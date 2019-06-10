Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PC

Trying to keep up with E3 2019 is a fool's errand, and the foaming river of content streaming down the internet's face doesn't always make it easier. So here's a round-up of every news story from the show we think matters to you, with links to our full stories (and bantful liveblogs) where relevant. We'll be updating this hourly, so keep coming back.

EA

Here's Brendan and Matt's liveblog of the EA conference.

Microsoft

Here's Brendan and Matt's liveblog of the Microsoft conference.

Bethesda

Here's Brendan and Matt's liveblog of the Bethesda conference.

Devolver

Ubisoft

Everything else

See our E3 2019 tag for more news, previews, opinions, and increasingly surreal liveblogs.