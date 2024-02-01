Palworld breeding guide: All breeding combinations

Looking for a Palworld breeding guide with the best combinations? Catching rare Pals in Palworld can be an arduous task, especially if you haven't unlocked better-quality spheres yet. Luckily, with the Breeding Farm, you can breed different Pals and fill out your missing Paldeck entries that way.

With so many Pals in the game, it can be hard to know which are the best breeding combinations. Luckily we've listed all possible combinations below as well as the best ones to prioritise first. We've also included how to get Cake, a necessary component for breeding in the game.

How to breed in Palworld

You can unlock breeding in Palworld at level 19. At this level, you will unlock the Breeding Farm in the Technology menu. Once built, you will need a female Pal, male Pal and Cake to get the Pals to breed together.

Once you have your Breeding Farm built (this will require 100 wood, 20 stone, and 50 fiber), place a Cake inside the Breeding Farm Chest to the right of the entrance. Then place your two Pal parents at your base via the Palbox, pick them up and launch them towards the Breeding Farm to assign them to it.

Now, all you need to do is sit back and wait for the Egg to be created. Once done, you can place the Egg inside an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch. If you don't know how to make Cake to facilitate this process, check out our explainer below.

All Palworld breeding combinations

Below are all breeding combinations in Palworld. You'll notice that a select few can only be bred by having two of the same parents. For these cases or for Pals where you don't currently have the required parents in your Palbox, you can check out our full Pal List with more information on each Pal and our Pal locations guide which has heat maps showing every biome each Pal in the game can spawn in.

Pal Offspring Pal Parent No.1 Pal Parent No.2 Blazehowl Noct Blazehowl Felbat Broncherry Aqua Broncherry Fuack Dinossom Lux Dinossom Rayhound Eikthyrdeer Terra Eikthyrdeer Hangyu Elphidran Aqua Elphidran Surfent Faleris Vanwyrm Anubis Frostallion Frostallion Frostallion Frostallion Noct Frostallion Helzephyr Gobfin Ignis Gobfin Rooby Grizzbolt Mossanda Rayhound Hangyu Cryst Hangyu Swee Ice Kingpaca Kingpaca Reindrix Ice Reptyro Reptyro Foxcicle Incineram Noct Incineram Maraith Jetragon Jetragon Jetragon Jolthog Cryst Jolthog Pengullet Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Leezpunk Ignis Leezpunk Flambelle Lyleen Mossanda Petallia Lyleen Noct Lyleen Menasting Mammorest Cryst Mammorest Wumpo Mau Cryst Mau Pengullet Mossanda Lux Mossanda Grizzbolt Necromus Necromus Necromus Orserk Grizzbolt Relaxaurus Paladius Paladius Paladius Pyrin Noct Pyrin Katress Relaxaurus Lux Relaxaurus Sparkit Robinquill Terra Robinquill Fuddler Shadowbeak Kitsun Astegon Surfent Terra Surfent Dumud Suzaku Aqua Suzaku Jormuntide Vanwyrm Cryst Vanwyrm Foxcicle

What are the best Palworld breeding combinations?

The best breeding combinations in Palworld ultimately depend on what offspring you want and for which reason.

Below, we've listed some of the best Pals to breed based on skill level, effectiveness in combat or simply based on how rare they are. That's if you'd rather breed them than travel across the map and catch them via combat.

Pal Reason to breed Elphidran Aqua Flying mount

Can only be obtained through breeding

Dragon and Water attacks

Watering Level 3 Grizzbolt Rare

Mount

Equipped with a minigun

Transporting Level 3

Generating Electricity Level 3 Jetragon Rare

Flying mount

Dark, Fire and Dragon attacks

Equipped with a missile launcher Jormuntide Ignis Rare

Dragon, Fire and Electric attacks

Kindling Level 4 Lyleen Rare

Can restore HP

Planting Level 4

Handiwork Level 3

Medicine Productions Level 3 Mossanda Lux Mount

Equipped with grenade launcher

Transporting Level 3

Generating Electricity Level 3 Necromus Rare

Mount

Fire, Ground and Dark attacks

Can perform a double jump Orserk Rare

Electric and Dragon attacks

Generating Electricity Level 4

Transporting Level 4 Paladius Rare

Mount

Ice and Neutral attacks

Triple Jump Relaxaurus Lux Mount

Electric and Dragon attacks

Equipped with missile launcher

Generating Electricity Level 3 Ice Reptyro Mount

Ground and Ice attacks

Cooling Level 3

Mining Level 3 Suzaku Aqua Can only be obtained through breeding

Water and Ice attacks

Enhances all Water attacks

Watering Level 3

How to get Cake in Palworld

You'll need a steady supply of Cake if you're looking to use the breeding mechanic in Palworld and fill your Paldeck. To make a Cake, you'll need access to a Cooking Pot and the following ingredients:

Flour x5: This can be made from Wheat at a Mill. Requires a Wheat Plantation, Wheat Seeds and Mill. Wheat Seeds can be bought from the Small Settlement or dropped from defeated Flopie, Bristla, Cinnamoth, Robinquill, Robinquill Terra and Dinossom Pals.

This can be made from Wheat at a Mill. Requires a Wheat Plantation, Wheat Seeds and Mill. Wheat Seeds can be bought from the Small Settlement or dropped from defeated Flopie, Bristla, Cinnamoth, Robinquill, Robinquill Terra and Dinossom Pals. Red Berries x8: These are plentiful resources gathered from Berry Bushes throughout Palworld. A Caprity may also drop them when defeated or assigned to a Ranch.

These are plentiful resources gathered from Berry Bushes throughout Palworld. A Caprity may also drop them when defeated or assigned to a Ranch. Milk x7: You can get Milk from a Mozzarina by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base.

You can get Milk from a Mozzarina by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base. Egg x8: You can get Eggs from a Chikipi by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base.

You can get Eggs from a Chikipi by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base. Honey x2: You can get Honey from a Beegarde by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base.

Making Cake at a Cooking Pot will require 2,000 workload points. As such, it's worthwhile recruiting Pals at your base who are proficient in the Kindling skill. We have a guide of the best Kindling Pals here, if you're unsure who is best suited.

That rounds off our guide to breeding in Palworld and the best combinations. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.