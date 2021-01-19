Best Warzone loadouts and top class setups

Looking to create a new Warzone loadout for your favourite gun? You’ve come to the right place. Our Warzone loadout guide features top-tier loadout choices for many of the most popular weapons in Modern Warfare and Cold War’s Battle Royale, from Assault Rifles to Sniper Rifles and more. We’ll go through all the attachments you’ll need for each loadout, and why these particular combinations make these weapons some of the very best weapons Warzone has yet seen.

This guide was written by Ollie Toms and James Law.

How to get your own Warzone loadout

It’s actually very easy to obtain your own preset loadout in a Warzone match. All you need to do is find (or buy) a Loadout Drop. Loadout Drops will spawn periodically throughout a match, and you’ll be notified on-screen when one is landing nearby.

But your best bet is usually to accrue enough money to buy a Supply Drop from one of the Call Of Duty: Warzone Buy Stations scattered across the map. Cash really isn’t difficult to come by, and it’s well worth buying multiple supply drops over the course of a match so you can mix and match top-tier primary weapons without the need for the Overkill Perk.

Just make sure you customise your loadouts how you want them between matches, or you’ll be stuck choosing between the distressingly suboptimal default loadouts. Attachments for a weapon must be unlocked by earning kills with that weapon across any game mode in Warzone, Cold War, or Modern Warfare – and this includes the warm-up time before matches in Warzone, so get killing!

Best Warzone loadouts

From this hub page, you can find links to our growing list of individual best Warzone loadout pages. In each guide, you’ll also find detailed, up-to-date and accurate stats on every weapon. Take a look at our list of guides below!

M4A1 loadout

The M4 has been the most popular Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare and Warzone since the game’s release. Reliable, powerful, and highly customisable, the M4A1 is capable of winning fights both at fairly close ranges and verging on sniper distances. There are lots of different M4 class guides and setups out there, but we believe we’ve found the best so far for.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Corvus Custom Marksman Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

We like to use these perks and equipment for the M4A1 loadout:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Check out our Best M4 loadout in Warzone guide for a full walkthrough of our favourite M4A1 class.

Groza loadout

The Groza is an absolute treat from the get go, acting somewhat similarly to the Grau 5.56. You’ll be able to kit the Groza out with some really spicy specs that’ll help you massively deal damage at longer ranges, so it’s well worth giving it a shot if you want something familiar but new.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 16.7” VDV Reinforced

16.7” VDV Reinforced Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Ammunition: VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the Groza:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

If you choose Overkill with this class, add a MAC-10, MP5, or other SMG. Going for Ghost? Just chuck a Diamatti on there.

Check out our Best Groza Warzone loadout guide for a full lowdown of our favourite Groza class.

DMR 14 loadout

Post-nerfs, the DMR is no longer the ridiculously dominant beast it’s been in the past. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t hold its own on the level of most other meta weapons if you kit it out well and hit those shots. Level this thing up and it’s great fun to use, able to completely destroy entire squads thanks to its large magazine capacity and high damage when you have a decent trigger finger.

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 20.8” Task Force

20.8” Task Force Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the DMR 14:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: Proximity Mine

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

To find out the very best attachments to place on your DMR, look no further than our Best DM4 14 loadout in Warzone page.

Kilo 141 loadout

The Kilo 141 bears many similarities to the M4A1 and the Grau, and so it makes sense that all three weapons are constantly vying for the top spot in the Warzone Assault Rifles tier list. The Kilo lacks the rate of fire of the M4, but makes up for it with better range stats and extremely low recoil, along with some truly amazing magazine attachments. 100 round drums, anyone?

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 100 Round Drums

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the Kilo:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Head straight to our Best Kilo loadout in Warzone guide to see how we’ve put together the deadliest possible Kilo class.

SP-R 208 loadout

The SP-R 208 turned a lot of heads at the start of Season 6. Much like the FiNN, it arrived on the scene and quickly took the wind out of the sails of the previous favourite gun in its class, with almost all of the SP-R 208’s stats beating out those of the Kar98k. With low bullet drop and great damage and handling stats, you’ve got the great base from which to create a truly terrifying DMR loadout.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: SP-R 26”

SP-R 26” Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Ammunition: .337 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

.337 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Bolt Assembly: Sloan KR-600 Feather

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the SP-R 208:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Flash Grenade

When you’re using Overkill, try bringing out a closer-range gun like the MP5 or Fennec.

Check out our Best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone guide for information on the best possible loadout for this new Warzone gun.

HDR loadout

The HDR has always been the dominant sniper rifle in Warzone thanks to its extremely high potential bullet velocity, which makes each shot more or less hitscan. While a little more sluggish than its main rival, the AX-50, the powerful HDR has seen us to victory many times before, and it’s thanks in no small part to the below loadout.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9” HDR Pro

26.9” HDR Pro Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Perk: Focus

Focus Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the HDR:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: Proximity Mine

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

To find out the very best attachments to place on your HDR, look no further than our Best HDR loadout in Warzone page.

JAK-12 loadout

The JAK-12 is the latest shotgun to be added into Modern Warfare and Warzone’s shared roster of weapons, and it has the potential to wipe out squads in the blink of an eye if you get close enough. Key to this automatic shotgun, as with all shotguns in Warzone, is to maximise both its effective range and its magazine capacity, to help deal with the larger health pools of armoured Warzone players.

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel: ZLR J3600 Torrent

ZLR J3600 Torrent Laser: 1mW Laser

1mW Laser Ammo: 20 Round Mags

20 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tap

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the JAK-12:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Jake has put together a guide on the Best JAK-12 loadout in Warzone we’ve found so far, so be sure to check that out. You’ll want to use Overkill with an Assault Rifle for this loadout, otherwise things will be real rough at range.

FiNN loadout

The powerful FiNN LMG is ludicrously powerful, and with our loadout you can bump it all the way into overpowered. Key to our setup is the LongShot Adverse barrel, which gives you the extreme fire rate of the Adverse but without sacrificing any range – particularly when combined with the ever-popular Monolithic Suppressor. The Commando Foregrip gives us even greater control for nailing those long-range shots, while the Tac Laser and Sleight of Hand perk speed up the gun’s low points into acceptable territory.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK LongShot Adverse

XRK LongShot Adverse Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the FiNN:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

For more information on this particular loadout and the full weapon stats of the FiNN, look no further than our Best FiNN loadout in Warzone guide!

MP5 loadout

The MP5 absolutely melts enemies at close range. It’s quick, powerful, and reliable, as long as you can handle its decidedly bouncy recoil. It’s the most popular SMG in Warzone right now, even at the top-tier skill levels. And our top loadout turns it into a world-class weapon with the Monolithic Suppressor, greater control and handling, and a high enough magazine capacity to wipe out whole groups of enemies.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Perk: Sleight of Hand

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the MP5:

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The Grau or M4A1 are great Overkill partners to the MP5.

Be sure to check out our Best MP5 loadout in Warzone guide for full details on the weapon’s stats and our favourite loadout for this top-tier SMG.

Grau loadout

Even with its recent nerf, the Grau is not going to be dropping off the top tier of Warzone weapons anytime soon. This rifle is still a veritable laser, capable of defeating even entrenched snipers over a hundred metres or more – and you really don’t need to do much with it in order to make it this way. The Archangel Barrel in particular is a godsend with the Grau thanks to its clean ironsights and the excellent range and bullet velocity bonuses included.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tempus 26.4” Archangel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the Grau:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

We’ve got a surprise or two in store for you with this Grau loadout, which you can take a look at in full over on our Best Grau loadout in Warzone page.

AS VAL loadout

The AS VAL was added alongside the SP-R 208 with the start of Season 6, and it’s a curious beast. Depending on how you kit it out, the AS VAL can be a powerful rival to either the M13 or the FAL; but the obvious downside is its very limited magazine size. So our top AS VAL loadout boost our magazine capacity, along with our ability to deal high damage across long ranges.

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Stock: VLK Strelok

VLK Strelok Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the AS VAL:

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Take a look at our Best AS VAL loadout in Warzone page for full details on this loadout and the associated weapon stats.

ISO loadout

The ISO looks to be a hybrid of sorts between the MP5 and the MP7 or Fennec. Even by the standards of SMGs in Warzone, the ISO is very close-quarters – which means you can either attempt to mitigate its range deficits as much as possible, or just lean into the extreme close quarters aspect and use a much more versatile secondary weapon to make up for it.

Barrel: FSS Nightshade

FSS Nightshade Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Perk: Sleight of Hand

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the ISO:

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Make sure you get an AR or LMG out as your Overkill secondary – the ISO struggles at any sort of range!

For more information on this particular loadout and the stats, benefits, and drawbacks of the ISO, look no further than our Best ISO Warzone loadout guide!

AN-94 loadout

From what we’ve seen so far, the AN-94 doesn’t quite have the capability to compete with the top Assault Rifles in Warzone right now. But you can certainly still deal all manner of death if you kit it out correctly. As with almost every single weapon in Warzone, I prefer to maximise range and bullet velocity, along with extended magazine capacity to help you wipe out squads and third parties.

Optic: Monocle or APX5

Monocle or APX5 Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm

AN-94 Factory X-438mm Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Laser: Tac Laser

Here’s the best perks and equipment to use with the AN-94:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

For much more information on the AN-94 and its stats, be sure to check out our Best AN-94 Warzone loadout guide!

And with that, we’ll wrap up this guide. Hopefully you’ve got a few things to think about, and perhaps to try the next time you’re dropping in Verdansk. Why not also check out one of our other Warzone guides in the interim? Our guide to the best Warzone guns is particularly useful – if I do say so myself.