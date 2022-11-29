Looking for the best PDSW 528 loadout in Warzone 2? SMGs aren't quite as prevalent in the loadouts and class setups of Warzone 2 as they are in the closer-quarters fights of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but they're still very much part of the meta.

Even the loweliest of SMGs can rip holes through an armoured enemy at close range, and while the PDSW 528 may not be the best SMG in Warzone 2, it's certainly far from the worst. And it only gets better when you start adding the below attachments.

In this guide we'll walk you through how to craft the very best PDSW 528 loadout in Warzone 2, so you can easily tear through enemies with the PDSW's high damage per shot. We'll also go over a few recommendations when it comes to Perks, Equipment and secondary weapons to use alongside the PDSW 528.

Best PDSW 528 loadout build in Warzone 2

The PDSW 528 is very much meant for close-quarters fighting only. The most important thing we can do with this PDSW 528 loadout is to keep it feeling responsive and lightweight, without sacrificing too much in the way of recoil or range. As a result, the following attachments offer a rather balanced build to help turn the PDSW 528 into the very best version of itself.

Here are the best PDSW 528 loadout attachments in Warzone 2:

Barrel: FTAC Defense 14.5" (Unlock at PDSW 528 lvl 20)

(Unlock at PDSW 528 lvl 20) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (Unlock at STB 556 lvl 5)

(Unlock at STB 556 lvl 5) Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip (Unlock at Victus XMR lvl 22)

(Unlock at Victus XMR lvl 22) Stock: CQB Stock (Unlock at PDSW 528 lvl 5)

(Unlock at PDSW 528 lvl 5) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (Unlock at Expedite 12 lvl 7)

This PDSW 528 loadout keeps the gun feeling very light and powerful, not sacrificing too much in any department.

Unusually for any loadout in Warzone 2, the only attachment we've added which positively affects recoil control, effective range, and bullet velocity is the FTAC Defense 14.5" Barrel. There are even heavier Barrel attachments which extend the range further, but we want to avoid slowing down the PDSW 528 too much with this loadout.

The next three attachments all do more or less the same thing: increase your mobility with the PDSW 528, at the expense of that extra recoil control you just added with the Barrel. The CQB Stock and Bruen Q900 Grip together add increased movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed, which helps to make the PDSW 528 feel incredibly snappy in your hands.

The VLK LZR 7MW pushes the gun's responsiveness even further with more boosts to ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. The aiming stability it adds also affects recoil in a small way - not just idle sway as many players think. Given this, the addition of a visible laser while aiming down sights is a small price to pay, and easy enough to get used to after playing with it for a while.

Finally, despite the fact that this PDSW 528 loadout is means for close-quarters combat, the default ironsights really aren't good enough for our needs. So we've added the Cronen Mini Pro, a nice clean and easily accessible sight. But you can feel free to replace this with your preference when it comes to the vast array of Warzone 2 Optics available in the Gunsmith.

Best PDSW 528 loadout secondary weapon

The PDSW 528 is best suited for close range fighting, so your secondary weapon should be a longer-ranged weapon. Thankfully you have plenty of choice in Warzone 2.0. If you want another automatic weapon, we'd recommend the STB 556. The best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 right now, the STB 556 has legendarily low recoil and great range, allowing you to use it on enemies at startling distances for an AR without issue.

If you want a more dedicated sharpshooting weapon, then you could move up to some of the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2. The Victus XMR packs a huge amount of damage into each shot, making it a fantastic pick opposite the lightweight PDSW 528. Alternatively you could opt for the Signal 50, which is even heavier and deals less damage, but offers a much faster fire rate to help you land lethal follow-up shots with ease.

Best PDSW 528 class setup: Perks and Equipment

If you want to get your hands on a full loadout drop in Warzone 2, then you should think carefully about the Perks and Equipment you want to bring into each match alongside your carefully crafted PDSW 528 build. Here are our recommendations:

Perk Package: Warden

Warden Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Overclock

Overclock Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

The ideal Perk Package to use as part of this PDSW 528 class setup is Warden. This Package contains the Perks Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock - although we're really only interested in two of them.

Fast Hands is among the very best, most universally useful Perks in Warzone 2 right now, thanks to its indiscriminate ability to vastly speed up reload and weapon swap times for any loadout. It's perfect for quickly switching from your secondary weapon to your PDSW 528 for a close-quarters engagement.

Double Time is the other heavy hitter in the Warden Package, giving you extra mobility by doubling your Tactical Sprint duration. Staying on the move and repositioning quickly is extremely important for loadouts which focus on close-quarters fighting, as this PDSW 528 build does.

The other Perks, Strong Arm and Overclock, are situationally useful in different ways. But really it's the combination of Double Time and Fast Hands which gives you the reason to pick Warden over every other Perk Package.

Finally, for Equipment, we'd recommend a Frag Grenade and a Stun Grenade to help deal with entrenched enemies in indoor locations. Both options are also versatile enough to be used in pretty much any combat situation, if only to buy yourself time to reposition and heal. And as an added bonus, both grenades work well with your Strong Arm Perk.

Hopefully this guide has given you everything you need to create the best PDSW 528 loadout that Warzone 2 has to offer right now. But that's far from our only Warzone 2 guide worthy of perusal. If you want to compare the PDSW 528 to other guns in minute detail, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables. You can also gain a wider overview of the meta with our Warzone 2 best guns tier list.

Alternatively, why not expand your horizons to other areas of the Warzone 2 armoury, with our guides on the best Shotgun, best Marksman Rifle, best LMG, and best Battle Rifle in Warzone 2?

