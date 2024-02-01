Palworld breeding guide: All breeding combinations
Here's all the breeding combinations in Palworld
Looking for a Palworld breeding guide with the best combinations? Catching rare Pals in Palworld can be an arduous task, especially if you haven't unlocked better-quality spheres yet. Luckily, with the Breeding Farm, you can breed different Pals and fill out your missing Paldeck entries that way.
With so many Pals in the game, it can be hard to know which are the best breeding combinations. Luckily we've listed all possible combinations below as well as the best ones to prioritise first. We've also included how to get Cake, a necessary component for breeding in the game.
In this guide:
- How to breed in Palworld
- All Palworld breeding combinations
- What are the best Palworld breeding combinations?
- How to get Cake in Palworld
How to breed in Palworld
You can unlock breeding in Palworld at level 19. At this level, you will unlock the Breeding Farm in the Technology menu. Once built, you will need a female Pal, male Pal and Cake to get the Pals to breed together.
Once you have your Breeding Farm built (this will require 100 wood, 20 stone, and 50 fiber), place a Cake inside the Breeding Farm Chest to the right of the entrance. Then place your two Pal parents at your base via the Palbox, pick them up and launch them towards the Breeding Farm to assign them to it.
Now, all you need to do is sit back and wait for the Egg to be created. Once done, you can place the Egg inside an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch. If you don't know how to make Cake to facilitate this process, check out our explainer below.
All Palworld breeding combinations
Below are all breeding combinations in Palworld. You'll notice that a select few can only be bred by having two of the same parents. For these cases or for Pals where you don't currently have the required parents in your Palbox, you can check out our full Pal List with more information on each Pal and our Pal locations guide which has heat maps showing every biome each Pal in the game can spawn in.
|Pal Offspring
|Pal Parent No.1
|Pal Parent No.2
|Blazehowl Noct
|Blazehowl
|Felbat
|Broncherry Aqua
|Broncherry
|Fuack
|Dinossom Lux
|Dinossom
|Rayhound
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|Eikthyrdeer
|Hangyu
|Elphidran Aqua
|Elphidran
|Surfent
|Faleris
|Vanwyrm
|Anubis
|Frostallion
|Frostallion
|Frostallion
|Frostallion Noct
|Frostallion
|Helzephyr
|Gobfin Ignis
|Gobfin
|Rooby
|Grizzbolt
|Mossanda
|Rayhound
|Hangyu Cryst
|Hangyu
|Swee
|Ice Kingpaca
|Kingpaca
|Reindrix
|Ice Reptyro
|Reptyro
|Foxcicle
|Incineram Noct
|Incineram
|Maraith
|Jetragon
|Jetragon
|Jetragon
|Jolthog Cryst
|Jolthog
|Pengullet
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Leezpunk Ignis
|Leezpunk
|Flambelle
|Lyleen
|Mossanda
|Petallia
|Lyleen Noct
|Lyleen
|Menasting
|Mammorest Cryst
|Mammorest
|Wumpo
|Mau Cryst
|Mau
|Pengullet
|Mossanda Lux
|Mossanda
|Grizzbolt
|Necromus
|Necromus
|Necromus
|Orserk
|Grizzbolt
|Relaxaurus
|Paladius
|Paladius
|Paladius
|Pyrin Noct
|Pyrin
|Katress
|Relaxaurus Lux
|Relaxaurus
|Sparkit
|Robinquill Terra
|Robinquill
|Fuddler
|Shadowbeak
|Kitsun
|Astegon
|Surfent Terra
|Surfent
|Dumud
|Suzaku Aqua
|Suzaku
|Jormuntide
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|Vanwyrm
|Foxcicle
What are the best Palworld breeding combinations?
The best breeding combinations in Palworld ultimately depend on what offspring you want and for which reason.
Below, we've listed some of the best Pals to breed based on skill level, effectiveness in combat or simply based on how rare they are. That's if you'd rather breed them than travel across the map and catch them via combat.
|Pal
|Reason to breed
|Elphidran Aqua
|Flying mount
Can only be obtained through breeding
Dragon and Water attacks
Watering Level 3
|Grizzbolt
|Rare
Mount
Equipped with a minigun
Transporting Level 3
Generating Electricity Level 3
|Jetragon
|Rare
Flying mount
Dark, Fire and Dragon attacks
Equipped with a missile launcher
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Rare
Dragon, Fire and Electric attacks
Kindling Level 4
|Lyleen
|Rare
Can restore HP
Planting Level 4
Handiwork Level 3
Medicine Productions Level 3
|Mossanda Lux
|Mount
Equipped with grenade launcher
Transporting Level 3
Generating Electricity Level 3
|Necromus
|Rare
Mount
Fire, Ground and Dark attacks
Can perform a double jump
|Orserk
|Rare
Electric and Dragon attacks
Generating Electricity Level 4
Transporting Level 4
|Paladius
|Rare
Mount
Ice and Neutral attacks
Triple Jump
|Relaxaurus Lux
|Mount
Electric and Dragon attacks
Equipped with missile launcher
Generating Electricity Level 3
|Ice Reptyro
|Mount
Ground and Ice attacks
Cooling Level 3
Mining Level 3
|Suzaku Aqua
|Can only be obtained through breeding
Water and Ice attacks
Enhances all Water attacks
Watering Level 3
How to get Cake in Palworld
You'll need a steady supply of Cake if you're looking to use the breeding mechanic in Palworld and fill your Paldeck. To make a Cake, you'll need access to a Cooking Pot and the following ingredients:
- Flour x5: This can be made from Wheat at a Mill. Requires a Wheat Plantation, Wheat Seeds and Mill. Wheat Seeds can be bought from the Small Settlement or dropped from defeated Flopie, Bristla, Cinnamoth, Robinquill, Robinquill Terra and Dinossom Pals.
- Red Berries x8: These are plentiful resources gathered from Berry Bushes throughout Palworld. A Caprity may also drop them when defeated or assigned to a Ranch.
- Milk x7: You can get Milk from a Mozzarina by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base.
- Egg x8: You can get Eggs from a Chikipi by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base.
- Honey x2: You can get Honey from a Beegarde by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base.
Making Cake at a Cooking Pot will require 2,000 workload points. As such, it's worthwhile recruiting Pals at your base who are proficient in the Kindling skill. We have a guide of the best Kindling Pals here, if you're unsure who is best suited.
That rounds off our guide to breeding in Palworld and the best combinations. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.