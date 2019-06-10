Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PC

Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PCA handy guide
Trying to keep up with E3 2019 is a fool's errand, and the foaming river of content streaming down the internet's face doesn't always make it easier. So here's a round-up of every news story from the show we think matters to you, with links to our full stories (and bantful liveblogs) where relevant. We'll be updating this hourly, so keep coming back.
EA
Here's Brendan and Matt's liveblog of the EA conference.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order got a 13-minute gameplay trailer, is out Nov 15. Alice B is excited for its mundane use of lightsabers.
- Apex Legends' next character is Wattson, and season 2 starts July 2nd.
- The Sims 4 is getting an Island Living game pack.
- Battlefield V is heading to the Pacific theatre in Chapter 5, later this year.
- FIFA 20 will have a street football mode when it releases later this year.
Microsoft
Here's Brendan and Matt's liveblog of the Microsoft conference.
- Cyberpunk 2077 got a release date (April 16, 2020) and a new CG story trailer, with a surprise cameo by Keanu Reeves. Matt also saw the 50 minute-long Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2019 demo and was underwhelmed.
- Elden Ring was announced with a CG trailer; it's the new game from Dark Souls devs From Software, and a collaboration with A Song Of Ice & Fire's George R.R. Martin. Nic has been speculating about what its two creators might produce.
- Double Fine have been bought by Microsoft. Graham is worried about what the ongoing consolidation of companies in the games industry says about the current market.
- Bleeding Edge was announced with a character-introduction trailer; it's a 4v4 melee multiplayer game by Ninja Theory, makers of Hellblade. Brendy played it at E3 and likes the granny.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator was announced with a pretty trailer.
- Age Of Empires 2 Definitive Edition was announced with a pretty trailer; it's another HD remake, this time in 4K. Ghoastus the Roman ghost is excited.
- Forza Horizon 4's LEGO Speed Champions expansion was announced with a trailer, will be out on June 13th.
- Xbox Game Pass For PC has launched with a £1/$1 trial month.
- Xbox Elite Series 2 is Microsoft's new fancypants controller.
- The Outer Worlds still sounds too similar to Outer Wilds but we now know Obsidian's sci-fi FPS-RPG is launching on October 25th.
- Ori And The Will Of The Wisps will launch in February 2020, not that I'll ever play because that awful spider in the trailer is just too much.
- Gears 5 got another CG trailer, but Brendy played its co-op Escape mode for 20 minutes at the show.
- Halo Infinite's new trailer was another dull bit of CG, but it did everything Nate needed it to for him to be excited.
Bethesda
Here's Brendan and Matt's liveblog of the Bethesda conference.
- Fallout 76 is adding human NPCs and a battle royale mode.
- GhostWire Tokyo was announced with a CG trailer; it's the new game from Tango Gameworks, the makers of The Evil Within 1 and 2.
- Doom Eternal got a release date (Nov 22, 2019) and a story trailer.
- Deathloop was announced as the next game from Arkane, makers of Dishonored, and it got a vague CG trailer.
- Elder Scrolls 6 and the space game they announced last year, Starfield, were not shown.
- Bethesda also announced Orion, new technology to make streaming games from the cloud faster (eg. Google Stadia).
Devolver
- Carrion, a 2D horror game in which you play a murderous blob, got a new trailer.
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was announced and looks like Takeshi's Castle-meets-Battle Royale.
- Devolver Bootleg is an 8-in-1 collection of bootlet Devolver games, on sale now. Nic has now written a Devolver Bootleg review.
- The Messenger's free DLC, Picnic Panic, got a new trailer and a July 11, 2019 release date.
Ubisoft
- Watch Dogs: Legion has dropped the underscore and moved to London for more sneaking, hacking, and murdering - this time as an old lady too, or any other rando civilian. We've written a guide to future Lahndahn's cockney rhyming slang.
- Rainbow Six Quarantine is announced as a three-player cooperative spin-off with more mutants to mash, following on from Siege's Outbreak event mode.
- Uplay+ is Ubisoft's new subscription service because every publisher wants one now.
- Gods & Monsters is a cheery, colourful return to Greek mythology and open-world action from the studio behind Odyssey.
- Roller Champions combines roller derby and basketball for a colourful futuresport launched immediately into a public test.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey has launched its quest editor and is getting a tourism mode.
Everything else
- Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair announced and is a side-scrolling platformer sequel.
- Chivalry 2 announced as a return to medieval melee mayhem following the magical Mirage: Arcane Warfare.
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 really is real and has the first gameplay video to prove it. Brendy also saw its scrappy combat in action behind closed doors.
- Cris Tales was announced, an animated JRPG with an available demo.
- Terraria: Journey's End will be its final major update.
- Auto Chess is the standalone version of the popular Dota 2 mod, made by the mod's original creators, and beta sign-ups are open now.
- Falcon Age is coming to PC this summer as an Epic Games Store exclusive.
- Marvel's Avengers was revealed with a cinematic trailer. Nate reckons it looks like it's based on the paintings of the Avengers on the sides of fairground rides.
- Outriders is the new shooter from People Can Fly, the developers of Bulletstorm.
- Untitled Goose Game is still coming this year, will be an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch.
- Phoenix Point will release on September 3rd on Epic and Xbox Game Pass.
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch Remastered brings the first game in the JRPG series to PC for the first time in September.
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver was announced, is a sequel to 2015's cyberpunk mystery game.
- The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Tactics is the SkeksCOM (Skeksis + XCOM) game you didn't know you wanted, out later this year.
- Monster Hunter: World's Iceborne expansion is good and Brendy has killed one of its beasts.
- Final Fantasy 8 is getting a remaster and Nic is excited.
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination got a first trailer and is coming in 2020.
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy was announced and a backer demo is available now of the fantasy roguelike.
- Planet Zoo got a new trailer, a release date (Nov 5, 2019), and Nate saw a bunch of it at Frontier's offices.
- Phantasy Star Online 2 was announced, but it's not coming to Europe.
See our E3 2019 tag for more news, previews, opinions, and increasingly surreal liveblogs.