sacrificed our sleep to round up every little thing that was trailered or announced at this year’s Game Awards. Take a look at everything that’s on the games horizon, and let us know what you’re looking forward to the most in the comments below!

All the Game Awards trailers and announcements for PC

In addition to the spate of customary awards given out throughout the night, this year’s Game Awards was also host to a sizeable number of new game announcements and trailers. Taken together, the night offered us a pretty well-rounded look at what to expect of PC gaming in 2023 and beyond. Take a look!

The Game Awards 2022 pre-show kicked off with a trailer for a new Dead Cells dlc based on Castlevania, appropriately titled Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. It was a cartoon animation, so we didn’t actually see any gameplay of what to expect when it rises in 2023, but we did see plenty of popular characters pop up - including Dracula. Speaking of vampires…

Vampire Survivors has made a very logical jump to mobile

Oh look at that! Vampire Survivors is out on mobile. Yep, that sounds like an extremely smart move. The simple-but-satisfying reverse-bullet hell has utterly captivated the WASD fingers of a great many players since it released early in the year, and there’s really no reason why those four WASD fingers can’t be condensed down into just one or two touchscreen digits.

Returnal is one of my favourite PS5 games, and now we can experience it with even more frames when it comes to PC in 2023. It follows Selene, a pilot who crashed on the mysterious planet known as Atropos and got trapped in a time loop. That’s a nice plot-friendly way of saying this is a roguelike, so you’ll make multiple runs through Atropos while powering up and battling bullet hell baddies. Combat arenas tend to get filled with heaps of colourful orb projectiles, and it makes for an experience that’s both incredibly gorgeous and intense. If you’ve not already played it on PS5, then make sure to keep an eye out for Returnal when it comes to PC in early 2023.

A Plague Tale: Requiem has lots of emotions and rats

Liquid-like swarms of rats herald a suitably cinematic trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the very highly regarded A Plague Tale: Innocence from… goodness, 2019 is a long time ago now. Horrific. Anyway, it looks like a smashing game. The trailer focuses hard on three things: emotional monologues, rats, and lots and lots of 4 and 5-star reviews. Pretty strong formula for a trailer.

Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd is a roguelite action-adventure and hell, boy does it look rad. The comic book-style art on show in the trailer is a visual treat, and those weighty punches thrown by Hellboy have also caught my attention. While the trailer doesn’t reveal too much beyond the titular hero throwing down against a demonic hound, the Steam store page explains that Hellboy is trying to find his missing colleague, who went missing in a mysterious building known as the Butterfly House. The Butterfly House acts as a gateway into the Wyrd, which takes you to a variety of locations that are presumably weird. That’ll explain the roguelite part, then. There’s no release date yet, but it’ll launch on PC and consoles.

New horror game Post Trauma has some very interestingly adorned walls

Well, this certainly looks creepy. Post Trauma is a new horror game from Red Soul Games which harkens back to the era of fixed camera angles. I may be way off with this perspective, but from the trailer it looks like some of the key selling points of the game include wading through a pool of blood, contemplating a pulsating plant, contemplating a wall of marble sculptures, contemplating a wall of alien vines, contemplating a wall of monitors, contemplating a wall of clocks… Basically lots of looking at walls filled with weird shit. Looks pretty interesting!

Soviet-themed FPS Atomic Heart ripped up the pre-show with a violent new trailer. The action here looks exquisite, with big electro balls, lots of explosions, and some truly terrifying tentacle monsters leaping at the player. As a reminder, it’s set to drop on February 21st 2023.

Third-person shooter Scars Above has some excellent monsters, and you can play the demo now

Did I just hear right, and the setup for the story of Scars Above is that the player character was transported to an alien world by a… A metahedron? Well… Alright then.

The trailer certainly makes the game look fairly promising. It’s a third-person shooter in the vein of something like Control, but with a load of flashy-looking weapon-crafting, and some pretty intimidating creatures to shoot those freshly crafted guns at. I particularly liked the bit where the player shot the ice so that it would break and the creature would fall into the water below. The game is releasing on 28th February, but you can play the demo right now on Steam.

Relic Hunters Legend is a cartoon-y looter shooter published by Gearbox

Relic Hunters Legend is a cartoon top-down shooter about beating up evil ducks and hunting for loot. I guess that is the job of the titular Relic Hunters, and it seems like up to four players can squad up for the thrill of looting and shooting. No word on a release date just yet, but you can sign up for the playtest now over on Steam.

Among Us gets a brand new Hide N Seek mode today

A new game mode is arriving more or less immediately to Among Us: Hide And Seek! Or rather, Hide N Seek. Just to be cool. Or kewl.

The trailer switches between cinematic animation and in-game moments of the big-toothed long-tongued Amongster hunting down and slaughtering the other crew members with gusto, while the others attempt to complete tasks about the ship in familiar fashion. It does seem like a blast.

Upcoming adventure game After Us gives off creepy Journey vibes

After Us seems to be an incredibly atmospheric adventure about a girl skating around in a very dead world. Fortunately, it seems that she can return some semblance of life with a power that seems to release the spirits of very dead creatures. A huge dead dog releases a very happy puppy ghost, while spectral eagles swoop around in the air. It looks really pretty… when you’re not being chased by violent sawblades and some very gross zombies. This is a dead world, after all. After Us is set to arrive in Spring 2023.

Sad Cat Studios brings us a very stylish and sombre new look at their upcoming game, Replaced. It’s not the first we’ve heard of the game, but it is the first I’ve heard of it. Is this what pixel art games look like now? Man. Amazing what good lighting can do, eh?

Per the Steam page, Replaced puts you in charge of R.E.A.C.H., an AI trapped in a human body, trapped in an alternate 1980s America. The fighting in the trailer looks particularly cool. Very stylish. Some put a lot of time and love into those execution animations.

Street Fighter 6 brings crisp combat and chaotic minigames when it launches on June 2nd 2023

Going hands on with Street Fighter 6 was one of my favourite parts of EGX, but this new trailer shows off something quite different. We get a look at lots of the weird minigames that you can expect between fights, with some dancing, slapping bottles, and, of course, beating up some grunts. It then cut to some vibrant 1v1 matches, showcasing the range of characters available in Street Fighter 6. Thankfully, we also got word on when we can all hop into Street Fighter 6, as it’s set to launch on June 2nd 2023.

After a “brief" intro from Geoff Keighley, the first trailer of the main show treated us to a look at Hades 2, a sequel to the smash-hit from Supergiant Games. The gameplay looks familiar to what you already know and love, but the brief story snippets we got revealed that the protagonist will seemingly hunt for Chronos, the God of Time. No release date for this one, but rest easy folks. Hades 2 does exist.

From the creators of Bioshock (you can tell from the first-person “ARGHH LOOK AT THIS THING I JUST WILLINGLY DID TO MY HAND" animations) comes the world premiere of Judas. Take a look at the trailer above, and then tell me you didn’t like the bit where the big friendly robot dinosaur laid down and became a ship that the player then boarded.

From the sheer number of good-looking characters talking into a first-person player camera, it looks like they’re trying to capture some of that immersive next-gen feel of Cyberpunk 2077, with its seamless first-person cinematics. According to Geoff, everything we saw in the trailer was in-engine. It sure does look promising, though can’t say we know much more about it so far.

Destiny 2’s next expansion, Lightfall, is nearly upon us, and a gameplay trailer shows us what we can look forward to. Lots of shooting aliens and robots in space, but I think we also need to talk about that grappling hook ability for a moment. A Guardian thwips out a green tendril whip and uses it to pull themselves towards an enemy, arcing through the air in a wonderful little crest. I love a grappling hook, and I really love Destiny 2’s movement, so this seems like a winner to me. Fortunately, there’s not much longer to wait, as Destiny 2: Lightfall is set to launch on February 28th 2023.

Rocksteady’s new Suicide Squad trailer showcases a bloodthirsty Batman stalking the shadows of Arkham Asylum to take down Harley And Co. And it also doubled as a lovely, rather touching tribute to the late Kevin Conroy. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League launches on 26th May, and it looks like they’re gearing up to turn the Batman (known amongst friends by his nickname, “Vengeance") into one of the most intimidating villains you’ll come across next year.

Party Animals somehow makes violence against animals look cute

There wasn’t much new on Party Animals here, but it’s very worth mentioning because it had a corgi scratching its butt. Other than cute animals scritching their behinds, this is a chaotic multiplayer indie that looks a bit like Gang Beasts, but with cuter skins and more physics. Seriously, the skins are very cute. A corgi! Scratching its bum! Party Animals also has a slightly revised, very vague release date of early 2023.

They must have noticed me hovering over the “Buy" button on the PS5 the other week, because now it looks like one of the major games I’d have been playing through is coming to PC. It’s The Last Of Us Part 1, a gripping and emotional tale that just about everyone knows about by now, whether we played it or not back in 2013. And now we know that 10 years later, the perilous tale of Joel and Ellie will arrive on your very own personal computer on 3rd March 2023.

Cal Kestis and best droid bud BD-1 are back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which debuted a new gameplay trailer at the Game Awards. It looks plenty familiar to what we already know from Fallen Order, with Cal swinging a lightsaber around and chopping up droids, but there are also some very cool snippets of newness. Traversal seemed to be a particular improvement, with footage of Cal sliding down walls using his lightsaber, or hanging from a bird while gliding high in the sky. Cal also seems much less static in fights, with more mobile and athletic animations as he dukes it out in various snippets of combat. As previously revealed, Jedi: Survivor launches on March 15th, 2023.

"From the creators of Celeste" appearing on-screen was enough to get a swell of gasps and other excited sounds from the audience. And in the seconds that followed, we were treated to a lovely first look at Earthblade, a 2024-slated pixel-art platformer where you control a girl with excellent black-and-silver hair, poke big blobby enemies in the eye, cling onto giant flesh walls, and touch portals to make them light up pleasingly and whisk you away to new areas of a ruined, corrupted Earth.

A new trailer for Dune Awakening, the upcoming survival MMO based on that book about lots of sand, gave us a fresh look at what to expect in Arrakis. The clip shows those awesome insect ships flittering about above the dunes, along with a big sandworm bursting out of the ground. Are the sand worms going to be reduced to mere world bosses that we slap hundreds of times for loot drops? That seems like a surefire way to ruin the mystique, but there’s little to show what it’ll actually look like when we get to play. A quick look at other info released on the Steam store page reveals some more details about the gameplay, hinting at battling other clans to control the spice trade. There’s no release date just yet, but the trailer did end with a brief mention of an upcoming beta.

Well how about that! We can play the Forspoken demo right now, and find out once and for all whether the dialogue truly is that bad. With each new trailer I see, I do feel a little more excited. And I’ll be honest, it’s almost entirely down to the lovely particle effects of the dozens of magical spells you can wield as Frey, the main character. But the movement also looks slick as hell. Good movement always helps.

The rumours of Kojima’s next game popping up at The Game Awards were confirmed with a new trailer for Death Stranding 2, which opened with a shot of lots of people walking in a convoy across some sand in true Death Stranding fashion. There’s no gameplay to see here, but the story trailer went on to show Lea Seydoux riding a bike away from some very angry soldiers while trying to protect a young baby. That ultimately ends in a very fiery wreck, before jumping back to show us a look at her staring at a massive mech with protagonist Sam Porter Bridges. He’s off to start a new journey, which means more walking around while hauling goods! It’s a vague trailer, as you might expect from a Death Stranding trailer, and Kojima came out after to say that he can’t confirm many specifics. That’s even more vague, but one thing’s for sure: Katharine’s very excited about spending more time with the BB Boys.

Immortals Of Aveum is coming in 2023, and brings with it a new chance to be an extremely badass wizard, which really is one of the main driving forces behind the games industry. From Ascendant Studios, this Unreal Engine 5-built singleplayer first-person shooter with a big slice of magic and spellcasting certainly looks swish, although the only bit of action I could make sense of was at the end, when the trailer pushed open a big set of double doors and immediately got to work erecting a magical shield to repel an onslaught from… something.

Also unless my ears deceive me, you’re gonna be bossed around by Gina Torres in this game. So yep, that’s more or less an instant purchase from me.

Tekken 8 will bring back Jin and Kazuya alongside several other original characters

Tekken 8 got a very quick trailer showing off plenty of characters that you can expect to master, and they’re all very muscular. Seriously, there are so many muscles in this trailer, just muscles popping out of biceps left, right, and centre. If anything, this trailer showed me that I don’t really understand Tekken, because there was a demon flying about. That threw me off, but if it excites the Tekken fans, then that’s all that matters! Tekken 8 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but that just means you’ve got plenty of time to admire all of those muscles in the trailer above.

Nightingale is probably the game I’m most looking forward to playing in 2023. The new trailer gave us an intriguing look at several new areas, including an indoor dungeon and some sort of thorny death spiral biome. I think the main thing people are gonna be talking about though are those new umbrellas. God, there’s just something wonderful about the idea of customising your perfect dapper Steampunk-esque Victorian-era character, and then watching them Mary Poppins their way across a ravine with their gravity-defying umbrella.

No word yet on a dedicated release date, but as before, you can sign up on the website for a potential chance to play the game early in a series of closed beta tests. Gwan, just look at those crazy creatures. Look at those top hats. This game’s gonna be great.

I’ve been itching to play Baldur’s Gate 3 ever since it arrived in Early Access, but I wanted to wait for the full game. Well, it seems that it’s almost upon us, as a new trailer revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch fully in August 2023. That’s not all, though. The trailer also showed some romance, plenty of fights, a very angry dragon, and two mimics! Two! Mimics always catch me off-guard in D&D, and I’m very excited to get eaten by a chest when Baldur’s Gate 3 drops next year.

Airship Syndicate, the devs behind Battle Chasers: Nightwar, are hoping this new trailer will get you raring to drop into the world of Evernor in their upcoming action-RPG, Wayfinder. The trailer shows off a bustling village or two, some very Torchlight-esque character designs, and a fight against a big hulking mechanical construct in a great hall. Apparently you can also buy and develop an apartment over time too, which sounds pretty swell.

After a brief performance from Halsey, who danced on stage with a cult, a new trailer for Diablo IV gave us a fresh look at some familiar demonic hellscapes. The demon hordes and a bunch of warriors gear up for a fight while Tyrael hovers overhead with angel wings spread, before he growls “Lilith" in a very moody voice. Tyrael’s clearly angry, and we can join in on the rampage when Diablo IV launches on June 6th 2023. There will also be an early access beta for those who preorder, but no date on that just yet. Hellish, I know.

Our very first look at Bandai Namco’s upcoming MMORPG Blue Protocol features some really marvellous staring out at vistas, in addition to all the larger-than-life fighting and ability effects that we expected. A pre-recorded pre-trailer vid also announced that Bamco were partnering with Amazon Games, presumably to help bring Blue Protocol to as many players as possible with a ginormous marketing budget.

Remnant: From The Ashes is getting a sequel, in which you and up to two pals can shoot and slice through the demonic hordes. The soulslike combat returns from the original, and you should have plenty of ways to test your mettle as Remnant 2 will have procedurally generated dungeons. We can work our way through the infinite loot chambers when Remnant 2 drops in 2023.

Who doesn’t love to watch a city get torn apart by an alien attack? Not including the inhabitants, of course. Next up in The Keighley Awards was a trailer for Transformers: Reactivate, a co-op action game made by Splash Damage, the devs behind Gears Tactics. The highly cinematic trailer didn’t give us a great idea of what the game might actually look like, but it wouldn’t be the first time a good Transformers game suddenly arrived out of nowhere and shocked everyone.

Company Of Heroes 3 is coming to consoles as well as PC, but we don’t know when

Katharine has been hands-on with Company Of Heroes 3 recently, and a new trailer reveals that console players will also get to enjoy the dual campaigns offered in this wartime RTS. It’s a live-action trailer, so no gameplay showing what it’ll look like on console, but Company Of Heroes 3 Console Edition is set to launch in 2023. There’s no month attached, suggesting that it may not launch alongside the PC version. As a reminder, Company Of Heroes 3 comes to PC on February 23rd 2023.

DontNod are up next with a new trailer for action-RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. It’s a far-cry from their days on Life Is Strange, as we see a hunky lad smack some monsters around in a snowy landscape. It’s all very vague for now, but the characters do drop some lore while sat around a table. The baddies seem to be called Ghosts, and I suppose your job will be to banish them? Yes, yes that sounds right.

You can probably guess exactly what was shown in the trailer for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine. Yep, that’s right. Just tonnes and tonnes of cleaving your way through hundreds of alien creatures. It was rather a lot. There was also a nice shot of a big bell crashing down through some architecture, which provided a nice momentary change of pace. Anyway, God Of War Space Marine is coming out sometime in 2023.

Violent FPS Meet Your Maker got a new trailer, giving us an extended look at the building and raiding that you can look forward to at launch. Meet Your Maker splits your time between the two, tasking players with building fortresses before heading off to raid those of other players. It’s an interesting concept that relies on players being good level designers, and I’m certainly not that, so maybe this isn’t one for me. If you fancy yourself as a builder of interesting levels, then you can play Meet Your Maker when it launches on April 4th 2023.

Crash Team Rumble is a team-based competitive brawler about collecting Wumpa fruit

I know absolutely nothing about Crash Bandicoot except that I probably hate it. Alas, I’ll probably have to end up learning more about it, because apparently if there’s any way to make me interested in a franchise, it’s for them to release a competitive multiplayer brawler. Check out the trailer for Crash Team Rumble above.

The Lords Of The Fallen trailer shows off some gnarly bosses and even gnarlier combat moves

The Lords Of The Fallen is up next, and cor it looks quite cool. There’s something about using the bones of a long-dead monster as a ramp that gets me excited, and this trailer certainly had lots of monsters that were big and dead. Or at least, one of its worlds did, as The Lords Of The Fallen lets you explore two parallel worlds while hunting Adyr, the villain set to return from the original. Along the way, you’ll get to kill plenty of big monsters yourself, and the new trailer also showed off plenty of its soulslike combat. Get a look at some of the bosses you’ll fight in the trailer above.

Very little was said about Crime Boss: Rackay City, but the trailer did reveal an interesting cast, at the very least. Kim Basinger, Michael Madsen, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Vanilla Ice, and Chuck Norris are going to star, alongside Damion Poitier. I’ll use this as an opportunity to be a little MCU nerd and say that Damion Poitier played Thanos in his very first appearance back in the first Avengers movie. Isn’t that a fun fact! Back to Crime Boss, some further info found on the Epic Games Store reveals that it’s a heist FPS, so those familiar with the Payday series might want to keep an eye on it. You won’t need to wait long to start heisting, as Crime Boss: Rockay City launches on March 28th 2023.

If you recently went back to Cyberpunk 2077 after watching Edgerunners, then you’ll be excited to see the new trailer for upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty. We didn’t get a huge look at what to expect, but they did reveal a new character named Solomon Reed, a New United States of America FIA agent played by Idris Elba. Between this and Death Stranding 2, those who like seeing actors from the movies in your games must be having a great show.

Perhaps some people might not have been rather surprised when that FromSoft logo appeared halfway through a very un-Souls-like trailer, but I sure was. I know very little about the Armored Core series except that it’s more or less the main thing that FromSoftware was known for before they released a little-known game called Demon’s Souls.

The last game in this series about giant mechs fighting each other across a ruined Earth was way back in 2012, so the announcement of Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon tonight came rather out of nowhere. We don’t yet know when to expect it, but given the stunning array of games released by FromSoft over the past decade, it should come as no surprise that with this one simple trailer, Armored Core VI has instantly catapulted to the top of many people’s most anticipated games of next year lists.

To round out the show, we got a fresh look at Final Fantasy XVI. This medieval take on the franchise opens with a kid getting splattered with blood, before a nasty soldier seemingly guts him off camera. That sends our protagonist on a vengeful rampage against pretty much everything, as he dances around with his blade against massive demons and icy dragons. We also get a brief glimpse of some chocobos running across a desert, and they’re really the best part of any Final Fantasy game. I love chocobos, and I really wish they were real. We also see the protagonist pet a dog! You can pet the dog yourself when Final Fantasy XVI launches on June 22nd 2023 for PS5. There’s no official word on whether it’ll come to PC just yet, but there was a little box that said it can’t come to other platforms until December 31st 2023, so expect it in 2024 at the earliest.

And that’s everything! Whew. Look at that. It’s 5am. We’re gonna go sleep now.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.